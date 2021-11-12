Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q21.pdf

$98.74 = US$1 as of September 30, 2021

US$: US dollar

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of

Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income Unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of Changes

Right of use assets

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)

Three-month periods Nine-month periods ended September 30, ended September 30, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues 21 96,254 102,190 292,983 317,476 Employee benefit expenses and severance payments 22 (21,876) (18,876) (60,347) (58,958) Interconnection and transmission costs (3,415) (4,149) (10,678) (11,702) Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies 22 (11,040) (10,760) (33,448) (33,312) Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority 22 (7,371) (7,758) (22,602) (24,046) Commissions and advertising (5,547) (6,027) (16,530) (17,536) Cost of equipment and handsets 22 (4,675) (3,813) (14,752) (11,033) Programming and content costs (6,318) (6,047) (20,031) (20,805) Bad debt expenses 3 (1,960) (3,223) (5,362) (12,019) Other operating expenses 22 (5,595) (6,559) (13,835) (14,543) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets 22 (33,070) (29,195) (94,213) (83,954) Operating (loss) income (4,613) 5,783 1,185 29,568 Earnings from associates 2 84 213 210 567 Debt financial results 23 7,947 (10,578) 21,219 (31,514) Other financial results, net 23 2,328 5,919 9,371 11,336 Income before income tax expense 5,746 1,337 31,985 9,957 Income tax expense 13 (2,894) (6,459) (30,960) (11,861) Net income (loss) for the period 2,852 (5,122) 1,025 (1,904) Attributable to: Controlling Company 2,549 (5,370) 358 (2,508) Non-controlling interest 303 248 667 604 2,852 (5,122) 1,025 (1,904) Earnings (losses) per share attributable to Controlling Company - Basic and diluted 1.d 1.18 (2.49) (0.17) 1.16

