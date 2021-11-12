Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q21.pdf
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of
September 30, 2021
General Hornos 690
(1272) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Argentina
$: Argentine peso
US$: US dollar
$98.74 = US$1 as of September 30, 2021
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
INDEX
Unaudited consolidated financial statements
Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position
Unaudited consolidated income statements
Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income Unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows
Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
Operating and Financial Review and Prospects
Corporate information
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Note
2021
2020
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
17,071
25,374
Investments
2
8,220
8,960
Trade receivables
3
19,941
25,962
Other receivables
4
6,250
7,554
Inventories
5
3,349
5,098
Total current assets
54,831
72,948
Non-Current Assets
Trade receivables
3
84
81
Other receivables
4
2,944
2,191
Deferred income tax assets
13
530
564
Investments
2
2,779
2,947
Goodwill
6
344,644
345,008
Property, plant and equipment
7
409,778
439,448
Intangible assets
8
133,760
142,472
Right of use assets
9
29,168
24,341
Total non-current assets
923,687
957,052
TOTAL ASSETS
978,518
1,030,000
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
10
43,946
53,904
Financial debt
11
66,696
56,978
Salaries and social security payables
12
16,568
19,634
Taxes payables
14
13,470
5,121
Dividends payables
2
324
-
Leases liabilities
15
5,226
4,569
Other liabilities
16
2,830
2,824
Provisions
17
1,907
2,214
Total current liabilities
150,967
145,244
Non-Current Liabilities
Trade payables
10
1,313
3,353
Financial debt
11
182,011
217,213
Salaries and social security payables
12
1,399
1,151
Deferred income tax liabilities
13
127,494
109,120
Taxes payables
14
-
7
Leases liabilities
15
12,162
9,540
Other liabilities
16
1,559
1,584
Provisions
17
9,034
10,220
Total non-current liabilities
334,972
352,188
TOTAL LIABILITIES
485,939
497,432
EQUITY
Equity attributable to Controlling Company
484,846
523,804
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
7,733
8,764
TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of Changes
492,579
532,568
in Equity)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
978,518
1,030,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
F-1
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)
Three-month periods
Nine-month periods
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
21
96,254
102,190
292,983
317,476
Employee benefit expenses and severance payments
22
(21,876)
(18,876)
(60,347)
(58,958)
Interconnection and transmission costs
(3,415)
(4,149)
(10,678)
(11,702)
Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies
22
(11,040)
(10,760)
(33,448)
(33,312)
Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority
22
(7,371)
(7,758)
(22,602)
(24,046)
Commissions and advertising
(5,547)
(6,027)
(16,530)
(17,536)
Cost of equipment and handsets
22
(4,675)
(3,813)
(14,752)
(11,033)
Programming and content costs
(6,318)
(6,047)
(20,031)
(20,805)
Bad debt expenses
3
(1,960)
(3,223)
(5,362)
(12,019)
Other operating expenses
22
(5,595)
(6,559)
(13,835)
(14,543)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
22
(33,070)
(29,195)
(94,213)
(83,954)
Operating (loss) income
(4,613)
5,783
1,185
29,568
Earnings from associates
2
84
213
210
567
Debt financial results
23
7,947
(10,578)
21,219
(31,514)
Other financial results, net
23
2,328
5,919
9,371
11,336
Income before income tax expense
5,746
1,337
31,985
9,957
Income tax expense
13
(2,894)
(6,459)
(30,960)
(11,861)
Net income (loss) for the period
2,852
(5,122)
1,025
(1,904)
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
2,549
(5,370)
358
(2,508)
Non-controlling interest
303
248
667
604
2,852
(5,122)
1,025
(1,904)
Earnings (losses) per share attributable to Controlling
Company - Basic and diluted
1.d
1.18
(2.49)
(0.17)
1.16
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.
F-2
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)
Three-month periods
Nine-month periods
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) for the period
2,852
(5,122)
1,025
(1,904)
Other comprehensive income - Will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation adjustments (no effect on Income Tax)
(1,678)
199
(4,132)
(1,162)
NDF effects classified as hedges
74
71
229
(459)
Income Tax effects on NDF classified as hedges and others
(20)
(33)
(74)
112
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(1,624)
237
(3,977)
(1,509)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
1,228
(4,885)
(2,952)
(3,413)
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
1,326
(5,034)
(2,679)
(3,601)
Non-controlling interest
(98)
149
(273)
188
1,228
(4,885)
(2,952)
(3,413)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
F-3
Sales 2021
3 810 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,20 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1 809 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
5 079 M
5 077 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,81x
EV / Sales 2022
1,64x
Nbr of Employees
23 051
Free-Float
42,7%
