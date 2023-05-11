Telecom Argentina S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

Telecom Argentina S.A.

Telecom Argentina S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of March 31, 2023

General Hornos 690

(127) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Argentina

$: Argentine peso

US$: US dollar

$209.01 = US$1 as of March 31, 2023

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Glossary of terms

The following explanations are not technical definitions, but to assist the general reader to understand certain terms as used in these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

ADS: Telecom Argentina's American Depositary Share, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, each representing five Class B Shares.

ADR: American Depositary Receipt

BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos): Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

CAPEX: Capital expenditures.

CNV (Comisión Nacional de Valores): The Argentine National Securities Commission.

Company/Telecom Argentina: Telecom Argentina S.A.

CPCECABA (Consejo Profesional de Ciencias Económicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires): The Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the City of Buenos Aires.

CVH: Cablevisión Holding S.A., controlling company of Telecom since January 1, 2018.

DFI: Derivate Financial Instrument

FACPCE (Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales en Ciencias Económicas): Argentine Federation of Professional Councils of Economic Sciences.

Fintech: Fintech Telecom LCC, a Telecom shareholder.

fintech: Financial technology services.

Fixed assets: Includes PP&E, Intangible assets, Goodwill and Rights of use assets.

IAS: International Accounting Standards.

IASB: International Accounting Standards Board.

ICT Services (Information and Communication Technology services): Services to transport and distribute signals or data, such as voice, text, video and images, provided or requested by third-party users, through telecommunications networks.

IFRS: International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

INDEC (Instituto Nacional de estadísticas y censos): The National Institute of statistics and cense.

La Capital Cable/Ver TV/TSMA: Names corresponding to limited companies La Capital Cable S.A., Ver T.V. S.A. and Teledifusora San Miguel Arcángel S.A., respectively, companies that are directly or indirectly associates according to the definition of the General Corporations Law.

LAD (Ley Argentina Digital): Argentine Digital Law No. 27,078.

LGS (Ley de General de Sociedades): Argentine Corporations Law No. 19,550 as amended. Since the enforcement of the new Civil and Commercial Code its name was changed to "General Corporations Law".

Micro Sistemas/Pem/Cable Imagen/AVC Continente Audiovisual/Inter Radios/Personal Smarthome/Personal Security/NYSSA: Names corresponding to limited companies or limited responsibility companies that are directly or indirectly controlled according to the definition of the General Corporations Law, or were controlled by the Company, directly or indirectly: Micro Sistemas S.A.U., Pem S.A.U., Cable Imagen S.R.L., AVC Continente Audiovisual S.A., Inter Radios S.A.U., Personal Smarthome S.A., Personal Smart Security S.A.U., Negocios y Servicios S.A.U.

NYSE: New York Stock Exchange.

PEN (Poder Ejecutivo Nacional): The executive branch of the Argentine government.

PP&E: Properties, plant and equipment.

RECPAM (Resultado por exposición a los cambios en el poder adquisitivo de la moneda): Inflation Adjustment Gain (Loss).

RMB: Official currency of Popular Republic of China.

RT: Technical resolutions issued by the FACPCE.

RT 26: Technical resolution No, 26 issued by the FACPCE, amended by RT29 and RT43.

Telecom: Telecom Argentina and its consolidated subsidiaries.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Telecom USA/Núcleo/Personal Envíos/Tuves Paraguay/Televisión Dirigida/Adesol/Opalker: Names corresponding to foreign companies Telecom Argentina USA, Inc., Núcleo S.A.E, Personal Envíos S.A., Tuves Paraguay S.A., Televisión Dirigida S.A., Adesol S.A. and Opalker S.A., respectively, companies that are directly or indirectly controlled according to the definition of the General Corporations Law.

USA: United States of America

VLG: VLG S.A.U. (formerly VLG Argentina LLC), a company that is a shareholder of the Company and controlled by CVH.

In these unaudited consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise stated, $ amounts are stated in millions.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

March 31, December 31, ASSETS Note 2023 2022 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 41,594 48,756 Investments 2 50,131 10,193 Trade receivables 3 48,122 45,791 Other receivables 4 25,442 23,783 Inventories 5 8,667 7,849 Assets classified as held for sale 1,149 1,161 Total current assets 175,105 137,533 Non-Current Assets Trade receivables 3 143 144 Other receivables 4 1,886 2,031 Deferred income tax assets 13 3,125 3,009 Investments 2 8,139 7,844 Goodwill 6 602,273 602,280 PP&E 7 936,405 965,087 Intangible assets 8 302,592 310,183 Right of use assets 9 79,503 76,609 Total non-current assets 1,934,066 1,967,187 TOTAL ASSETS 2,109,171 2,104,720 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade payables 10 107,124 108,655 Borrowings 11 180,802 163,561 Salaries and social security payables 12 37,733 45,835 Income tax payables 13 417 382 Other taxes payables 14 13,828 12,089 Leases liabilities 15 11,267 11,202 Other liabilities 16 5,474 6,038 Provisions 17 3,268 3,206 Total current liabilities 359,913 350,968 Non-Current Liabilities Trade payables 10 365 388 Borrowings 11 389,068 407,594 Salaries and social security payables 12 3,106 3,344 Deferred income tax liabilities 13 300,091 311,894 Other taxes payables 14 31 54 Leases liabilities 15 24,393 23,975 Other liabilities 16 2,697 3,177 Provisions 17 12,783 14,187 Total non-current liabilities 732,534 764,613 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,092,447 1,115,581 EQUITY Equity attributable to Controlling Company 996,389 969,405 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 20,335 19,734 TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity) 1,016,724 989,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,109,171 2,104,720

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Three-month period

ended March 31, Note 2023 2022 Revenues 21 214,818 239,787 Employee benefit expenses and severance payments 22 (51,669) (49,477) Interconnection and transmission costs (6,408) (7,328) Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies 22 (25,185) (25,602) Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority 22 (16,542) (18,336) Commissions and advertising (12,517) (13,126) Cost of equipment and handsets 22 (9,968) (12,280) Programming and content costs (12,316) (15,316) Bad debt expenses 3 (6,499) (6,535) Other operating expenses 22 (8,668) (8,657) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets 22 (68,136) (80,562) Operating income (loss) (3,090) 2,568 Earnings from associates 2 425 245 Debt financial results 23 8,916 29,629 Other financial results, net 23 10,459 16,011 Income before income tax 16,710 48,453 Income tax benefit 13 11,773 57 Net income for the period 28,483 48,510 Attributable to: Controlling Company 27,759 48,063 Non-controlling interest 724 447 28,483 48,510 Earnings per share for income attributable to the Controlling Company - Basic and diluted 1.c 12.89 22.32

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Three-month period

ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income for the period 28,483 48,510 Other comprehensive income - Will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation adjustments (no effect on Income Tax) (770) (3,465) DFI effects classified as hedges (204) 157 Income Tax effects on DFI classified as hedges and others 76 (51) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (898) (3,359) Total comprehensive income for the period 27,585 45,151 Attributable to: Controlling Company 26,984 45,448 Non-controlling interest 601 (297) 27,585 45,151

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Owners contribution Reserves Outstanding

shares Inflation

adjustment Contributed

Surplus Legal Special reserve

for IFRS

implementation Facultative

(2) Other

comprehensive

results Retained

earnings Equity

attributable

to

controlling

company Equity

attributable to

non-controlling

interest Total

Equity Capital

nominal

value

(1) Balances as of January 1, 2022 2,154 333,972 863,422 18,975 7,313 71,114 (33,761) 20,381 1,283,570 20,323 1,303,893 Comprehensive income: Net income for the period - - - - - - - 48,063 48,063 447 48,510 Other comprehensive loss - - - - - - (2,615) - (2,615) (744) (3,359) Total Comprehensive Income (loss) - - - - - - (2,615) 48,063 45,448 (297) 45,151 Balances as of March 31, 2022 2,154 333,972 863,422 18,975 7,313 71,114 (36,376) 68,444 1,329,018 20,026 1,349,044 Balances as of January 1, 2023 2,154 333,972 827,171 19,943 7,313 71,849 (39,997) (253,000) 969,405 19,734 989,139 Comprehensive income: Net income for the period - - - - - - - 27,759 27,759 724 28,483 Other comprehensive loss - - - - - - (775) - (775) (123) (898) Total Comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - - (775) 27,759 26,984 601 27,585 Balances as of March 31, 2023 2,154 333,972 827,171 19,943 7,313 71,849 (40,772) (225,241) 996,389 20,335 1,016,724

(1) See Note 20 to these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

(2) Correspond to the Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Three-month period

ended March 31, Note 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income for the period 28,483 48,510 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities Allowances deducted from assets 5,949 12,081 Depreciation of PP&E 7 53,058 61,195 Amortization of intangible assets 8 8,585 8,781 Amortization of rights of use assets 9 6,218 6,051 Disposals of fixed assets and consumption of materials 69 1,156 Earnings from associates 2.a (425) (245) Financial results and others (25,081) (50,199) Income tax 13 (11,773) (57) Income tax paid (*) (292) (1,473) Net increase in assets 2.b (28,913) (20,276) Net increase in liabilities 2.b 17,263 9,562 Total cash flows from operating activities 53,141 75,086 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES PP&E acquisitions (17,688) (45,344) Intangible asset acquisitions (852) (1,185) Proceeds from dividends 2.b - 300 Proceeds from the sale of PP&E and intangible assets 1 55 Net Investments acquisitions not considered as cash and cash equivalents (42,740) (31,120) Total cash flows used in investing activities (61,279) (77,294) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 2.b 42,045 38,148 Payment of borrowings 2.b (16,762) (15,900) Payment of interests and related expenses 2.b (18,237) (17,337) Payments of leases liabilities 15 (4,536) (3,015) Total cash flows from financing activities 2,510 1,896 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,628) (312) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 48,756 47,068 NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES AND RECPAM ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,534) (2,821) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 41,594 43,935

(*) Three-month period ended March 31 2023 2022 Corresponding to Controlling Company (259) (1,465) Corresponding to subsidiaries (33) (8) (292) (1,473)

See Note 2.b for additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022 (*)

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except as otherwise indicated)

(*) By convention the definitions used in the notes are in the Glossary of Terms.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 1 - BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITEDCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

a) Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies

As required by the CNV, the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with RT 26 of FACPCE (and its amendments), which adopted IFRS as issued by the IASB, standards also adopted by the CPCECABA.

For the preparation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, the Company has elected to make use of the option provided by IAS 34 and has prepared them in its condensed form. Therefore, these financial statements do not include all the information required in an annual financial statement and, consequently, they must be read jointly with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which can be consulted at the Company´s website ( https://institucional.telecom.com.ar/inversores/informacionfinanciera.html ). Therefore, these unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared following the same accounting policies as in the most recent annual financial statements.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared including in the consolidation process the following companies:

Company Main Activity Country Telecom Argentina's

direct / indirect

interest in capital

stock and votes Núcleo Mobile telecommunications Services Paraguay 67.50% Personal Envíos Mobile financial services Paraguay 67.50% Tuves Paraguay Distribution of television and audio signals direct to home services Paraguay 67.50% Micro Sistemas Services related to the use of electronic payment media Argentina 100.00% Pem Investment Argentina 100.00% Cable Imagen Closed-circuit television Argentina 100.00% Televisión Dirigida Cable television services Paraguay 100.00% Adesol (a) Holding Uruguay 100.00% AVC Continente Audiovisual Broadcasting services Argentina 100.00% Inter Radios Broadcasting services Argentina 100.00% Telecom USA Telecommunication services USA 100.00% Personal Smarthome (b) Security solutions and services Argentina 100.00% Personal Smart Security (b) Security services and/or related services Argentina 100.00% Opalker S.A. Cybersecurity and related services Uruguay 100.00% NYSSA (c) Internet Services Argentina 100.00%

(a) Includes the 100% interest in Telemas S.A., which holds interests in the following special-purpose entities: Audomar S.A., Bersabel S.A., Dolfycor S.A., Reiford S.A., Space Energy S.A., Tracel S.A. and Visión Satelital S.A. (b) As of March 31, 2023 is a dormant entity. (c) Company acquired on June 1, 2022.

The preparation of these unaudited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires that the Company's Management make estimates that affect the figures disclosed in the financial statements or its complementary information. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared in current currency as of March 31, 2023 (see item d) on an accrual basis of accounting (except for the statement of cash flows).

The figures as of December 31, 2022 and for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2022, which are disclosed in these unaudited consolidated financial statements for comparative purposes, are a result of restating the financial statements as of such dates to values in current currency as of March 31, 2023. This is as consequence of the restatement process of the financial information described in point d). When applicable, certain reclassifications were made for comparative purposes.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2023, were approved by resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 9, 2023.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements contain all disclosures required under IAS 34. Some additional disclosures required by the LGS and/or by the CNV have been also included.

b) Segment information

An operating segment is defined as a component of an entity that may earn revenues and incur expenses, and whose financial information is available, held separately, and evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker. In the case of the Company, the Executive Committee and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") are responsible for controlling recourses and for the economic and financial performance of Telecom.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

The Executive Committee and the CEO have a strategic and operational vision of Telecom as a single business unit in Argentina, according to the current regulatory context of the converged ICT services industry (adding to the same segment both the activities related to the mobile services, internet services, cable television and fixed telephony services, services governed by the same regulatory framework of ICT services). To exercise its functions, both the Executive Committee and the CEO receive periodically the economic-financial information of Telecom Argentina and its subsidiaries (in current currency as of the date of each transaction), that is prepared as a single segment and evaluate the evolution of business as a unit of generation of results, administrating the resources in a unique way to achieve the objectives. Regarding to costs, they are not specifically appropriate to a type of service, considering that the Company has a single payroll and operating expenses that affect all services in general (non-specific). On the other hand, decisions on CAPEX affect all the types of services provided by Telecom in Argentina and not specifically to one of them. Based on what was previously described and under the accounting principles (provided by IFRS as issued by the IASB), it was defined that the Company has a single segment of operations in Argentina.

Additionally, Telecom, through Micro Sistemas, develops activities in the fintech industry in Argentina, which are not analyzed as a separate segment by the Executive Committee and the CEO, who analyze the consolidated information of companies in Argentina, taking into account that, as of March 31, 2023, activities of Micro Sistemas are not significant and do not exceed any of the quantitative thresholds identified under IFRS to qualify as reportable segments. The Executive Committee and the CEO will continue to monitor the evolution of this business to assess its eventual consideration as a separate reportable segment provided it complies with the requirements established by IFRS to that effect.

Telecom carries out activities abroad (Paraguay, United States of America and Uruguay). These operations are not analyzed as a separate segment by the Executive Committee and the CEO, who analyze the consolidated information of companies in Argentina and abroad (in current currency as of the date of each transaction), considering that the activities of foreign companies are not significant for Telecom. Operations carried out abroad by Telecom do not meet the aggregation criteria established by the standard to be grouped within the "Services rendered in Argentina" segment, and considering that they do not exceed any of the quantitative thresholds identified in the standard to qualify as reportable segments, they are grouped within the category "Other abroad segments".

The Executive Committee and the CEO evaluate the profitability for each reportable segment based on the measure of the Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as our net (loss) income less income taxes, financial results, Earnings (losses) from associates, depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets.

Presented below is the Segment financial information as it is analyzed by the Executive Committee and the CEO for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Consolidated Income Statement as of March 31, 2023

Services

rendered

in

Argentina Services

rendered in

Argentina -

Inflation

restatement Services

rendered in

Argentina

restated for

inflation Other

abroad

segments Other

abroad

segments -

Inflation

restatement Other abroad

segments

restated for

inflation Eliminations Total Revenues 188,115 13,634 201,749 13,008 938 13,946 (877) 214,818 Operating costs without depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets (131,957) (10,558) (142,515) (7,590) (544) (8,134) 877 (149,772) Adjusted EBITDA 56,158 3,076 59,234 5,418 394 5,812 - 65,046 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets (68,136) Operating loss (3,090) Earnings from associates 425 Debt financial expenses 8,916 Other financial results, net 10,459 Income before income tax 16,710 Income tax benefit 11,773 Net income 28,483 Attributable to: Controlling Company 27,759 Non-controlling interest 724 28,483

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Consolidated Income Statement as of March 31, 2022

Services

rendered

in

Argentina Services

rendered in

Argentina -

Inflation

restatement Services

rendered in

Argentina

restated for

inflation Other

abroad

segments Other

abroad

segments -

Inflation

restatement Other abroad

segments

restated for

inflation Eliminations Total Revenues 103,727 121,236 224,963 7,347 8,552 15,899 (1,075) 239,787 Operating costs without depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets (66,969) (81,070) (148,039) (4,482) (5,211) (9,693) 1,075 (156,657) Adjusted EBITDA 36,758 40,166 76,924 2,865 3,341 6,206 - 83,130 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets (80,562) Operating income 2,568 Earnings from associates 245 Debt financial expenses 29,629 Other financial results, net 16,011 Income before income tax 48,453 Income tax benefit 57 Net income 48,510 Attributable to: Controlling Company 48,063 Non-controlling interest 447 48,510

Additional information per geographical area required under IFRS 8 (Operating Segments) is disclosed below:

As of March 31, As of December 31 2023 2022 2022 Revenues from customers located in Argentina 201,015 224,146 n/a Revenues from foreign customers 13,803 15,641 n/a CAPEX corresponding to the segment "Services rendered in Argentina" 23,350 30,769 n/a CAPEX corresponding to the segment "Other abroad segments" 2,024 3,013 n/a Fixed assets corresponding to the segment "Services rendered in Argentina" 1,852,529 n/a 1,883,745 Fixed assets corresponding to the segment "Other abroad segments" 68,244 n/a 70,414 Borrowings corresponding to the segment "Services rendered in Argentina" 555,488 n/a 556,467 Borrowings corresponding to the segment "Other abroad segments" 14,382 n/a 14,688

c) Net earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net income attributable to the Controlling Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. On the other hand, diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the net income attributable to the Controlling Company for the period by the weighted average number of common shares issued and to be potentially issued at the end of the period. Since the Company has no dilutive potential common stock outstanding, basic and dilutive earnings per share amounts do not differ.

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the weighted average number of shares outstanding amounted to 2,153,688,011.

d) Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies

Since Argentina has been considered a high-inflation economy for accounting purposes in accordance with IAS 29 since July 1, 2018, the financial information expressed in Argentine pesos is restated in current currency of March 31, 2023.

The table below shows the evolution of the indexes as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022 according to official statistics (INDEC) in accordance with Resolution No. 539/18 and the devaluation of the Argentine peso vs. de US dollar for the same years / periods:

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

As of March 31,

2022 As of December 31,

2022 As of March 31,

2023 National Consumer Price Index (National CPI) (December 2016=100) 676.06 1,134.59 1,381.16 Variation in prices Annual 55.1% 94.8% 104.3% Accumulated 3 months 16.1% n/a 21.7% Banco Nación US$/$ exchange rate 111.01 177.16 209.01 Variation in the exchange rate Annual 20.7% 72.5% 88.3% Accumulated 3 months 8.1% n/a 18.0%

The Company followed the same restatement policies for items identified in the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

NOTE 2 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS.

a) Cash and cash equivalents and Investments

March 31, December 31, Cash and cash equivalents 2023 2022 Cash and Banks (1) 19,960 19,791 Time deposits 13,002 19,128 Mutual funds 8,632 3,950 Government bonds at fair value - 5,887 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,594 48,756

(1) As of March 31, 2023 includes restricted funds for $439 corresponding to the funds to be paid to clients.

Investments Current Government bonds at fair value 50,001 10,059 Mutual funds 130 134 50,131 10,193 Non- current Investments in associates (a) 8,138 7,843 2003 Telecommunications Fund 1 1 8,139 7,844 Total investments 58,270 18,037

(a) Information on Investments in associates is detailed below:

Financial position information:

Companies Main activity Country Percentage of

capital

stock owned and

voting rights (%) Valuation as of

03.31.2023 Valuation as of

12.31.2022 Ver TV. (1) Cable television station Argentina 49.00 5,190 5,030 TSMA (1) (2) (3) Cable television station Argentina 50.10 1,947 1,891 La Capital Cable (1) (2) Closed-circuit television Argentina 50.00 1,001 922 Total 8,138 7,843

(1) Data about the issuer arises from extra-accounting information.

(2) Direct and indirect interest.

(3) Despite owning a percentage higher than a 50% of interest, the Company does not have the control in accordance with the requirements of IFRS.

Earnings information:

Three-months period

ended March 31, 2023 2022 Profit (loss) Ver TV 290 229 TSMA 56 35 La Capital Cable 79 (19) Total 425 245

F-12

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

b) Additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows

Changes in assets/liabilities components:

March 31, Net (increase) decrease in assets 2023 2022 Trade receivables (16,459) (13,986) Other receivables (9,759) (7,526) Inventories (2,695) 1,236 (28,913) (20,276) Net increase (decrease) in liabilities Trade payables 11,662 7,659 Salaries and social security payables 104 (2,251) Other taxes payables 3,959 1,743 Other liabilities and provisions 1,538 2,411 17,263 9,562

Main Financing activities components

The following table presents the main financing activities components:

March 31, 2023 2022 Bank overdrafts 28,265 10,364 Notes 12,755 9,816 Bank and other financial entities loans 1,025 16,291 Loans for purchase of equipment - 1,677 Total borrowings proceeds 42,045 38,148 Notes (2,436) (57) Bank and other financial entities loans (12,462) (13,747) Loans for purchase of equipment (1,864) (2,096) Total payment of borrowings (16,762) (15,900) Bank overdrafts (2,252) (2,562) Notes (4,524) (8,629) Bank and other financial entities loans (7,113) (5,008) By DFI, loans for purchase of equipment and others (4,348) (1,138) Total payment of interest and related expenses (18,237) (17,337)

Main non-cash operating transactions

Main non-cash operating transactions and that were eliminated from the consolidated statement of cash flows are the following:

March 31, 2023 2022 PP&E and intangible assets acquisition financed with accounts payable 24,477 30,028 Trade payables cancelled with borrowings 647 3,146 Uncollected dividends from Ver TV (1) 130 -

(1) Correspond to the distribution of cash dividends made by Ver TV in March 2023 that are uncollected as of March 31, 2023.

Dividends proceeds

Brief information on dividends proceeds by the Company is provided below:

Three-month period

ended March 31 Associate Company Dividends collected Currency of the

transaction date Current currency

as of March 31,

2023 2022 Ver TV 104 237 TSMA 28 63 300

F-13

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 3 - TRADE RECEIVABLES

March 31, December 31, Current Trade receivables 2023 2022 Ordinary receivables 66,664 64,219 Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and related parties (Note 24.c) 294 274 Contractual asset IFRS 15 25 30 Allowance for doubtful accounts (18,861) (18,732) 48,122 45,791 Non-current Trade receivables Ordinary receivables 137 135 Contractual asset IFRS 15 6 9 143 144 Total trade receivables, net 48,265 45,935

Movements in the allowance for current doubtful accounts are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the fiscal year (18,732) (23,226) Increases (6,499) (6,535) Uses 2,766 3,741 RECPAM and currency translation adjustments 3,604 3,295 At the end of the period (18,861) (22,725)

NOTE 4 - OTHER RECEIVABLES

March 31, December 31, Current Other Receivables 2023 2022 Prepaid expenses 8,588 6,667 Guarantee of financial operations 1,607 2,940 Tax credits 11,500 11,619 Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and related parties (Note 24.c) 285 416 DFI 139 142 Indemnification assets 82 84 Other 4,007 2,827 Allowance for other receivables (766) (912) 25,442 23,783 Non-Current Other Receivables Prepaid expenses 1,026 1,100 DFI 83 245 Tax credits 13 11 Other 764 675 1,886 2,031 Total other receivables, net 27,328 25,814

Movements in the allowance for current other receivables are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year (912) (874) Increases (17) (31) RECPAM and currency translation adjustments 163 134 At the end of the period (766) (771)

NOTE 5 - INVENTORIES

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Mobile handsets and others 9,273 8,445 Allowance for obsolescence of inventories (606) (596) Total inventories 8,667 7,849

Movements in the allowance for obsolescence of inventories are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year (596) (766) Increases (30) (25) Decreases 20 22 At the end of the period (606) (769)

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 6 - GOODWILL

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Argentina (1) 600,244 600,239 Abroad (2) 2,029 2,041 Total goodwill 602,273 602,280

(1) The variation corresponds to the increase in the value of the goodwill of NYSSA acquired in the year 2022 due to contractual modifications during the current period.

(2) The variation in the amounts with respect to balance as of December 31, 2022 corresponds to temporary currency translation adjustments.

NOTE 7 - PP&E

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 PP&E 947,796 977,078 Allowance for obsolescence and impairment of materials (10,200) (11,052) Impairment allowance of PP&E (1,191) (939) Total PP&E 936,405 965,087

Movements in PP&E (without allowance for obsolescence and impairment of materials and impairment allowance of PP&E) are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year 977,078 1,084,894 CAPEX 24,339 32,344 Currency translation adjustments (512) (3,775) Net carrying value of decreases and consumption of materials (51) (486) Depreciation of the period (53,058) (61,195) At the end of the period 947,796 1,051,782

Movements in the allowance for obsolescence and impairment of materials are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year (11,052) (11,202) (Increases)/Decreases 849 (219) Currency translation adjustments 3 14 At the end of the period (10,200) (11,407)

Movements in the impairment allowance of PP&E are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year (939) (3,841) Increases (252) (2,084) At the end of the period (1,191) (5,925)

NOTE 8 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Intangible assets 315,822 323,413 Impairment allowance (13,230) (13,230) Total intangible assets 302,592 310,183

Movements in Intangible assets (without considering the impairment allowance) are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year 323,413 364,557 CAPEX 1,035 1,438 Currency translation adjustments (41) (370) Net carrying value of decreases - (12,781) Amortization of the period (8,585) (8,781) At the end of the period 315,822 344,063

F-15

Movements in Impairment allowance of intangible assets are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year (13,230) (22,824) Increases - (3,187) Uses - 12,781 At the end of the period (13,230) (13,230)

NOTE 9 - RIGHT OF USE ASSETS

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Leases rights of use Sites 50,036 50,385 Real estate and others 9,304 9,453 Poles 7,424 3,783 Indefeasible right of use 2,000 2,099 Asset retirement obligations 10,739 10,889 Total rights of use assets 79,503 76,609

Movements in right of use assets are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the year 76,609 79,236 Increase 9,154 4,591 Net carrying value of decreases (18) (670) Currency translation adjustments (24) (402) Amortization of the period (6,218) (6,051) At the end of the period 79,503 76,704

NOTE 10 - TRADE PAYABLES

March 31, December 31, Current 2023 2022 Suppliers 105,158 106,236 Companies under Sect. 33-Law No. 19,550 and Related Parties (Note 24.c) 1,966 2,419 107,124 108,655 Non-current Suppliers 365 388 365 388 Total trade payables 107,489 109,043

NOTE 11 - BORROWINGS

March 31, December 31, Current 2023 2022 Bank overdrafts - principal 33,518 9,264 Bank and other financial entities loans - principal 45,411 48,780 Notes - principal 58,008 57,706 DFI 4 23 Loans for purchase of equipment 5,584 6,414 Interest and related expenses 38,277 41,374 180,802 163,561 Non-current Notes - principal 224,871 220,422 Bank and other financial entities loans - principal 111,490 124,883 Loans for purchase of equipment 4,251 5,423 Interest and related expenses 48,456 56,866 389,068 407,594 Total borrowings 569,870 571,155

F-16

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Movements in Borrowings are as follows:

Balances at

the beginning

of the year Cash

Flows Accrued

interests Exchange

differences,

currency

translation

adjustments

and others Balances as

of March 31,

2023 Bank overdrafts 9,264 28,265 - (4,011) 33,518 Bank and other financial entities loans - principal 173,663 (11,437) - (5,325) 156,901 Notes - principal 278,128 10,319 - (5,568) 282,879 DFI 23 (913) - 894 4 Loans for purchase of equipment 11,837 (1,864) - (138) 9,835 Interests and related expenses 98,240 (17,659) 3,109 3,043 86,733 Total as of March 31, 2023 571,155 6,711 3,109 (*) (11,105) 569,870 Total as of March 31, 2022 632,940 4,290 409 (**) (27,852) 609,787

(*) Includes $647 of loans that do not represent cash movement.

(**) Includes $3,146 of loans that do not represent cash movement.

Most of the bank and other financing entities loans subscribed by the Company contain compliance ratios which are usual for this kind of agreements. As of March 31, 2023, Telecom has complied with them.

Recent developments of Borrowings as of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements are detailed below:

a) Notes

Telecom Argentina

Global Programs for the issuance of Notes

In connection with the Notes Global Program for a maximum outstanding amount of US$3,000 million or its equivalent in other currencies, the Company announced the subscription of new series of notes. The amount of the Notes finally issued and its main characteristics are detailed below:

Series Currency Amount

involved (in millions) Issuance

date Maturity date Amortization Interest rate Interest

payment

date Unpaid

portion (in millions) 14 US$ linked 62.4 02/10/2023 02/10/2028 In one installment at maturity date Fixed rate of 1.00% Quarterly basis 12,990

b) Bank and other financing entities loans

Below are the main updates related to the loans reported in Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022:

China Development Bank Shenzhen Branch ("CDB") Loan

During the current period the Company has subscribed new tranches for a total of RMB 49 million, equivalent to $1,348.

Cisco Systems Capital Corporation

During the current period, the Company had additions for US$0.8 million, equivalent to $154.During April, 2023, the Company had additions for US$1 million, equivalent to $214.

Banco Santander Argentina S.A. Loan ("Santander")

During March, 2023, the Company executed an addendum to Santander loan signed on March, 2022 for a total amount of $3,500, and agreed to change the principal maturity amortization schedule whose maturity was on March 9, 2023, by deferring it to July 10, 2023. Additionally, a new fixed interest rate of 73.5% annual nominal was renegotiated. This transaction was recognized as a debt refinancing, recognizing a loss of $312 that is included in "Financial debt renegotiation results" item, within Debt financial results.

F-17

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 12 - SALARIES AND SOCIAL SECURITY PAYABLES

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Current Salaries, annual complementary salaries, vacation, bonuses and their social security payables 34,948 42,687 Termination benefits 2,785 3,148 37,733 45,835 Non-current Termination benefits 3,106 3,344 3,106 3,344 Total salaries and social security payables 40,839 49,179

NOTE 13 - INCOME TAX PAYABLE AND DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS/LIABILITIES

Income tax payable by company is presented below:

March 31, December 31 , 2023 2022 Núcleo 297 306 Adesol 25 24 Pem 3 2 Opalker 1 1 NYSSA 67 49 Telecom USA 24 - 417 382

Deferred Income tax assets and liabilities, net of Telecom and its subsidiaries, and the actions for recourse tax receivable are presented below:

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Tax loss carryforward (8,957) (37,015) Allowance for doubtful accounts (10,741) (10,934) Provisions (3,616) (3,669) PP&E and Intangible assets 255,067 260,477 Cash dividends from foreign companies 3,276 2,967 Income tax inflation adjustment deferral effect 65,013 100,115 Other deferred tax liabilities (assets), net (2,188) (1,975) Total deferred tax liabilities, net 297,854 309,966 Actions for recourse tax receivable (888) (1,081) Total deferred tax liability, net (*) 296,966 308,885 Net deferred tax assets (3,125) (3,009) Net deferred tax liabilities 300,091 311,894

(*) Includes $9 of currency translation adjustments on foreign subsidiaries' initial balances.

As of March 31, 2023, Telecom and some subsidiaries have cumulative tax loss carryforwards of approximately $25,847 (including $68 of unrecognized tax loss carryforwards for considering them non-recoverable), that calculated considering statutory income tax rate, represents a deferred tax asset of approximately $8,957.

The detail of the maturities of estimated Tax loss carryforward is disclosed below:

Company Tax loss carryforward

generation year Tax loss carryforward

amount as of 03.31.2023 Tax loss carryforward

expiration year Telecom 2022 20,686 2027 Telemás (*) 2019 461 2024 Micro Sistemas 2021 240 2026 Micro Sistemas 2022 3,432 2027 Micro Sistemas 2023 882 2028 Televisión Dirigida 2023 78 2028 AVC 2021 3 2026 AVC 2022 50 2027 AVC 2023 15 2028 25,847

(*) This company is consolidated in the financial statements of Adesol.

Income tax expense differed from the amounts computed by applying the Company's statutory income tax rate to pre-tax income as a result of the following:

F-18

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Profit (loss) Income before income tax 16,710 48,453 Non-taxable items - Earnings from associates (425) (245) Non-taxable items - Other (437) 278 Restatement in current currency of Equity, goodwill and other 110,278 85,572 Subtotal 126,126 134,058 Effective income tax rate 34.74% 34.89% Income tax expense at statutory tax rate of each subsidiary (43,816) (46,769) Deferred tax liability restatement in current currency and other 89,965 80,477 Income tax inflation adjustment (33,537) (33,255) Income tax on cash dividends of foreign companies (839) (396) Income tax benefit(*) 11,773 57 Current tax (80) (22,405) Deferred tax 11,853 22,462 Income tax benefit 11,773 57

(*) In 2022 includes $22,630 corresponding to the adjustment made in the Income tax affidavit of 2021, which includes, among others, the effects related to the full application of the tax inflation adjustment mechanisms detailed in Note 15 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

NOTE 14 -OTHER TAXES PAYABLES

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Current Other national taxes 12,190 9,944 Provincial taxes 637 1,143 Municipal taxes 1,001 1,002 13,828 12,089 Non- current Provincial taxes 31 54 31 54 Total other taxes payables 13,859 12,143

NOTE 15 - LEASES LIABILITIES

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Current Argentina 10,993 10,929 Abroad 274 273 11,267 11,202 Non- current Argentina 21,043 20,921 Abroad 3,350 3,054 24,393 23,975 Total leases liabilities 35,660 35,177

Movements in Leases liabilities are as follows:

March 31, 2023 2022 At the beginning of the fiscal year 35,177 44,857 Increases (*) 9,154 4,591 Financial results, net (**) 2,295 1,866 Payments (4,536) (3,015) Decreases (included RECPAM and currency translation adjustments) (6,430) (7,955) At the end of the period 35,660 40,344

(*) Included in Rights of use assets acquisitions.

(**) Included in Other exchange differences and Other interests, net and other investments results.

F-19

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 16 - OTHER LIABILITIES

March 31, December 31, Current 2023 2022 Deferred revenues on prepaid credit 2,888 3,188 Deferred revenues on connection fees and international capacity leases 1,342 1,642 Debt for acquisition of NYSSA 246 240 Advances received for assets held for sale 426 - Other 572 968 5,474 6,038 Non-current Deferred revenues on connection fees and international capacity leases 901 1,018 Pension benefits 1,150 1,070 Debt for acquisition of NYSSA 613 631 Advances received for assets held for sale - 426 Other 33 32 2,697 3,177 Total other liabilities 8,171 9,215

NOTE 17 - PROVISIONS

Movements in Provisions are as follows:

Balances as

of December

31, 2022 Additions Reclassifications Payments RECPAM and

currency

translation

adjustments Balances as of

March 31,

2023 Capital (i) Interest

(ii) Current Legal Claims and contingent liabilities 3,206 283 - 797 (462) (556) 3,268 Total current provisions 3,206 283 - 797 (462) (556) 3,268 Non- Current Legal Claims and contingent liabilities 7,921 1,077 376 (797) - (945) 7,632 Asset retirement obligations 6,266 - - - - (1,115) 5,151 Total non-current provisions 14,187 1,077 376 (797) - (2,060) 12,783 Total provisions 17,393 1,360 376 - (462) (2,616) 16,051

Balances as

of December

31, 2021 Additions Reclassifications Payments RECPAM and

currency

translation

adjustments Balances as of

March 31,

2022 Capital (i) Interest

(ii) Current Legal Claims and contingent liabilities 5,089 114 - 764 (1,030) (655) 4,282 Total current provisions 5,089 114 - 764 (1,030) (655) 4,282 Non- Current Legal Claims and contingent liabilities 14,485 799 47 (764) - (953) 13,614 Asset retirement obligations 8,219 - - - - (1,142) 7,077 Total non-current provisions 22,704 799 47 (764) - (2,095) 20,691 Total provisions 27,793 913 47 - (1,030) (2,750) 24,973

(i) Charged to Other operating expenses.

(ii) Charged to Other financial results, net - Other interests, net and other investments results.

NOTE 18 - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

Financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 are the following:

03.31.2023 12.31.2022 In equivalent millions of Argentine pesos Assets 44,433 57,058 Liabilities (527,815) (539,395) Net Liabilities (483,382) (482,337)

In order to reduce this net position (debt) in foreign currency, Telecom has DFI as of March 31, 2023 amounting to US$65 million, therefore the net liability not hedged amounts to approximately US$2,248 million as of that date.

F-20

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Offsetting of financial assets and financial liabilities in scope of IFRS 7

The information required by the amendment to IFRS 7 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is as follows:

As of March 31, 2023 Trade

receivables Other

receivables Trade

payables Other

liabilities Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Gross value 51,246 6,038 (110,470) (2,452) Offsetting (2,981) (616) 2,981 616 Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Book value 48,265 5,422 (107,489) (1,836)

As of December 31, 2022 Trade

receivables Other

receivables Trade

payables Other

liabilities Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Gross value 48,902 6,109 (112,010) (2,385) Offsetting (2,967) (555) 2,967 555 Current and non-current assets (liabilities) - Book value 45,935 5,554 (109,043) (1,830)

Fair value hierarchy and other disclosures

The measurement at fair value of the financial instruments of Telecom are classified according to the three levels set out in IFRS 13:

- Level 1: Fair value determined by quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

- Level 2: Fair value determined based on inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (e.g. as prices) or indirectly (e.g. derived from prices).

- Level 3: Fair value determined by unobservable inputs where the reporting entity is required to develop its own assumptions.

Financial assets and liabilities recognized at fair value as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the level of hierarchy are listed below:

March 31, 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Total Assets Current Assets Mutual Funds (1) 10,369 - 10,369 Government bonds (1) 50,001 - 50,001 Other receivables: DFI - 139 139 Other receivables: Indemnification assets - 42 42 Non-current Assets Other receivables: DFI - 83 83 Total assets 60,370 264 60,634 Liabilities Current Liabilities Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA - 246 246 Borrowings: DFI - 4 4 Non-current Liabilities Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA - 613 613 Total Liabilities - 863 863

December 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Total Assets Current Assets Mutual Funds (1) 7,024 - 7,024 Government bonds (1) 15,946 - 15,946 Other receivables: DFI - 142 142 Other receivables: Indemnification assets - 43 43 Non-current Assets Other receivables: DFI - 245 245 Total assets 22,970 430 23,400 Liabilities Current Liabilities Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA - 240 240 Borrowings: DFI - 23 23 Non-current Liabilities Other liabilities: Debt for acquisition of NYSSA - 631 631 Total liabilities - 894 894

(1) Mutual Funds are included in Cash and cash equivalents, Investments and Guarantee of financial operations included in Other receivables. Government bonds are included in Cash and cash equivalents and Investments.

F-21

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

In relation to the fair values set forth above, as of March 31, 2023, there were no changes in the methods and assumptions used with respect to what was reported in Note 22 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

The Company also has certain financial instruments that are not measured at fair value for which the book value approximates their fair value, except for:

Borrowings

As of March 31, 2023, fair value of borrowings is as follows:

Carrying Value Fair Value Notes 322,413 324,715 Other borrowings 247,457 244,999 569,870 569,714

The fair value of the borrowings was assessed as follows:

a) The fair value of Notes traded in active markets was measured based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period. As a result, its valuation classifies as Level 1.

b) The fair value of Notes that are not traded in an active market was measured based on quotes provided by first-tier financial entities, so their valuation qualifies as Level 2.

c) Fort the rest of the borrowings, the fair values were calculated based on cash flows discounted using a current lending rate, so as they are classified as level 3.

NOTE 19 - PURCHASE COMMITMENTS

The Company has entered into various purchase commitments with domestic and foreign suppliers amounting to approximately $185,085 as of March 31, 2023 (of which $43,290 corresponds to fixed assets commitments).

NOTE 20 - EQUITY

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the capital stock of Telecom Argentina amounts to $2,153,688,011, represented by the same number of common book-entry shares with nominal value of $1 peso, as detailed below:

Class of Shares Total Class "A" 683,856,600 Class "B" 628,058,019 Class "C" 106,734 Class "D" 841,666,658 Total 2,153,688,011

As of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, all the shares of Telecom Argentina are authorized by the CNV for public offering.

Class B Shares are listed and traded on the leading companies' panel of the BYMA and the ADS representing 5 Class "B" shares of the Company are traded on the NYSE under the symbol TEO.

NOTE 21 - REVENUES

Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Mobile Services 87,610 92,704 Internet Services 47,017 51,571 Cable Television Services 39,909 46,947 Fixed and Data Services 24,501 30,279 Other services revenues 1,745 1,955 Subtotal Services revenues 200,782 223,456 Equipment revenues 14,036 16,331 Total Revenues 214,818 239,787

NOTE 22 - OPERATING EXPENSES

Operating expenses disclosed by nature of expense amounted to $217,908 and $237,219 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The main components of the operating expenses are the following:

F-22

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Employee benefit expenses and severance payments Profit (loss) Salaries, social security expenses and benefits (48,394) (46,091) Severance indemnities (2,600) (2,762) Other employee expenses (675) (624) (51,669) (49,477) Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies Maintenance and materials (12,098) (14,221) Fees for services (12,870) (11,222) Directors and Supervisory Committee's members' fees (217) (159) (25,185) (25,602) Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority Turnover tax (7,946) (8,858) Regulatory Entity Fees (4,242) (4,693) Municipal taxes (2,215) (2,519) Other taxes and fees (2,139) (2,266) (16,542) (18,336) Cost of equipment and handsets Inventory balance at the beginning of the year (8,445) (8,153) Plus: Purchases (11,898) (10,029) Other 1,102 535 Less: Inventory balance at the end of the period 9,273 5,367 (9,968) (12,280) Other operating expenses Legal Claims and contingent liabilities (1,360) (913) Rental and internet capacity (1,247) (1,487) Energy, water and other services (4,265) (3,959) Postage, freight and travel expenses (1,420) (1,461) Other (376) (837) (8,668) (8,657) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets Depreciation of PP&E (53,058) (61,195) Amortization of intangible assets (8,585) (8,781) Amortization of rights of use assets (6,218) (6,051) Impairment of fixed assets (275) (4,535) (68,136) (80,562)

Operating expenses, disclosed per function are as follows:

Concept Operating

costs Administration

costs Commercialization

costs Other

expenses Total

03.31.2023 Total

03.31.2022 Employee benefit expenses and severance payments (28,252) (11,367) (12,050) - (51,669) (49,477) Interconnection costs and transmission costs (6,408) - - - (6,408) (7,328) Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies (10,659) (4,517) (10,009) - (25,185) (25,602) Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority (16,279) (107) (156) - (16,542) (18,336) Commissions and advertising (114) - (12,403) - (12,517) (13,126) Cost of equipment and handsets (9,968) - - - (9,968) (12,280) Programming and content costs (12,316) - - - (12,316) (15,316) Bad debt expenses - - (6,499) - (6,499) (6,535) Other operating expenses (5,896) (1,001) (1,771) - (8,668) (8,657) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets (52,506) (9,475) (5,880) (275) (68,136) (80,562) Total as of 03.31.2023 (142,398) (26,467) (48,768) (275) (217,908) Total as of 03.31.2022 (157,758) (25,662) (49,264) (4,535) (237,219)

F-23

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 23 - FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three-month period ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Profit (loss) Interests on financial debts (*) (3,058) (537) Foreign currency exchange gains on financial debts (**) 12,286 30,166 Financial debt renegotiation results (312) - Total Debt financial results 8,916 29,629 Losses on operations with notes and bonds (2,848) (5,428) Other exchange differences (814) (119) Other interests, net and other investments results 1,283 856 Other taxes and bank expenses (2,079) (2,302) Financial expenses on pension benefits (269) (241) Financial discounts on assets, debts and others (832) (1,107) RECPAM 16,018 24,352 Total other financial results, net 10,459 16,011 Total financial results, net 19,375 45,640

(*) Includes $56 and ($128) corresponding to net losses generated by DFI in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(**) Includes ($494) and ($633) corresponding to net losses generated by DFI in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

NOTE 24 - BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH COMPANIES UNDER SECTION 33 - LAW No. 19,550 AND RELATED PARTIES

a) Controlling Company

CVH is the controlling company of Telecom Argentina, holding directly and indirectly 28.16% of the capital stock of the Company. Additionally, both VLG (controlled by CVH) and Fintech, contributed to the Voting Trust, in accordance with the Shareholders´ Agreement, shares representing 10.92% of the capital of the Company so the shares subject to such agreement represent 21.84% of the total capital of the Company (the "Shares in Trust").

On March 10th 2023, CVH announced that the Board of Directors resolved to carry out a corporate reorganization process through the merger by absorption of VLG. On April 28th, 2023, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held, the shareholders of CVH approved the corporate reorganization process and the Pre-Merger Commitment. CVH will proceed to sign the Definitive Merger Commitment within the legal terms.

According to the Voting Trust Agreement, the trustee appointed by CVH must vote the Shares in Trust as instructed or voted by CVH with respect to all issues except in respect of certain matters subject to veto under the Shareholders' Agreement.

For further details on the Voting Trust Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement, see Note 27 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

b) Related Parties

For the purposes of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, related parties are those individuals or legal entities which are related to Telecom in terms of IAS 24.

c) Balances with Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and Related Parties

· Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 - Associates

CURRENT ASSETS March 31, December 31, Trade receivables 2023 2022 Ver TV 1 1 1 1 Other receivables La Capital Cable 150 409 Ver TV 132 2 282 411 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables TSMA 1 1 1 1

F-24

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

· Related parties

CURRENT ASSETS March 31, December 31, Trade receivables 2023 2022 Other Related parties 293 273 293 273 Other receivables Other Related parties 3 5 3 5 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables Other Related parties 1,965 2,418 1,965 2,418

d) Transactions with Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550 and related parties

· Companies under section 33 - Law No. 19,550- Associates

Transaction Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Profit (loss) Revenues La Capital Cable Services revenues and other revenues - 22 Ver TV Services revenues and other revenues 3 4 3 26 Operating costs La Capital Cable Fees for services (226) (61) (226) (61)

· Related Parties

Transaction Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2023 Profit (loss) Revenues Other Related parties Services and advertising revenues 169 153 169 153 Operating costs Other Related parties Programming costs (1,822) (2,178) Other Related parties Editing and distribution of magazines (323) (454) Other Related parties Advisory services (297) (278) Other Related parties Advertising purchases (110) (172) Other Related parties Other purchases and commissions (83) (104) (2,635) (3,186)

The transactions discussed above were made by Telecom under the same conditions than would have been obtained from unaffiliated third parties. When Telecom's transactions represented more than 1% of its total shareholders' equity, they were approved according to Law No. 26,831, the Bylaws and the Executive Committees' Faculties and Performance Regulation.

NOTE 25 - RESTRICTIONS ON DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

Under the LGS, the by-laws of the Company and rules and regulations of the CNV, a minimum of 5% of net income for the year in accordance with the statutory books, plus/less previous years' adjustments and accumulated losses must be appropriated by resolution of the shareholders to a legal reserve until such reserve reaches 20% of the outstanding capital (common stock) plus inflation adjustment of common stock.

NOTE 26 - RECENT DEVELOPMENTS CORRESPONDING TO THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

1. Regulatory issues

a) Decree No. 690/20 - Amendment to the LAD

In relation to the situation described in Note 2.c).ii) in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, on March 8, 2023 the precautionary measure, which suspended the application of the standard, was extended for an additional period of six months. Consequently, the precautionary measure is fully in force as of the issuance date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements. Additionally, before the appeals presented by the National Executive Branch and ENACOM, on May 5, 2023, the Chamber II of the Court of Appeals denied the appeals and granted the extension of the precautionary measure.

F-25

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

NOTE 27 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS TO MARCH 31, 2023

Acquisition of the Open Pass Holding Corp Joint Venture

On April 24, 2023, the Company entered into a share subscription agreement, whereby it subscribed 1,000 Class B common shares, entitled to one vote per share, of Open Pass Holding Corp. ("OPHC"), representing 50% of its capital stock, as well as an agreement regarding the joint corporate governance of OPHC and its subsidiaries.

OPHC, a company incorporated in the state of Delaware, USA, holds a 100% equity interest in Open Pass S.A.U. ("Open Pass"), a company that provides computer services related to software development and maintenance. Micro Sistemas holds an agreement for the use and development of the electronic wallet platform.

The transaction price was set at US$ 13.8 million. On the date of subscription of the shares, the Company paid US$4.8 million (US$4.3 million in cash and US$0.5 million through the delivery of government securities), and the outstanding balance will be settled in three equal annual installments.

In April, 2023, Micro Sistemas assigned to the Company the call option rights receivable over Open Pass shares granted to Micro Sistemas by certain shareholders of Open Pass, which expired on April 30, 2023.

In addition, in March, 2023, the Company set up a guarantee trust to which the Company transferred trust assets for US$ 9.1 million, which include the outstanding balance to be settled for the acquisition of the Joint Venture.

Provisions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Telecom

At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023, the shareholders of Telecom decided, among other:

(i) To approve the Board of Directors' proposal stated in current currency as of March 31, 2023 using the National Consumer Price Index pursuant to CNV Resolution No. 777/18 in connection with the Accumulated Deficit as of December 31, 2022 for 207,832,672,505 Argentine pesos ($253,000 in current currency as of March 31, 2023). The Board proposed: i) to reclassify to the "Contributed Surplus" 273,927,247,113 Argentine pesos ($333,458 in current currency as of March 31, 2023) resulting from the adjustment for the loss of the higher value allocated to the assets and liabilities identified and incorporated as of the date of merger, which gave rise to the creation of the Contributed Surplus, (ii) to appropriate to the "Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level" the total amount of the difference in the accumulated deficit for 66,094,574,608 Argentine pesos ($80,458 in current currency as of March 31, 2023);

(ii)to delegate on the Board of Directors the power to reverse before December 31, 2023 the "Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level" in an amount that will allow to distribute the 2030 Global Bonds as dividends in kind for up to a nominal amount of US$473,623,896.

Distribution of dividends in kind

Pursuant to the powers delegated by the shareholders of Telecom Argentina at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023, on May 3, 2023, the Board of Directors decided to partially reverse the "Voluntary reserve to maintain the Company's level of capital expenditures and its current solvency level" for $47,701 to be distributed as dividends in kind through the delivery of Global Bonds of the Argentine Republic amortizable in US dollars due on July 9, 2030 (the "2030 Global Bonds"), for a nominal value of US$ 411,214,954.

Export Development Canada (EDC)

On May 5, 2023, the Company submitted a proposal for an export credit line for a total amount of up to US$50 million to EDC, the official export credit agency of Canada.

The funds received will be used to finance up to 100% of the payments due to Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy and/or Nokia Spain S.A., delivered during August 30, 2022 to November 1, 2024.

As of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, the Company has not received any disbursement related to the aforementioned credit line.