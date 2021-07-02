Tele2 : Diversity & Inclusion

|
Diversity & Inclusion Policy
Policy holder
Karin Svensson and Natalia Farfan Santos (People & Culture)
Other interest holders
People & Culture, Sustainability, Communications
Policy last revised (date)
June 2021
Version
1.0
Policy approved by (name / date)
Group Leadership Team
Policy valid as of
2020
Diversity & Inclusion
Policy
Information Classification: Public
Table of Contents
Objective and Scope ...............................................................................
3
Contents .....................................................................................................
3
1. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion...................................................................................................................
3
2. Scope of application......................................................................................................................................................................
3
3. Why diversity and inclusion is important at Tele2....................................................................................................
3
4. What diversity and inclusion means forTele2 .............................................................................................................
3
5. Company responsibilities..........................................................................................................................................................
4
6. Employee responsibilities.........................................................................................................................................................
4
7. Application of the Diversity and Inclusion policy to:..............................................................................................
4
i..........................................................................................................................................................
Recruitment and selection
4
Promotion and career development
5
Training
5
Reward and recognition
5
8. Our objectives for diversity and inclusion.....................................................................................................................
5
9. Policy violations...............................................................................................................................................................................
5
Objective and Scope
Tele2 strives for an established, diverse and inclusive culture across all of our business. Differences are recognized and valued so that everyone can perform at their best. We truly believe that diversity fuels action, innovation, and profitability.
Therefore, having a Policy that confirms our ambitions and stands with diversity and Inclusion is crucial to us.
In this document you will find information about our commitment, and the why and how of Diversity & Inclusion at Tele2.
Contents
1. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion
Our long-term ambition is to build an inclusive environment where diverse talent can perform at their best, and at the same time, a gender balanced workforce. For 2023 we aim to achieve a balance of 60% males and 40% females.
At Tele2, Diversity and inclusion is about everyone being able to bring their true and wholeselves to work. It is about sex, gender identities, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, disabilities but also about education, background and different experiences.
A key aspect for us is inclusion. Growing a culture of inclusion is as important as starting to drive change in the actual diversity numbers. A culture of inclusion encourage openness, respect, authenticity, tolerance, challenge, differences of opinions and the value of different perspectives. All of which are fundamental parts of our Tele2 values.
By bringing together individuals with diverse perspectives while giving each person the opportunity to develop their skills and experiences, we will deliver the best customer experience, shareholder value and have highly engaged teams.
We believe that we will be at our best when we achieve our ambition of having a diverse and talented workforce that reflects the customers we serve.
2. Scope of application
This policy applies to all our employees across the Tele2 footprint.
3. Why diversity and inclusion is important at Tele2
Tele2's longer term vision is to be the smartest telco in the world, creating as society of unlimited possibilities. We believe we can only achieve this by ensuring that our workforce reflects our diverse customer base to develop propositions that better meet their needs while create a commercial advantage.
More specifically, it will help us to:
-
Grow and deliver strong business results by being able to attract, engage and retain diverse talent
-
Innovate and continuously renew ourselves by leveraging on the diverse perspectives, skills and experiences of our employees and other stakeholders
-
Act as a socially responsible company that has a truly positive impact on the society as a whole. Diversity, inclusion, equality, respect and anti-discrimination are embedded in our corporate culture and are linked to our values which are part of our Code of Conduct.
4. What diversity and inclusion means forTele2
-
Embracing workforce diversity with regards to different diversity dimensions such as age, sex, gender identitie, disability, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs, sexual orientation and others.
-
Valuing diversity of perspectives -leveraging the diverse personalities, thinking, skills, experiences and working styles of our employees and other stakeholders.
-
Building a flexible organization -providing opportunities for work arrangements that accommodate the diverse needs of individuals at different career and life stages (e.g. parental leave).
-
-
Creating an open climate that is inclusive and collaborative, where everyone can be themselves, feel supported and dare to make their voice heard.
-
Treating every employee with respect and dignity and having a zero tolerance attitude to bullying, harassment or victimization of any kind.
-
Seeking to achieve higher standards than the minimum set out in legislation and proactively encouraging a culture that supports diversity and equal opportunities.
-
Company responsibilities
-
-
Ensure all employees meet the standards of behavior in relation to how they treat their colleagues and other stakeholders with as part of their work with Tele2 (defined as part of our Code of Conduct and the discrimination law 2008:567). Tele2 should also ensure to act immediately upon any behaviors that does not meet those requirements.
-
Offer a physical working environment that meets the different needs of our employees and to make adjustments to meet the needs of employees with any disabilities, where reasonable and practicable to do so.
-
To ensure our reward and salary procedures and the outcomes of those, are non-discriminatory
-
To ensure our recruitment process promote diversity and enable us to build a more diverse workforce
-
To provide a flexible work environment that allow parents to combine work with childcare, where business requirements allow us to do so.
-
To ensure we develop and promote leaders and employees with an inclusive mindset that acknowledge and support individual differences as well as support driving the D&I agenda in all we do.
-
To ensure that decisions affecting employment, performance, training, promotion and career development are based on an individual's ability and genuine professional requirements.
-
To ensure all internal publications and material reflect, in the language and images the diversity of our employees.
-
To regularly review the policy and its practical application and make any updates to continue working towards identifying and eliminating any discriminatory practices.
-
Employee responsibilities
-
To be respectful and mindful of each other and our differences in all we do.
-
To be a true role model every day of our values and culture
-
Not to discriminate against colleagues and other stakeholders with as part of their work with Tele2.
-
To work in partnership with managers to create and sustain an inclusive working environment, in which everyone's unique contribution is valued.
-
To co-operate with managers in the elimination of any discriminatory practices and/or harassment that may be identified.
7. Application of the Diversity and Inclusion policy to:
-
Recruitment and selection
Tele2 welcomes and accept all applicants regardless of their identities. We strive to have a workforce that reflects the diversity of our communities and our customers. We will ensure fair treatment throughout the recruitment process, especially with regards to:
-
Making sure our job advertisements are relevant and non-discriminatory (in terms of content, language and images) and at the same time, attractive to females as well as males.
-
Put extra effort into reaching out to underrepresented groups in the sourcing, communication and engagement we do with the employment market.
-
Shortlisting only candidates whose skills and experience closely match job requirements, and at the same time broaden our competence requirements to ensure diversity requirements can be met.
-
Asking fair, objective and competency-based questions at interviews.
-
Monitoring recruitment and selection to ensure equality of opportunity throughout the process and taking steps to eliminate any discriminatory practices.
-
Promotion and career development
Internal promotions and career development will focus on performance, skills and potential rather than assumptions based on age, sex, disability, gender identities, marital or civil partnership status, pregnancy or maternity, ethnical background, religion, sexual orientation or any other self-identification categories. Tele2 aims to be a greenhouse for talent. Whoever you are and wherever you are from, you are welcome at Tele2.
-
Training
The role of training is to improve performance on the job, to develop skills and to prepare individuals for other roles and responsibilities. As with promotion and career development, decisions in respect of who is trained will be based on individual development needs and not on any diversity dimension or self.identification categories.
-
Reward and recognition
Tele2 will provide equal pay for equal jobs. Salary reviews will be based on performance and there are regular reviews of compensation consistency. Tele2 aims to have an inclusive benefits scheme and benefits are subject to local market practice and job band/hierarchy.
8. Our objectives for diversity and inclusion
We set measurable objectives for achieving diversity and inclusion every year. The Board and the Group Leadership Team review the objectives and our performance against them each year. We report diversity and inclusion data in each annual report. Individual business units set measurable objectives that are relevant to their particular part of the business.
Objectives:
-
We will be a gender equal company by 2023, represented on all levels of our company (with gender equal we mean somewhere between 40-60% of either gender)
-
We recruit in alignment with our 2+1 principle (i.e. we hire 2 females for every male to teams where gender imbalances exist).
-
We build a culture of inclusion measured by My Voice.
More information is available in the Diversity & Inclusion strategy and annual plan on TellUs(Internally) or tele2.com(Externally).
9. Policy violations
In case any parts of the Diversity and Inclusion policy are violated, our employees should notify their closest managers as a first step. If the matter is not resolved, or the closest manager is not suitable to address the violation, it should be escalated to the grandparent manager and/or HR.
To ensure ethical business conduct at the highest standards, activities that breach the Code of Conduct or this policy can also be reported to:
mailto:report.violation@tele2.com
(read more in our whistleblowing policy -hereor use the link below) Link: https://www.tele2.com/sustainability/whistleblowing-policy/
Disclaimer
