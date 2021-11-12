Log in
    TECO2   ARP9028N1016

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

(TECO2)
Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q21.pdf

11/12/2021 | 05:28pm EST
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of

September 30, 2021

General Hornos 690

(1272) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Argentina

$: Argentine peso

US$: US dollar

$98.74 = US$1 as of September 30, 2021

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

INDEX

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position

Unaudited consolidated income statements

Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income Unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

Corporate information

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)

September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Note

2021

2020

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

17,071

25,374

Investments

2

8,220

8,960

Trade receivables

3

19,941

25,962

Other receivables

4

6,250

7,554

Inventories

5

3,349

5,098

Total current assets

54,831

72,948

Non-Current Assets

Trade receivables

3

84

81

Other receivables

4

2,944

2,191

Deferred income tax assets

13

530

564

Investments

2

2,779

2,947

Goodwill

6

344,644

345,008

Property, plant and equipment

7

409,778

439,448

Intangible assets

8

133,760

142,472

Right of use assets

9

29,168

24,341

Total non-current assets

923,687

957,052

TOTAL ASSETS

978,518

1,030,000

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

10

43,946

53,904

Financial debt

11

66,696

56,978

Salaries and social security payables

12

16,568

19,634

Taxes payables

14

13,470

5,121

Dividends payables

2

324

-

Leases liabilities

15

5,226

4,569

Other liabilities

16

2,830

2,824

Provisions

17

1,907

2,214

Total current liabilities

150,967

145,244

Non-Current Liabilities

Trade payables

10

1,313

3,353

Financial debt

11

182,011

217,213

Salaries and social security payables

12

1,399

1,151

Deferred income tax liabilities

13

127,494

109,120

Taxes payables

14

-

7

Leases liabilities

15

12,162

9,540

Other liabilities

16

1,559

1,584

Provisions

17

9,034

10,220

Total non-current liabilities

334,972

352,188

TOTAL LIABILITIES

485,939

497,432

EQUITY

Equity attributable to Controlling Company

484,846

523,804

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

7,733

8,764

TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of Changes

492,579

532,568

in Equity)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

978,518

1,030,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

F-1

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)

Three-month periods

Nine-month periods

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

21

96,254

102,190

292,983

317,476

Employee benefit expenses and severance payments

22

(21,876)

(18,876)

(60,347)

(58,958)

Interconnection and transmission costs

(3,415)

(4,149)

(10,678)

(11,702)

Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies

22

(11,040)

(10,760)

(33,448)

(33,312)

Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority

22

(7,371)

(7,758)

(22,602)

(24,046)

Commissions and advertising

(5,547)

(6,027)

(16,530)

(17,536)

Cost of equipment and handsets

22

(4,675)

(3,813)

(14,752)

(11,033)

Programming and content costs

(6,318)

(6,047)

(20,031)

(20,805)

Bad debt expenses

3

(1,960)

(3,223)

(5,362)

(12,019)

Other operating expenses

22

(5,595)

(6,559)

(13,835)

(14,543)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets

22

(33,070)

(29,195)

(94,213)

(83,954)

Operating (loss) income

(4,613)

5,783

1,185

29,568

Earnings from associates

2

84

213

210

567

Debt financial results

23

7,947

(10,578)

21,219

(31,514)

Other financial results, net

23

2,328

5,919

9,371

11,336

Income before income tax expense

5,746

1,337

31,985

9,957

Income tax expense

13

(2,894)

(6,459)

(30,960)

(11,861)

Net income (loss) for the period

2,852

(5,122)

1,025

(1,904)

Attributable to:

Controlling Company

2,549

(5,370)

358

(2,508)

Non-controlling interest

303

248

667

604

2,852

(5,122)

1,025

(1,904)

Earnings (losses) per share attributable to Controlling

Company - Basic and diluted

1.d

1.18

(2.49)

(0.17)

1.16

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.

F-2

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.e)

Three-month periods

Nine-month periods

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) for the period

2,852

(5,122)

1,025

(1,904)

Other comprehensive income - Will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Currency translation adjustments (no effect on Income Tax)

(1,678)

199

(4,132)

(1,162)

NDF effects classified as hedges

74

71

229

(459)

Income Tax effects on NDF classified as hedges and others

(20)

(33)

(74)

112

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(1,624)

237

(3,977)

(1,509)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

1,228

(4,885)

(2,952)

(3,413)

Attributable to:

Controlling Company

1,326

(5,034)

(2,679)

(3,601)

Non-controlling interest

(98)

149

(273)

188

1,228

(4,885)

(2,952)

(3,413)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

F-3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

