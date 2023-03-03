Advanced search
TELECARD LIMITED

(TELE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
5.520 PKR   -0.72%
02:09aTelecard : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts
PU
2022Telecard : Transmission of Quarterly Report for period ended
PU
2022Telecard Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Telecard : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts

03/03/2023 | 02:09am EST
Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Pervez Sadiq (Chairman)

Syed Aamir Hussain (CEO)

Syed Hashim Ali

Mr. Waseem Ahmad

Mr. Mudabbir Hussain

Mr. Asad Mujtaba Naqvi

Mrs. Fabzia Ahsen

Board Audit Committee

Mr. Asad Mujtaba Naqvi(Chairman)

Mr. S.M. Pervez Sadiq

Mr. Mudabbir Husain

Human Resource & Remuneration

Mr. Asad Mujtaba Naqvi(Chairman)

Committee

Syed Aamir Hussain

Mrs. Fabzia Ahsen

Chief Executive Officer

Syed Aamir Hussain

Legal Advisor

Mohsin Tayebaly & Co.

Chief Financial Officer

Syed Hashim Ali

Company Secretary

Mr. Waseem Ahmad

Banks

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd

Meezan Bank Limited

Bank Al - Habib Limited

Silk Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Registrar and Share Transfer Office

Jwaffs Registrar Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

407-408, 4th Floor, Al Ameera Centre

Sharah-e-Iraq Karachi

Registered Office

3rd Floor, 75 East, Blue Area,

Fazal-ul-Haq Road, Islamabad

Pakistan

Corporate Office

7th Floor, World Trade Center, 10-Khayaban-

e-Roomi, Clifton, Karachi

Pakistan

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telecard Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 07:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 873 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 507 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
Net Debt 2021 902 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 869 M 7,02 M 7,02 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Aamir Hussain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Syed Hashim Ali Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Syed Mohammad Pervez Sadiq Non-Executive Director
Waseem Ahmad Secretary & Executive Director
Tipu Saeed Khan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECARD LIMITED-18.34%7
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.10%164 931
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.79%160 856
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.77%112 217
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.36%98 720
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED36.16%79 154