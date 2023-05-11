Telecom Argentina S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

The following explanations are not technical definitions, but to assist the general reader to understand certain terms as used in these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
ADS: Telecom Argentina's American Depositary Share, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, each representing five Class B Shares.
ADR: American Depositary Receipt
BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos): Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
CAPEX: Capital expenditures.
CNV (Comisión Nacional de Valores): The Argentine National Securities Commission.
Company/Telecom Argentina: Telecom Argentina S.A.
CPCECABA (Consejo Profesional de Ciencias Económicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires): The Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the City of Buenos Aires.
CVH: Cablevisión Holding S.A., controlling company of Telecom since January 1, 2018.
DFI: Derivate Financial Instrument
FACPCE (Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales en Ciencias Económicas): Argentine Federation of Professional Councils of Economic Sciences.
Fintech: Fintech Telecom LCC, a Telecom shareholder.
fintech: Financial technology services.
Fixed assets: Includes PP&E, Intangible assets, Goodwill and Rights of use assets.
IAS: International Accounting Standards.
IASB: International Accounting Standards Board.
ICT Services (Information and Communication Technology services): Services to transport and distribute signals or data, such as voice, text, video and images, provided or requested by third-party users, through telecommunications networks.
IFRS: International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
INDEC (Instituto Nacional de estadísticas y censos): The National Institute of statistics and cense.
La Capital Cable/Ver TV/TSMA: Names corresponding to limited companies La Capital Cable S.A., Ver T.V. S.A. and Teledifusora San Miguel Arcángel S.A., respectively, companies that are directly or indirectly associates according to the definition of the General Corporations Law.
LAD (Ley Argentina Digital): Argentine Digital Law No. 27,078.
LGS (Ley de General de Sociedades): Argentine Corporations Law No. 19,550 as amended. Since the enforcement of the new Civil and Commercial Code its name was changed to "General Corporations Law".
Micro Sistemas/Pem/Cable Imagen/AVC Continente Audiovisual/Inter Radios/Personal Smarthome/Personal Security/NYSSA: Names corresponding to limited companies or limited responsibility companies that are directly or indirectly controlled according to the definition of the General Corporations Law, or were controlled by the Company, directly or indirectly: Micro Sistemas S.A.U., Pem S.A.U., Cable Imagen S.R.L., AVC Continente Audiovisual S.A., Inter Radios S.A.U., Personal Smarthome S.A., Personal Smart Security S.A.U., Negocios y Servicios S.A.U.
NYSE: New York Stock Exchange.
PEN (Poder Ejecutivo Nacional): The executive branch of the Argentine government.
PP&E: Properties, plant and equipment.
RECPAM (Resultado por exposición a los cambios en el poder adquisitivo de la moneda): Inflation Adjustment Gain (Loss).
RMB: Official currency of Popular Republic of China.
RT: Technical resolutions issued by the FACPCE.
RT 26: Technical resolution No, 26 issued by the FACPCE, amended by RT29 and RT43.
Telecom: Telecom Argentina and its consolidated subsidiaries.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Telecom USA/Núcleo/Personal Envíos/Tuves Paraguay/Televisión Dirigida/Adesol/Opalker: Names corresponding to foreign companies Telecom Argentina USA, Inc., Núcleo S.A.E, Personal Envíos S.A., Tuves Paraguay S.A., Televisión Dirigida S.A., Adesol S.A. and Opalker S.A., respectively, companies that are directly or indirectly controlled according to the definition of the General Corporations Law.
USA: United States of America
VLG: VLG S.A.U. (formerly VLG Argentina LLC), a company that is a shareholder of the Company and controlled by CVH.
In these unaudited consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise stated, $ amounts are stated in millions.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Note
2023
2022
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
41,594
48,756
Investments
2
50,131
10,193
Trade receivables
3
48,122
45,791
Other receivables
4
25,442
23,783
Inventories
5
8,667
7,849
Assets classified as held for sale
1,149
1,161
Total current assets
175,105
137,533
Non-Current Assets
Trade receivables
3
143
144
Other receivables
4
1,886
2,031
Deferred income tax assets
13
3,125
3,009
Investments
2
8,139
7,844
Goodwill
6
602,273
602,280
PP&E
7
936,405
965,087
Intangible assets
8
302,592
310,183
Right of use assets
9
79,503
76,609
Total non-current assets
1,934,066
1,967,187
TOTAL ASSETS
2,109,171
2,104,720
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
10
107,124
108,655
Borrowings
11
180,802
163,561
Salaries and social security payables
12
37,733
45,835
Income tax payables
13
417
382
Other taxes payables
14
13,828
12,089
Leases liabilities
15
11,267
11,202
Other liabilities
16
5,474
6,038
Provisions
17
3,268
3,206
Total current liabilities
359,913
350,968
Non-Current Liabilities
Trade payables
10
365
388
Borrowings
11
389,068
407,594
Salaries and social security payables
12
3,106
3,344
Deferred income tax liabilities
13
300,091
311,894
Other taxes payables
14
31
54
Leases liabilities
15
24,393
23,975
Other liabilities
16
2,697
3,177
Provisions
17
12,783
14,187
Total non-current liabilities
732,534
764,613
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,092,447
1,115,581
EQUITY
Equity attributable to Controlling Company
996,389
969,405
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
20,335
19,734
TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity)
1,016,724
989,139
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2,109,171
2,104,720
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
Three-month period
ended March 31,
Note
2023
2022
Revenues
21
214,818
239,787
Employee benefit expenses and severance payments
22
(51,669)
(49,477)
Interconnection and transmission costs
(6,408)
(7,328)
Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies
22
(25,185)
(25,602)
Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority
22
(16,542)
(18,336)
Commissions and advertising
(12,517)
(13,126)
Cost of equipment and handsets
22
(9,968)
(12,280)
Programming and content costs
(12,316)
(15,316)
Bad debt expenses
3
(6,499)
(6,535)
Other operating expenses
22
(8,668)
(8,657)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
22
(68,136)
(80,562)
Operating income (loss)
(3,090)
2,568
Earnings from associates
2
425
245
Debt financial results
23
8,916
29,629
Other financial results, net
23
10,459
16,011
Income before income tax
16,710
48,453
Income tax benefit
13
11,773
57
Net income for the period
28,483
48,510
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
27,759
48,063
Non-controlling interest
724
447
28,483
48,510
Earnings per share for income attributable to the Controlling Company - Basic and diluted
1.c
12.89
22.32
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
Three-month period
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net income for the period
28,483
48,510
Other comprehensive income - Will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation adjustments (no effect on Income Tax)
(770)
(3,465)
DFI effects classified as hedges
(204)
157
Income Tax effects on DFI classified as hedges and others
76
(51)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(898)
(3,359)
Total comprehensive income for the period
27,585
45,151
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
26,984
45,448
Non-controlling interest
601
(297)
27,585
45,151
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
Owners contribution
Reserves
Outstanding
shares
Inflation
adjustment
Contributed
Surplus
Legal
Special reserve
for IFRS
implementation
Facultative
(2)
Other
comprehensive
results
Retained
earnings
Equity
attributable
to
controlling
company
Equity
attributable to
non-controlling
interest
Total
Equity
Capital
nominal
value
(1)
Balances as of January 1, 2022
2,154
333,972
863,422
18,975
7,313
71,114
(33,761)
20,381
1,283,570
20,323
1,303,893
Comprehensive income:
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48,063
48,063
447
48,510
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,615)
-
(2,615)
(744)
(3,359)
Total Comprehensive Income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,615)
48,063
45,448
(297)
45,151
Balances as of March 31, 2022
2,154
333,972
863,422
18,975
7,313
71,114
(36,376)
68,444
1,329,018
20,026
1,349,044
Balances as of January 1, 2023
2,154
333,972
827,171
19,943
7,313
71,849
(39,997)
(253,000)
969,405
19,734
989,139
Comprehensive income:
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,759
27,759
724
28,483
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(775)
-
(775)
(123)
(898)
Total Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(775)
27,759
26,984
601
27,585
Balances as of March 31, 2023
2,154
333,972
827,171
19,943
7,313
71,849
(40,772)
(225,241)
996,389
20,335
1,016,724
(1) See Note 20 to these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
(2) Correspond to the Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
Three-month period
ended March 31,
Note
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
28,483
48,510
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities
Allowances deducted from assets
5,949
12,081
Depreciation of PP&E
7
53,058
61,195
Amortization of intangible assets
8
8,585
8,781
Amortization of rights of use assets
9
6,218
6,051
Disposals of fixed assets and consumption of materials
69
1,156
Earnings from associates
2.a
(425)
(245)
Financial results and others
(25,081)
(50,199)
Income tax
13
(11,773)
(57)
Income tax paid (*)
(292)
(1,473)
Net increase in assets
2.b
(28,913)
(20,276)
Net increase in liabilities
2.b
17,263
9,562
Total cash flows from operating activities
53,141
75,086
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
PP&E acquisitions
(17,688)
(45,344)
Intangible asset acquisitions
(852)
(1,185)
Proceeds from dividends
2.b
-
300
Proceeds from the sale of PP&E and intangible assets
1
55
Net Investments acquisitions not considered as cash and cash equivalents
(42,740)
(31,120)
Total cash flows used in investing activities
(61,279)
(77,294)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
2.b
42,045
38,148
Payment of borrowings
2.b
(16,762)
(15,900)
Payment of interests and related expenses
2.b
(18,237)
(17,337)
Payments of leases liabilities
15
(4,536)
(3,015)
Total cash flows from financing activities
2,510
1,896
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(5,628)
(312)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
48,756
47,068
NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES AND RECPAM ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,534)
(2,821)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
41,594
43,935
(*)
Three-month period
ended March 31
2023
2022
Corresponding to Controlling Company
(259)
(1,465)
Corresponding to subsidiaries
(33)
(8)
(292)
(1,473)
See Note 2.b for additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022 (*)
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except as otherwise indicated)
(*) By convention the definitions used in the notes are in the Glossary of Terms.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 1 - BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITEDCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
a)Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies
As required by the CNV, the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with RT 26 of FACPCE (and its amendments), which adopted IFRS as issued by the IASB, standards also adopted by the CPCECABA.
For the preparation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, the Company has elected to make use of the option provided by IAS 34 and has prepared them in its condensed form. Therefore, these financial statements do not include all the information required in an annual financial statement and, consequently, they must be read jointly with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which can be consulted at the Company´s website (https://institucional.telecom.com.ar/inversores/informacionfinanciera.html). Therefore, these unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared following the same accounting policies as in the most recent annual financial statements.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared including in the consolidation process the following companies:
Company
Main Activity
Country
Telecom Argentina's
direct / indirect
interest in capital
stock and votes
Núcleo
Mobile telecommunications Services
Paraguay
67.50%
Personal Envíos
Mobile financial services
Paraguay
67.50%
Tuves Paraguay
Distribution of television and audio signals direct to home services
Paraguay
67.50%
Micro Sistemas
Services related to the use of electronic payment media
Argentina
100.00%
Pem
Investment
Argentina
100.00%
Cable Imagen
Closed-circuit television
Argentina
100.00%
Televisión Dirigida
Cable television services
Paraguay
100.00%
Adesol (a)
Holding
Uruguay
100.00%
AVC Continente Audiovisual
Broadcasting services
Argentina
100.00%
Inter Radios
Broadcasting services
Argentina
100.00%
Telecom USA
Telecommunication services
USA
100.00%
Personal Smarthome (b)
Security solutions and services
Argentina
100.00%
Personal Smart Security (b)
Security services and/or related services
Argentina
100.00%
Opalker S.A.
Cybersecurity and related services
Uruguay
100.00%
NYSSA (c)
Internet Services
Argentina
100.00%
(a)
Includes the 100% interest in Telemas S.A., which holds interests in the following special-purpose entities: Audomar S.A., Bersabel S.A., Dolfycor S.A., Reiford S.A., Space Energy S.A., Tracel S.A. and Visión Satelital S.A.
(b)
As of March 31, 2023 is a dormant entity.
(c)
Company acquired on June 1, 2022.
The preparation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires that the Company's Management make estimates that affect the figures disclosed in the financial statements or its complementary information. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared in current currency as of March 31, 2023 (see item d) on an accrual basis of accounting (except for the statement of cash flows).
The figures as of December 31, 2022 and for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2022, which are disclosed in these unaudited consolidated financial statements for comparative purposes, are a result of restating the financial statements as of such dates to values in current currency as of March 31, 2023. This is as consequence of the restatement process of the financial information described in point d). When applicable, certain reclassifications were made for comparative purposes.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2023, were approved by resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 9, 2023.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements contain all disclosures required under IAS 34. Some additional disclosures required by the LGS and/or by the CNV have been also included.
b)
Segment information
An operating segment is defined as a component of an entity that may earn revenues and incur expenses, and whose financial information is available, held separately, and evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker. In the case of the Company, the Executive Committee and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") are responsible for controlling recourses and for the economic and financial performance of Telecom.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
The Executive Committee and the CEO have a strategic and operational vision of Telecom as a single business unit in Argentina, according to the current regulatory context of the converged ICT services industry (adding to the same segment both the activities related to the mobile services, internet services, cable television and fixed telephony services, services governed by the same regulatory framework of ICT services). To exercise its functions, both the Executive Committee and the CEO receive periodically the economic-financial information of Telecom Argentina and its subsidiaries (in current currency as of the date of each transaction), that is prepared as a single segment and evaluate the evolution of business as a unit of generation of results, administrating the resources in a unique way to achieve the objectives. Regarding to costs, they are not specifically appropriate to a type of service, considering that the Company has a single payroll and operating expenses that affect all services in general (non-specific). On the other hand, decisions on CAPEX affect all the types of services provided by Telecom in Argentina and not specifically to one of them. Based on what was previously described and under the accounting principles (provided by IFRS as issued by the IASB), it was defined that the Company has a single segment of operations in Argentina.
Additionally, Telecom, through Micro Sistemas, develops activities in the fintech industry in Argentina, which are not analyzed as a separate segment by the Executive Committee and the CEO, who analyze the consolidated information of companies in Argentina, taking into account that, as of March 31, 2023, activities of Micro Sistemas are not significant and do not exceed any of the quantitative thresholds identified under IFRS to qualify as reportable segments. The Executive Committee and the CEO will continue to monitor the evolution of this business to assess its eventual consideration as a separate reportable segment provided it complies with the requirements established by IFRS to that effect.
Telecom carries out activities abroad (Paraguay, United States of America and Uruguay). These operations are not analyzed as a separate segment by the Executive Committee and the CEO, who analyze the consolidated information of companies in Argentina and abroad (in current currency as of the date of each transaction), considering that the activities of foreign companies are not significant for Telecom. Operations carried out abroad by Telecom do not meet the aggregation criteria established by the standard to be grouped within the "Services rendered in Argentina" segment, and considering that they do not exceed any of the quantitative thresholds identified in the standard to qualify as reportable segments, they are grouped within the category "Other abroad segments".
The Executive Committee and the CEO evaluate the profitability for each reportable segment based on the measure of the Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as our net (loss) income less income taxes, financial results, Earnings (losses) from associates, depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets.
Presented below is the Segment financial information as it is analyzed by the Executive Committee and the CEO for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.
Consolidated Income Statement as of March 31, 2023
Services
rendered
in
Argentina
Services
rendered in
Argentina -
Inflation
restatement
Services
rendered in
Argentina
restated for
inflation
Other
abroad
segments
Other
abroad
segments -
Inflation
restatement
Other abroad
segments
restated for
inflation
Eliminations
Total
Revenues
188,115
13,634
201,749
13,008
938
13,946
(877)
214,818
Operating costs without depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
(131,957)
(10,558)
(142,515)
(7,590)
(544)
(8,134)
877
(149,772)
Adjusted EBITDA
56,158
3,076
59,234
5,418
394
5,812
-
65,046
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
(68,136)
Operating loss
(3,090)
Earnings from associates
425
Debt financial expenses
8,916
Other financial results, net
10,459
Income before income tax
16,710
Income tax benefit
11,773
Net income
28,483
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
27,759
Non-controlling interest
724
28,483
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Consolidated Income Statement as of March 31, 2022
Services
rendered
in
Argentina
Services
rendered in
Argentina -
Inflation
restatement
Services
rendered in
Argentina
restated for
inflation
Other
abroad
segments
Other
abroad
segments -
Inflation
restatement
Other abroad
segments
restated for
inflation
Eliminations
Total
Revenues
103,727
121,236
224,963
7,347
8,552
15,899
(1,075)
239,787
Operating costs without depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
(66,969)
(81,070)
(148,039)
(4,482)
(5,211)
(9,693)
1,075
(156,657)
Adjusted EBITDA
36,758
40,166
76,924
2,865
3,341
6,206
-
83,130
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
(80,562)
Operating income
2,568
Earnings from associates
245
Debt financial expenses
29,629
Other financial results, net
16,011
Income before income tax
48,453
Income tax benefit
57
Net income
48,510
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
48,063
Non-controlling interest
447
48,510
Additional information per geographical area required under IFRS 8 (Operating Segments) is disclosed below:
As of March 31,
As of December 31
2023
2022
2022
Revenues from customers located in Argentina
201,015
224,146
n/a
Revenues from foreign customers
13,803
15,641
n/a
CAPEX corresponding to the segment "Services rendered in Argentina"
23,350
30,769
n/a
CAPEX corresponding to the segment "Other abroad segments"
2,024
3,013
n/a
Fixed assets corresponding to the segment "Services rendered in Argentina"
1,852,529
n/a
1,883,745
Fixed assets corresponding to the segment "Other abroad segments"
68,244
n/a
70,414
Borrowings corresponding to the segment "Services rendered in Argentina"
555,488
n/a
556,467
Borrowings corresponding to the segment "Other abroad segments"
14,382
n/a
14,688
c)
Net earnings per share
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net income attributable to the Controlling Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. On the other hand, diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the net income attributable to the Controlling Company for the period by the weighted average number of common shares issued and to be potentially issued at the end of the period. Since the Company has no dilutive potential common stock outstanding, basic and dilutive earnings per share amounts do not differ.
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the weighted average number of shares outstanding amounted to 2,153,688,011.
d)
Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies
Since Argentina has been considered a high-inflation economy for accounting purposes in accordance with IAS 29 since July 1, 2018, the financial information expressed in Argentine pesos is restated in current currency of March 31, 2023.
The table below shows the evolution of the indexes as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022 according to official statistics (INDEC) in accordance with Resolution No. 539/18 and the devaluation of the Argentine peso vs. de US dollar for the same years / periods:
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
As of March 31,
2022
As of December 31,
2022
As of March 31,
2023
National Consumer Price Index (National CPI) (December 2016=100)
676.06
1,134.59
1,381.16
Variation in prices
Annual
55.1%
94.8%
104.3%
Accumulated 3 months
16.1%
n/a
21.7%
Banco Nación US$/$ exchange rate
111.01
177.16
209.01
Variation in the exchange rate
Annual
20.7%
72.5%
88.3%
Accumulated 3 months
8.1%
n/a
18.0%
The Company followed the same restatement policies for items identified in the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
NOTE 2 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS.
a)Cash and cash equivalents and Investments
March 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
2023
2022
Cash and Banks (1)
19,960
19,791
Time deposits
13,002
19,128
Mutual funds
8,632
3,950
Government bonds at fair value
-
5,887
Total cash and cash equivalents
41,594
48,756
(1)
As of March 31, 2023 includes restricted funds for $439 corresponding to the funds to be paid to clients.
Investments
Current
Government bonds at fair value
50,001
10,059
Mutual funds
130
134
50,131
10,193
Non- current
Investments in associates (a)
8,138
7,843
2003 Telecommunications Fund
1
1
8,139
7,844
Total investments
58,270
18,037
(a)
Information on Investments in associates is detailed below:
Financial position information:
Companies
Main activity
Country
Percentage of
capital
stock owned and
voting rights (%)
Valuation as of
03.31.2023
Valuation as of
12.31.2022
Ver TV. (1)
Cable television station
Argentina
49.00
5,190
5,030
TSMA (1) (2) (3)
Cable television station
Argentina
50.10
1,947
1,891
La Capital Cable (1) (2)
Closed-circuit television
Argentina
50.00
1,001
922
Total
8,138
7,843
(1)
Data about the issuer arises from extra-accounting information.
(2)
Direct and indirect interest.
(3)
Despite owning a percentage higher than a 50% of interest, the Company does not have the control in accordance with the requirements of IFRS.
Earnings information:
Three-months period
ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Profit (loss)
Ver TV
290
229
TSMA
56
35
La Capital Cable
79
(19)
Total
425
245
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
b)Additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows
Changes in assets/liabilities components:
March 31,
Net (increase) decrease in assets
2023
2022
Trade receivables
(16,459)
(13,986)
Other receivables
(9,759)
(7,526)
Inventories
(2,695)
1,236
(28,913)
(20,276)
Net increase (decrease) in liabilities
Trade payables
11,662
7,659
Salaries and social security payables
104
(2,251)
Other taxes payables
3,959
1,743
Other liabilities and provisions
1,538
2,411
17,263
9,562
Main Financing activities components
The following table presents the main financing activities components:
March 31,
2023
2022
Bank overdrafts
28,265
10,364
Notes
12,755
9,816
Bank and other financial entities loans
1,025
16,291
Loans for purchase of equipment
-
1,677
Total borrowings proceeds
42,045
38,148
Notes
(2,436)
(57)
Bank and other financial entities loans
(12,462)
(13,747)
Loans for purchase of equipment
(1,864)
(2,096)
Total payment of borrowings
(16,762)
(15,900)
Bank overdrafts
(2,252)
(2,562)
Notes
(4,524)
(8,629)
Bank and other financial entities loans
(7,113)
(5,008)
By DFI, loans for purchase of equipment and others
(4,348)
(1,138)
Total payment of interest and related expenses
(18,237)
(17,337)
Main non-cash operating transactions
Main non-cash operating transactions and that were eliminated from the consolidated statement of cash flows are the following:
March 31,
2023
2022
PP&E and intangible assets acquisition financed with accounts payable
24,477
30,028
Trade payables cancelled with borrowings
647
3,146
Uncollected dividends from Ver TV (1)
130
-
(1)
Correspond to the distribution of cash dividends made by Ver TV in March 2023 that are uncollected as of March 31, 2023.
Dividends proceeds
Brief information on dividends proceeds by the Company is provided below:
Three-month period
ended
March 31
Associate
Company
Dividends collected
Currency of the
transaction date
Current currency
as of March 31,
2023
2022
Ver TV
104
237
TSMA
28
63
300
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 3 - TRADE RECEIVABLES
March 31,
December 31,
Current Trade receivables
2023
2022
Ordinary receivables
66,664
64,219
Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and related parties (Note 24.c)
294
274
Contractual asset IFRS 15
25
30
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(18,861)
(18,732)
48,122
45,791
Non-current Trade receivables
Ordinary receivables
137
135
Contractual asset IFRS 15
6
9
143
144
Total trade receivables, net
48,265
45,935
Movements in the allowance for current doubtful accounts are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the fiscal year
(18,732)
(23,226)
Increases
(6,499)
(6,535)
Uses
2,766
3,741
RECPAM and currency translation adjustments
3,604
3,295
At the end of the period
(18,861)
(22,725)
NOTE 4 - OTHER RECEIVABLES
March 31,
December 31,
Current Other Receivables
2023
2022
Prepaid expenses
8,588
6,667
Guarantee of financial operations
1,607
2,940
Tax credits
11,500
11,619
Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and related parties (Note 24.c)
285
416
DFI
139
142
Indemnification assets
82
84
Other
4,007
2,827
Allowance for other receivables
(766)
(912)
25,442
23,783
Non-Current Other Receivables
Prepaid expenses
1,026
1,100
DFI
83
245
Tax credits
13
11
Other
764
675
1,886
2,031
Total other receivables, net
27,328
25,814
Movements in the allowance for current other receivables are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
(912)
(874)
Increases
(17)
(31)
RECPAM and currency translation adjustments
163
134
At the end of the period
(766)
(771)
NOTE 5 - INVENTORIES
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Mobile handsets and others
9,273
8,445
Allowance for obsolescence of inventories
(606)
(596)
Total inventories
8,667
7,849
Movements in the allowance for obsolescence of inventories are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
(596)
(766)
Increases
(30)
(25)
Decreases
20
22
At the end of the period
(606)
(769)
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 6 - GOODWILL
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Argentina (1)
600,244
600,239
Abroad (2)
2,029
2,041
Total goodwill
602,273
602,280
(1)
The variation corresponds to the increase in the value of the goodwill of NYSSA acquired in the year 2022 due to contractual modifications during the current period.
(2)
The variation in the amounts with respect to balance as of December 31, 2022 corresponds to temporary currency translation adjustments.
NOTE 7 - PP&E
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
PP&E
947,796
977,078
Allowance for obsolescence and impairment of materials
(10,200)
(11,052)
Impairment allowance of PP&E
(1,191)
(939)
Total PP&E
936,405
965,087
Movements in PP&E (without allowance for obsolescence and impairment of materials and impairment allowance of PP&E) are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
977,078
1,084,894
CAPEX
24,339
32,344
Currency translation adjustments
(512)
(3,775)
Net carrying value of decreases and consumption of materials
(51)
(486)
Depreciation of the period
(53,058)
(61,195)
At the end of the period
947,796
1,051,782
Movements in the allowance for obsolescence and impairment of materials are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
(11,052)
(11,202)
(Increases)/Decreases
849
(219)
Currency translation adjustments
3
14
At the end of the period
(10,200)
(11,407)
Movements in the impairment allowance of PP&E are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
(939)
(3,841)
Increases
(252)
(2,084)
At the end of the period
(1,191)
(5,925)
NOTE 8 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Intangible assets
315,822
323,413
Impairment allowance
(13,230)
(13,230)
Total intangible assets
302,592
310,183
Movements in Intangible assets (without considering the impairment allowance) are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
323,413
364,557
CAPEX
1,035
1,438
Currency translation adjustments
(41)
(370)
Net carrying value of decreases
-
(12,781)
Amortization of the period
(8,585)
(8,781)
At the end of the period
315,822
344,063
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Movements in Impairment allowance of intangible assets are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
(13,230)
(22,824)
Increases
-
(3,187)
Uses
-
12,781
At the end of the period
(13,230)
(13,230)
NOTE 9 - RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Leases rights of use
Sites
50,036
50,385
Real estate and others
9,304
9,453
Poles
7,424
3,783
Indefeasible right of use
2,000
2,099
Asset retirement obligations
10,739
10,889
Total rights of use assets
79,503
76,609
Movements in right of use assets are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the year
76,609
79,236
Increase
9,154
4,591
Net carrying value of decreases
(18)
(670)
Currency translation adjustments
(24)
(402)
Amortization of the period
(6,218)
(6,051)
At the end of the period
79,503
76,704
NOTE 10 - TRADE PAYABLES
March 31,
December 31,
Current
2023
2022
Suppliers
105,158
106,236
Companies under Sect. 33-Law No. 19,550 and Related Parties (Note 24.c)
1,966
2,419
107,124
108,655
Non-current
Suppliers
365
388
365
388
Total trade payables
107,489
109,043
NOTE 11 - BORROWINGS
March 31,
December 31,
Current
2023
2022
Bank overdrafts - principal
33,518
9,264
Bank and other financial entities loans - principal
45,411
48,780
Notes - principal
58,008
57,706
DFI
4
23
Loans for purchase of equipment
5,584
6,414
Interest and related expenses
38,277
41,374
180,802
163,561
Non-current
Notes - principal
224,871
220,422
Bank and other financial entities loans - principal
111,490
124,883
Loans for purchase of equipment
4,251
5,423
Interest and related expenses
48,456
56,866
389,068
407,594
Total borrowings
569,870
571,155
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Movements in Borrowings are as follows:
Balances at
the beginning
of the year
Cash
Flows
Accrued
interests
Exchange
differences,
currency
translation
adjustments
and others
Balances as
of March 31,
2023
Bank overdrafts
9,264
28,265
-
(4,011)
33,518
Bank and other financial entities loans - principal
173,663
(11,437)
-
(5,325)
156,901
Notes - principal
278,128
10,319
-
(5,568)
282,879
DFI
23
(913)
-
894
4
Loans for purchase of equipment
11,837
(1,864)
-
(138)
9,835
Interests and related expenses
98,240
(17,659)
3,109
3,043
86,733
Total as of March 31, 2023
571,155
6,711
3,109
(*) (11,105)
569,870
Total as of March 31, 2022
632,940
4,290
409
(**) (27,852)
609,787
(*) Includes $647 of loans that do not represent cash movement.
(**) Includes $3,146 of loans that do not represent cash movement.
Most of the bank and other financing entities loans subscribed by the Company contain compliance ratios which are usual for this kind of agreements. As of March 31, 2023, Telecom has complied with them.
Recent developments of Borrowings as of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements are detailed below:
a)
Notes
Telecom Argentina
Global Programs for the issuance of Notes
In connection with the Notes Global Program for a maximum outstanding amount of US$3,000 million or its equivalent in other currencies, the Company announced the subscription of new series of notes. The amount of the Notes finally issued and its main characteristics are detailed below:
Series
Currency
Amount
involved
(in millions)
Issuance
date
Maturity date
Amortization
Interest rate
Interest
payment
date
Unpaid
portion
(in millions)
14
US$ linked
62.4
02/10/2023
02/10/2028
In one installment at maturity date
Fixed rate of 1.00%
Quarterly basis
12,990
b)
Bank and other financing entities loans
Below are the main updates related to the loans reported in Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022:
China Development Bank Shenzhen Branch ("CDB") Loan
During the current period the Company has subscribed new tranches for a total of RMB 49 million, equivalent to $1,348.
Cisco Systems Capital Corporation
During the current period, the Company had additions for US$0.8 million, equivalent to $154.During April, 2023, the Company had additions for US$1 million, equivalent to $214.
Banco Santander Argentina S.A. Loan ("Santander")
During March, 2023, the Company executed an addendum to Santander loan signed on March, 2022 for a total amount of $3,500, and agreed to change the principal maturity amortization schedule whose maturity was on March 9, 2023, by deferring it to July 10, 2023. Additionally, a new fixed interest rate of 73.5% annual nominal was renegotiated. This transaction was recognized as a debt refinancing, recognizing a loss of $312 that is included in "Financial debt renegotiation results" item, within Debt financial results.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 12 - SALARIES AND SOCIAL SECURITY PAYABLES
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Current
Salaries, annual complementary salaries, vacation, bonuses and their social security payables
34,948
42,687
Termination benefits
2,785
3,148
37,733
45,835
Non-current
Termination benefits
3,106
3,344
3,106
3,344
Total salaries and social security payables
40,839
49,179
NOTE 13 - INCOME TAX PAYABLE AND DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS/LIABILITIES
Income tax payable by company is presented below:
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Núcleo
297
306
Adesol
25
24
Pem
3
2
Opalker
1
1
NYSSA
67
49
Telecom USA
24
-
417
382
Deferred Income tax assets and liabilities, net of Telecom and its subsidiaries, and the actions for recourse tax receivable are presented below:
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Tax loss carryforward
(8,957)
(37,015)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,741)
(10,934)
Provisions
(3,616)
(3,669)
PP&E and Intangible assets
255,067
260,477
Cash dividends from foreign companies
3,276
2,967
Income tax inflation adjustment deferral effect
65,013
100,115
Other deferred tax liabilities (assets), net
(2,188)
(1,975)
Total deferred tax liabilities, net
297,854
309,966
Actions for recourse tax receivable
(888)
(1,081)
Total deferred tax liability, net
(*) 296,966
308,885
Net deferred tax assets
(3,125)
(3,009)
Net deferred tax liabilities
300,091
311,894
(*) Includes $9 of currency translation adjustments on foreign subsidiaries' initial balances.
As of March 31, 2023, Telecom and some subsidiaries have cumulative tax loss carryforwards of approximately $25,847 (including $68 of unrecognized tax loss carryforwards for considering them non-recoverable), that calculated considering statutory income tax rate, represents a deferred tax asset of approximately $8,957.
The detail of the maturities of estimated Tax loss carryforward is disclosed below:
Company
Tax loss carryforward
generation year
Tax loss carryforward
amount as of 03.31.2023
Tax loss carryforward
expiration year
Telecom
2022
20,686
2027
Telemás (*)
2019
461
2024
Micro Sistemas
2021
240
2026
Micro Sistemas
2022
3,432
2027
Micro Sistemas
2023
882
2028
Televisión Dirigida
2023
78
2028
AVC
2021
3
2026
AVC
2022
50
2027
AVC
2023
15
2028
25,847
(*) This company is consolidated in the financial statements of Adesol.
Income tax expense differed from the amounts computed by applying the Company's statutory income tax rate to pre-tax income as a result of the following:
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Three-month period ended March 31,
2023
2022
Profit (loss)
Income before income tax
16,710
48,453
Non-taxable items - Earnings from associates
(425)
(245)
Non-taxable items - Other
(437)
278
Restatement in current currency of Equity, goodwill and other
110,278
85,572
Subtotal
126,126
134,058
Effective income tax rate
34.74%
34.89%
Income tax expense at statutory tax rate of each subsidiary
(43,816)
(46,769)
Deferred tax liability restatement in current currency and other
89,965
80,477
Income tax inflation adjustment
(33,537)
(33,255)
Income tax on cash dividends of foreign companies
(839)
(396)
Income tax benefit(*)
11,773
57
Current tax
(80)
(22,405)
Deferred tax
11,853
22,462
Income tax benefit
11,773
57
(*) In 2022 includes $22,630 corresponding to the adjustment made in the Income tax affidavit of 2021, which includes, among others, the effects related to the full application of the tax inflation adjustment mechanisms detailed in Note 15 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
NOTE 14 -OTHER TAXES PAYABLES
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Current
Other national taxes
12,190
9,944
Provincial taxes
637
1,143
Municipal taxes
1,001
1,002
13,828
12,089
Non- current
Provincial taxes
31
54
31
54
Total other taxes payables
13,859
12,143
NOTE 15 - LEASES LIABILITIES
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Current
Argentina
10,993
10,929
Abroad
274
273
11,267
11,202
Non- current
Argentina
21,043
20,921
Abroad
3,350
3,054
24,393
23,975
Total leases liabilities
35,660
35,177
Movements in Leases liabilities are as follows:
March 31,
2023
2022
At the beginning of the fiscal year
35,177
44,857
Increases (*)
9,154
4,591
Financial results, net (**)
2,295
1,866
Payments
(4,536)
(3,015)
Decreases (included RECPAM and currency translation adjustments)
(6,430)
(7,955)
At the end of the period
35,660
40,344
(*) Included in Rights of use assets acquisitions.
(**) Included in Other exchange differences and Other interests, net and other investments results.
F-19
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 16 - OTHER LIABILITIES
March 31,
December 31,
Current
2023
2022
Deferred revenues on prepaid credit
2,888
3,188
Deferred revenues on connection fees and international capacity leases
1,342
1,642
Debt for acquisition of NYSSA
246
240
Advances received for assets held for sale
426
-
Other
572
968
5,474
6,038
Non-current
Deferred revenues on connection fees and international capacity leases
901
1,018
Pension benefits
1,150
1,070
Debt for acquisition of NYSSA
613
631
Advances received for assets held for sale
-
426
Other
33
32
2,697
3,177
Total other liabilities
8,171
9,215
NOTE 17 - PROVISIONS
Movements in Provisions are as follows:
Balances as
of December
31, 2022
Additions
Reclassifications
Payments
RECPAM and
currency
translation
adjustments
Balances
as of
March 31,
2023
Capital
(i)
Interest
(ii)
Current
Legal Claims and contingent liabilities
3,206
283
-
797
(462)
(556)
3,268
Total current provisions
3,206
283
-
797
(462)
(556)
3,268
Non- Current
Legal Claims and contingent liabilities
7,921
1,077
376
(797)
-
(945)
7,632
Asset retirement obligations
6,266
-
-
-
-
(1,115)
5,151
Total non-current provisions
14,187
1,077
376
(797)
-
(2,060)
12,783
Total provisions
17,393
1,360
376
-
(462)
(2,616)
16,051
Balances as
of December
31, 2021
Additions
Reclassifications
Payments
RECPAM and
currency
translation
adjustments
Balances
as of
March 31,
2022
Capital
(i)
Interest
(ii)
Current
Legal Claims and contingent liabilities
5,089
114
-
764
(1,030)
(655)
4,282
Total current provisions
5,089
114
-
764
(1,030)
(655)
4,282
Non- Current
Legal Claims and contingent liabilities
14,485
799
47
(764)
-
(953)
13,614
Asset retirement obligations
8,219
-
-
-
-
(1,142)
7,077
Total non-current provisions
22,704
799
47
(764)
-
(2,095)
20,691
Total provisions
27,793
913
47
-
(1,030)
(2,750)
24,973
(i)
Charged to Other operating expenses.
(ii)
Charged to Other financial results, net - Other interests, net and other investments results.
NOTE 18 - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies
Financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 are the following:
03.31.2023
12.31.2022
In equivalent millions of Argentine pesos
Assets
44,433
57,058
Liabilities
(527,815)
(539,395)
Net Liabilities
(483,382)
(482,337)
In order to reduce this net position (debt) in foreign currency, Telecom has DFI as of March 31, 2023 amounting to US$65 million, therefore the net liability not hedged amounts to approximately US$2,248 million as of that date.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Offsetting of financial assets and financial liabilities in scope of IFRS 7
The information required by the amendment to IFRS 7 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is as follows:
As of March 31, 2023
Trade
receivables
Other
receivables
Trade
payables
Other
liabilities
Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Gross value
51,246
6,038
(110,470)
(2,452)
Offsetting
(2,981)
(616)
2,981
616
Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Book value
48,265
5,422
(107,489)
(1,836)
As of December 31, 2022
Trade
receivables
Other
receivables
Trade
payables
Other
liabilities
Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Gross value
48,902
6,109
(112,010)
(2,385)
Offsetting
(2,967)
(555)
2,967
555
Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Book value
45,935
5,554
(109,043)
(1,830)
Fair value hierarchy and other disclosures
The measurement at fair value of the financial instruments of Telecom are classified according to the three levels set out in IFRS 13:
-
Level 1: Fair value determined by quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
-
Level 2: Fair value determined based on inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (e.g. as prices) or indirectly (e.g. derived from prices).
-
Level 3: Fair value determined by unobservable inputs where the reporting entity is required to develop its own assumptions.
Financial assets and liabilities recognized at fair value as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the level of hierarchy are listed below:
March 31, 2023
Level 1
Level 2
Total
Assets
Current Assets
Mutual Funds (1)
10,369
-
10,369
Government bonds (1)
50,001
-
50,001
Other receivables: DFI
-
139
139
Other receivables: Indemnification assets
-
42
42
Non-current Assets
Other receivables: DFI
-
83
83
Total assets
60,370
264
60,634
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA
-
246
246
Borrowings: DFI
-
4
4
Non-current Liabilities
Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA
-
613
613
Total Liabilities
-
863
863
December 31, 2022
Level 1
Level 2
Total
Assets
Current Assets
Mutual Funds (1)
7,024
-
7,024
Government bonds (1)
15,946
-
15,946
Other receivables: DFI
-
142
142
Other receivables: Indemnification assets
-
43
43
Non-current Assets
Other receivables: DFI
-
245
245
Total assets
22,970
430
23,400
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA
-
240
240
Borrowings: DFI
-
23
23
Non-current Liabilities
Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA
-
631
631
Total liabilities
-
894
894
(1)
Mutual Funds are included in Cash and cash equivalents, Investments and Guarantee of financial operations included in Other receivables. Government bonds are included in Cash and cash equivalents and Investments.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
In relation to the fair values set forth above, as of March 31, 2023, there were no changes in the methods and assumptions used with respect to what was reported in Note 22 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
The Company also has certain financial instruments that are not measured at fair value for which the book value approximates their fair value, except for:
Borrowings
As of March 31, 2023, fair value of borrowings is as follows:
Carrying Value
Fair Value
Notes
322,413
324,715
Other borrowings
247,457
244,999
569,870
569,714
The fair value of the borrowings was assessed as follows:
a)
The fair value of Notes traded in active markets was measured based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period. As a result, its valuation classifies as Level 1.
b)
The fair value of Notes that are not traded in an active market was measured based on quotes provided by first-tier financial entities, so their valuation qualifies as Level 2.
c)
Fort the rest of the borrowings, the fair values were calculated based on cash flows discounted using a current lending rate, so as they are classified as level 3.
NOTE 19 - PURCHASE COMMITMENTS
The Company has entered into various purchase commitments with domestic and foreign suppliers amounting to approximately $185,085 as of March 31, 2023 (of which $43,290 corresponds to fixed assets commitments).
NOTE 20 - EQUITY
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the capital stock of Telecom Argentina amounts to $2,153,688,011, represented by the same number of common book-entry shares with nominal value of $1 peso, as detailed below:
Class of Shares
Total
Class "A"
683,856,600
Class "B"
628,058,019
Class "C"
106,734
Class "D"
841,666,658
Total
2,153,688,011
As of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, all the shares of Telecom Argentina are authorized by the CNV for public offering.
Class B Shares are listed and traded on the leading companies' panel of the BYMA and the ADS representing 5 Class "B" shares of the Company are traded on the NYSE under the symbol TEO.
NOTE 21 - REVENUES
Three-month period ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Mobile Services
87,610
92,704
Internet Services
47,017
51,571
Cable Television Services
39,909
46,947
Fixed and Data Services
24,501
30,279
Other services revenues
1,745
1,955
Subtotal Services revenues
200,782
223,456
Equipment revenues
14,036
16,331
Total Revenues
214,818
239,787
NOTE 22 - OPERATING EXPENSES
Operating expenses disclosed by nature of expense amounted to $217,908 and $237,219 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The main components of the operating expenses are the following:
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Three-month period ended March 31,
2023
2022
Employee benefit expenses and severance payments
Profit (loss)
Salaries, social security expenses and benefits
(48,394)
(46,091)
Severance indemnities
(2,600)
(2,762)
Other employee expenses
(675)
(624)
(51,669)
(49,477)
Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies
Maintenance and materials
(12,098)
(14,221)
Fees for services
(12,870)
(11,222)
Directors and Supervisory Committee's members' fees
(217)
(159)
(25,185)
(25,602)
Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority
Turnover tax
(7,946)
(8,858)
Regulatory Entity Fees
(4,242)
(4,693)
Municipal taxes
(2,215)
(2,519)
Other taxes and fees
(2,139)
(2,266)
(16,542)
(18,336)
Cost of equipment and handsets
Inventory balance at the beginning of the year
(8,445)
(8,153)
Plus:
Purchases
(11,898)
(10,029)
Other
1,102
535
Less:
Inventory balance at the end of the period
9,273
5,367
(9,968)
(12,280)
Other operating expenses
Legal Claims and contingent liabilities
(1,360)
(913)
Rental and internet capacity
(1,247)
(1,487)
Energy, water and other services
(4,265)
(3,959)
Postage, freight and travel expenses
(1,420)
(1,461)
Other
(376)
(837)
(8,668)
(8,657)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
Depreciation of PP&E
(53,058)
(61,195)
Amortization of intangible assets
(8,585)
(8,781)
Amortization of rights of use assets
(6,218)
(6,051)
Impairment of fixed assets
(275)
(4,535)
(68,136)
(80,562)
Operating expenses, disclosed per function are as follows:
Concept
Operating
costs
Administration
costs
Commercialization
costs
Other
expenses
Total
03.31.2023
Total
03.31.2022
Employee benefit expenses and severance payments
(28,252)
(11,367)
(12,050)
-
(51,669)
(49,477)
Interconnection costs and transmission costs
(6,408)
-
-
-
(6,408)
(7,328)
Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies
(10,659)
(4,517)
(10,009)
-
(25,185)
(25,602)
Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority
(16,279)
(107)
(156)
-
(16,542)
(18,336)
Commissions and advertising
(114)
-
(12,403)
-
(12,517)
(13,126)
Cost of equipment and handsets
(9,968)
-
-
-
(9,968)
(12,280)
Programming and content costs
(12,316)
-
-
-
(12,316)
(15,316)
Bad debt expenses
-
-
(6,499)
-
(6,499)
(6,535)
Other operating expenses
(5,896)
(1,001)
(1,771)
-
(8,668)
(8,657)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
(52,506)
(9,475)
(5,880)
(275)
(68,136)
(80,562)
Total as of 03.31.2023
(142,398)
(26,467)
(48,768)
(275)
(217,908)
Total as of 03.31.2022
(157,758)
(25,662)
(49,264)
(4,535)
(237,219)
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 23 - FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three-month period ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Profit (loss)
Interests on financial debts (*)
(3,058)
(537)
Foreign currency exchange gains on financial debts (**)
12,286
30,166
Financial debt renegotiation results
(312)
-
Total Debt financial results
8,916
29,629
Losses on operations with notes and bonds
(2,848)
(5,428)
Other exchange differences
(814)
(119)
Other interests, net and other investments results
1,283
856
Other taxes and bank expenses
(2,079)
(2,302)
Financial expenses on pension benefits
(269)
(241)
Financial discounts on assets, debts and others
(832)
(1,107)
RECPAM
16,018
24,352
Total other financial results, net
10,459
16,011
Total financial results, net
19,375
45,640
(*) Includes $56 and ($128) corresponding to net losses generated by DFI in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(**) Includes ($494) and ($633) corresponding to net losses generated by DFI in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
NOTE 24 - BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH COMPANIES UNDER SECTION 33 - LAW No. 19,550 AND RELATED PARTIES
a)
Controlling Company
CVH is the controlling company of Telecom Argentina, holding directly and indirectly 28.16% of the capital stock of the Company. Additionally, both VLG (controlled by CVH) and Fintech, contributed to the Voting Trust, in accordance with the Shareholders´ Agreement, shares representing 10.92% of the capital of the Company so the shares subject to such agreement represent 21.84% of the total capital of the Company (the "Shares in Trust").
On March 10th 2023, CVH announced that the Board of Directors resolved to carry out a corporate reorganization process through the merger by absorption of VLG. On April 28th, 2023, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held, the shareholders of CVH approved the corporate reorganization process and the Pre-Merger Commitment. CVH will proceed to sign the Definitive Merger Commitment within the legal terms.
According to the Voting Trust Agreement, the trustee appointed by CVH must vote the Shares in Trust as instructed or voted by CVH with respect to all issues except in respect of certain matters subject to veto under the Shareholders' Agreement.
For further details on the Voting Trust Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement, see Note 27 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
b)
Related Parties
For the purposes of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, related parties are those individuals or legal entities which are related to Telecom in terms of IAS 24.
c)
Balances with Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and Related Parties
·
Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 - Associates
CURRENT ASSETS
March 31,
December 31,
Trade receivables
2023
2022
Ver TV
1
1
1
1
Other receivables
La Capital Cable
150
409
Ver TV
132
2
282
411
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
TSMA
1
1
1
1
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
·
Related parties
CURRENT ASSETS
March 31,
December 31,
Trade receivables
2023
2022
Other Related parties
293
273
293
273
Other receivables
Other Related parties
3
5
3
5
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
Other Related parties
1,965
2,418
1,965
2,418
d)
Transactions with Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and related parties
·
Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550- Associates
Transaction
Three-month period
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Profit (loss)
Revenues
La Capital Cable
Services revenues and other revenues
-
22
Ver TV
Services revenues and other revenues
3
4
3
26
Operating costs
La Capital Cable
Fees for services
(226)
(61)
(226)
(61)
·
Related Parties
Transaction
Three-month period
ended March 31,
2023
2023
Profit (loss)
Revenues
Other Related parties
Services and advertising revenues
169
153
169
153
Operating costs
Other Related parties
Programming costs
(1,822)
(2,178)
Other Related parties
Editing and distribution of magazines
(323)
(454)
Other Related parties
Advisory services
(297)
(278)
Other Related parties
Advertising purchases
(110)
(172)
Other Related parties
Other purchases and commissions
(83)
(104)
(2,635)
(3,186)
The transactions discussed above were made by Telecom under the same conditions than would have been obtained from unaffiliated third parties. When Telecom's transactions represented more than 1% of its total shareholders' equity, they were approved according to Law No. 26,831, the Bylaws and the Executive Committees' Faculties and Performance Regulation.
NOTE 25 - RESTRICTIONS ON DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS
Under the LGS, the by-laws of the Company and rules and regulations of the CNV, a minimum of 5% of net income for the year in accordance with the statutory books, plus/less previous years' adjustments and accumulated losses must be appropriated by resolution of the shareholders to a legal reserve until such reserve reaches 20% of the outstanding capital (common stock) plus inflation adjustment of common stock.
NOTE 26 - RECENT DEVELOPMENTS CORRESPONDING TO THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
1.
Regulatory issues
a)
Decree No. 690/20 - Amendment to the LAD
In relation to the situation described in Note 2.c).ii) in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, on March 8, 2023 the precautionary measure, which suspended the application of the standard, was extended for an additional period of six months. Consequently, the precautionary measure is fully in force as of the issuance date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements. Additionally, before the appeals presented by the National Executive Branch and ENACOM, on May 5, 2023, the Chamber II of the Court of Appeals denied the appeals and granted the extension of the precautionary measure.
F-25
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
NOTE 27 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS TO MARCH 31, 2023
Acquisition of the Open Pass Holding Corp Joint Venture
On April 24, 2023, the Company entered into a share subscription agreement, whereby it subscribed 1,000 Class B common shares, entitled to one vote per share, of Open Pass Holding Corp. ("OPHC"), representing 50% of its capital stock, as well as an agreement regarding the joint corporate governance of OPHC and its subsidiaries.
OPHC, a company incorporated in the state of Delaware, USA, holds a 100% equity interest in Open Pass S.A.U. ("Open Pass"), a company that provides computer services related to software development and maintenance. Micro Sistemas holds an agreement for the use and development of the electronic wallet platform.
The transaction price was set at US$ 13.8 million. On the date of subscription of the shares, the Company paid US$4.8 million (US$4.3 million in cash and US$0.5 million through the delivery of government securities), and the outstanding balance will be settled in three equal annual installments.
In April, 2023, Micro Sistemas assigned to the Company the call option rights receivable over Open Pass shares granted to Micro Sistemas by certain shareholders of Open Pass, which expired on April 30, 2023.
In addition, in March, 2023, the Company set up a guarantee trust to which the Company transferred trust assets for US$ 9.1 million, which include the outstanding balance to be settled for the acquisition of the Joint Venture.
Provisions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Telecom
At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023, the shareholders of Telecom decided, among other:
(i) To approve the Board of Directors' proposal stated in current currency as of March 31, 2023 using the National Consumer Price Index pursuant to CNV Resolution No. 777/18 in connection with the Accumulated Deficit as of December 31, 2022 for 207,832,672,505 Argentine pesos ($253,000 in current currency as of March 31, 2023). The Board proposed: i) to reclassify to the "Contributed Surplus" 273,927,247,113 Argentine pesos ($333,458 in current currency as of March 31, 2023) resulting from the adjustment for the loss of the higher value allocated to the assets and liabilities identified and incorporated as of the date of merger, which gave rise to the creation of the Contributed Surplus, (ii) to appropriate to the "Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level" the total amount of the difference in the accumulated deficit for 66,094,574,608 Argentine pesos ($80,458 in current currency as of March 31, 2023);
(ii)to delegate on the Board of Directors the power to reverse before December 31, 2023 the "Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level" in an amount that will allow to distribute the 2030 Global Bonds as dividends in kind for up to a nominal amount of US$473,623,896.
Distribution of dividends in kind
Pursuant to the powers delegated by the shareholders of Telecom Argentina at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023, on May 3, 2023, the Board of Directors decided to partially reverse the "Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level" for $47,701 to be distributed as dividends in kind through the delivery of Global Bonds of the Argentine Republic amortizable in US dollars due on July 9, 2030 (the "2030 Global Bonds"), for a nominal value of US$ 411,214,954.
Export Development Canada (EDC)
On May 5, 2023, the Company submitted a proposal for an export credit line for a total amount of up to US$50 million to EDC, the official export credit agency of Canada.
The funds received will be used to finance up to 100% of the payments due to Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy and/or Nokia Spain S.A., delivered during August 30, 2022 to November 1, 2024.
As of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, the Company has not received any disbursement related to the aforementioned credit line.