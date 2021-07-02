Tele2 : Diversity & Inclusion

7. Application of the Diversity and Inclusion policy to:..............................................................................................

Objective and Scope

Tele2 strives for an established, diverse and inclusive culture across all of our business. Differences are recognized and valued so that everyone can perform at their best. We truly believe that diversity fuels action, innovation, and profitability.

Therefore, having a Policy that confirms our ambitions and stands with diversity and Inclusion is crucial to us.

In this document you will find information about our commitment, and the why and how of Diversity & Inclusion at Tele2.

Our long-term ambition is to build an inclusive environment where diverse talent can perform at their best, and at the same time, a gender balanced workforce. For 2023 we aim to achieve a balance of 60% males and 40% females.

At Tele2, Diversity and inclusion is about everyone being able to bring their true and wholeselves to work. It is about sex, gender identities, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, disabilities but also about education, background and different experiences.

A key aspect for us is inclusion. Growing a culture of inclusion is as important as starting to drive change in the actual diversity numbers. A culture of inclusion encourage openness, respect, authenticity, tolerance, challenge, differences of opinions and the value of different perspectives. All of which are fundamental parts of our Tele2 values.

By bringing together individuals with diverse perspectives while giving each person the opportunity to develop their skills and experiences, we will deliver the best customer experience, shareholder value and have highly engaged teams.

We believe that we will be at our best when we achieve our ambition of having a diverse and talented workforce that reflects the customers we serve.

2. Scope of application

This policy applies to all our employees across the Tele2 footprint.

3. Why diversity and inclusion is important at Tele2

Tele2's longer term vision is to be the smartest telco in the world, creating as society of unlimited possibilities. We believe we can only achieve this by ensuring that our workforce reflects our diverse customer base to develop propositions that better meet their needs while create a commercial advantage.

More specifically, it will help us to:

Grow and deliver strong business results by being able to attract, engage and retain diverse talent

Innovate and continuously renew ourselves by leveraging on the diverse perspectives, skills and experiences of our employees and other stakeholders

Act as a socially responsible company that has a truly positive impact on the society as a whole. Diversity, inclusion, equality, respect and anti-discrimination are embedded in our corporate culture and are linked to our values which are part of our Code of Conduct.

4. What diversity and inclusion means forTele2

Embracing workforce diversity with regards to different diversity dimensions such as age, sex, gender identitie, disability, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs, sexual orientation and others.

Valuing diversity of perspectives -leveraging the diverse personalities, thinking, skills, experiences and working styles of our employees and other stakeholders.

Building a flexible organization -providing opportunities for work arrangements that accommodate the diverse needs of individuals at different career and life stages (e.g. parental leave).

