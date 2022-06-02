Log in
    TEL2 B   SE0005190238

TELE2 AB

(TEL2 B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  06/01 11:29:34 am EDT
120.20 SEK   +0.63%
Tele2 : in Partnership with Haltian Services, Supporting Smart Buildings

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Regulatory press releaseTele2 GroupJun 02 2022, 8:30 AM CET
Tele2 in Partnership with Haltian Services, Supporting Smart Buildings
Tele2 IoT and Haltian have launched a partnering program that will support B2B and IoT customers in digitalizing their offices. Haltian's smart hardware solutions for smart buildings enable large corporations to manage their offices and workspaces more efficiently and in a sustainable way through, among other things, energy optimization and perceptive building usage.

Tele2 IoT is expanding its partnering program with Haltian, the global IoT and product development company based in Finland. Through the partnering program, Tele2 IoT can offer the IoT market an ecosystem that gives customers access to best-in-class solutions and services in all verticals. Haltian's platform and sensors will enable Tele2 IoT clients to optimize workspaces by tracking people's movements in order to identify underused workspaces.

- Haltian is a respected actor within IoT and a strong complement in the Tele2 IoT partner universe. They will support our ambitions to be more instrumental in the sustainable evolution of our customers", says Cyril Deschanel, Managing Director IoT at Tele2.

Tele2 IoT's partnership with Haltian runs for an initial two years, with possible further future collaboration.

- This partnership is a great match for us. Together we make the future of buildings available for all companies", says Pasi Leipälä, CEO of Haltian.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Head of PR, Phone: +46 761 15 38 30

https://tele2iot.com/

Tele2's purpose is to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. Ever since Tele2 was founded in 1993, we have continued to challenge prevailing norms and dusty monopolies. Today our networks enable mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming and global IoT solutions for millions of customers. We drive growth through customer satisfaction and smart combined offerings. Tele2 has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1996. In 2021, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 27 billion and reported an underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 10 billion. For latest news and definitions of measures, please see our homepage www.tele2.com

About Haltian

Haltian is a global IoT and product development company from Finland. Haltian IoT services include Thingsee, the proven IoT technology platform that enables faster IoT launches for mass-scale deployments and the Empathic Building digital twin service for smart buildings, and. Haltian also provides world-class New Product Development Services to help companies get their product from an idea to a ready product.

Haltian has been heralded Cool Vendor for its IoT services by research leader Gartner and in 2019 Haltian became an AWS Advanced Technology Partner as well as AWS IoT competency certified platform partner. Haltian IoT customers include many global operators, such as Lindström and W.L. Gore. Haltian is also behind many global signature products, such as the Oura health ring. For more information, visit: https://haltian.com

Disclaimer

TELE2 AB published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
