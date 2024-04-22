Tele2 AI principles and governance

The Tele2 AI principles

Accountability

The human always remains responsible. Our solutions come with a clear definition of who is responsible for which AI system or feature. We are in charge of our products and services. And, we know who is in charge for partner or third party solutions.

Purpose

The use of AI shall always support Tele2's purpose, our business goals, and customers.

Fairness

AI systems should be designed, implemented and used in a way that avoids discrimination based on sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age. Bias or unfair treatment based on socioeconomic status or other personal conditions should also be avoided. We will strive to identify and remedy discrimination or unintended bias in the data, design and implementation of AI systems, minimizing the likelihood that our use of AI reinforces bias and discrimination in society.

Privacy and security

AI systems should protect the individual's right to privacy and ensure security of data, while being compliant with applicable data protection laws and industry standards. Our AI systems follow the general Tele2 privacy and security policies for data collection, storage and use, as well as GDPR and relevant EU and local legislation and we shall always ensure the integrity and availability of AI systems with the use of relevant and up-to date security measures. We apply a risk-based thinking aimed at identifying, assessing, and managing risks to proactively address potential issues.

Transparency

We ensure transparency in relation to customers, employees and other stakeholders. The decision-making processes and algorithms used in AI systems should be transparent and explainable. When people directly interact with an AI system, it should be clear to the users that this is the case. When AI systems take or support decisions, an adequate level of understanding of how the conclusions are arrived at needs to be ensured.

Reliability and safety

AI technologies should be developed and deployed in a manner that ensures their reliability, consistency, quality, robustness, and safety during the entire lifecycle, under normal and unexpected conditions. Systems should resist harmful manipulation. We can stop and deactivate AI-systems at any time (kill switch).

Sustainability

We are mindful of our AI systems' environmental footprint, and we strive for optimal dataset(s) selection, frequency of updates, storage location, and algorithm choice for the systems to not only succeed but to do so in the most environmentally friendly way. Our AI solutions benefit our customers and society at large, contributing to Tele2's wider ESG initiatives and policies.