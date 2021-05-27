Tele Columbus AG: Sound start into 2021 for Tele Columbus

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Miscellaneous

27.05.2021 / 07:30

Sound start into 2021 for Tele Columbus

- Q1 core revenues at EUR 118.9 million (excl construction work), up 3% year on year

- Reported EBITDA in Q1 at EUR 46.5 million, down 16% year on year due to transaction-related one-offs

- Capex at EUR 32.5 million in Q1, up 8% year on year

Berlin, 27 May 2021. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company" or "the Group"), one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, today published its first quarter results for fiscal year 2021.

Tele Columbus started into the year 2021 with a sound performance. The quarterly net add generation improved across all product segments year on year: Internet came in at 8,000 RGUs and Telephony at 5,000 RGUs. The challenging trends for CATV continued in the first quarter at negative 14,000 RGUs, incrementally less negative than in Q1 last year. Also driven by marketing efforts, Premium TV RGUs came in at 3,000 in Q1.

Largely due to year-end phasing effects, B2B revenues increased by 27% year on year in the first quarter of 2021. The absolute B2B Contribution Margin expanded by EUR 3.9 million year on year to EUR 11.7 million because of the year-end phasing effects and a different revenue mix. Management expects certain B2B headwinds for the remainder of the year due to requests for project delays by clients.

The housing industry business successfully managed to keep the number of homes connected broadly stable in the first quarter of 2021 at around 3.3 million. The pipeline of prolongations and new projects remains intact with an increasing demand for fibre upgrades. Tele Columbus continues to be a partner of choice for the housing industry.

In the context of today's publication, Dr Daniel Ritz, CEO of Tele Columbus AG, comments: "Our first quarter results represent a sound operational start into the year and we have successfully closed the transaction with Kublai as well as the EUR 475 million equity rights issue."

Q1 Financial Performance

Core revenues in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 118.9 million, up 3% year on year. This was the result of mix effects with B2B revenues increasing by 27% year on year to EUR 17.3 million, as well as Internet & Telephony revenues increasing to EUR 37.3 million, up by 4% year on year. These developments overcompensated for a decline in TV revenues by 3% year on year to EUR 55.4 million because of RGU losses in a structurally challenging market.

Normalised EBITDA increased by 6% year on year to EUR 60.3 million. As expected, non-recurring costs increased strongly in the first quarter to EUR 13.7 million, up by EUR 12.1 million year on year due to the transaction with Kublai. As a result, Reported EBITDA decreased strongly by 16.2% year on year to EUR 46.5 million.

Net income in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to negative EUR 16.6 million compared to negative EUR 5.7 million the previous year. The decline is largely attributable to the strong year on year increase in transaction-related one-offs as well as a lower financial result stemming from a margin increase in the EUR 75 million loan and the annualising effect of the interest for the EUR 40 million Term Loan.

Capex in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 8% year on year to EUR 32.5 million. This was mainly a result of continued RGU growth in relation to IP and Telephony.

As of 31 March 2021, the Group reported approximately 3.3 million homes connected. Moreover, the Company served 2,216,000 unique subscribers by the end of March, a decrease of 10,000 sequentially, which translates into 2,123,000 CATV RGUs (14,000 less quarter on quarter), 544,000 Premium TV RGUs (3,000 more quarter on quarter), 610,000 Internet RGUs (8,000 more quarter on quarter) and 444,000 Telephony RGUs (5,000 more quarter on quarter).

Upcoming Events

- 27 May 2021: Publication of Q1 2021 results // Analyst and investor conference call at 9:00am CET

- Webcast: (click here)

- Quarterly Statement: ( click here )

- 28 May 2021: Annual general meeting

- 13 August 2021: Publication of half-year 2021 report

- 12 November 2021: Publication of Q3 2021 results

Summary table

?m Q1 2020 Q1 2021 yoy % Core revenues



(like-for-like) 115.0 118.9 3.4 Reported EBITDA 55.5 46.5 (16.2) Reported EBITDA margin, % 48.3 39.1 (9.2)ppt Capex 30.2 32.5 7.5 Capex / Core revenues, % 26.3 27.3 1.0ppt RGU as per end of period (in '000)

Q1 2020 Q1 2021 chg in '000

CATV 2,184 2,123 (61) Internet1 585 610 25 Telephony2 430 444 14 Premium TV 540 544 4

1) Internet RGUs include individually-billed B2C, B2B and c94k bulk RGUs

2) Telephony RGUs include individually-billed B2C, B2B and exclude c94k bulk RGUs

About us

