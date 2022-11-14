Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q22

$147.32 = US$1 as of September 30, 2022

US$: US dollar

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of September 30, 2022

Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income Unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

Unaudited consolidated financial statementsUnaudited consolidated statements of financial position Unaudited consolidated income statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Three-month period Nine-month period ended September 30, ended September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues 21 148,238 176,175 470,960 536,247 Employee benefit expenses and severance payments 22 (41,651) (40,040) (115,470) (110,453) Interconnection and transmission costs (4,672) (6,251) (14,574) (19,544) Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies 22 (19,043) (20,205) (56,503) (61,220) Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority 22 (11,425) (13,491) (36,272) (41,368) Commissions and advertising (9,721) (10,153) (27,731) (30,255) Cost of equipment and handsets 22 (6,552) (8,557) (21,745) (27,001) Programming and content costs (9,167) (11,564) (29,560) (36,663) Bad debt expenses 3 (3,909) (3,587) (11,781) (9,814) Other operating expenses 22 (5,573) (10,238) (22,186) (25,322) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets 22 (260,782) (60,528) (369,806) (172,438) Operating income (loss) (224,257) (8,439) (234,668) 2,169 Earnings from associates 2.a 166 153 342 384 Debt financial results 23 10,455 14,544 40,936 38,837 Other financial results, net 23 17,477 4,260 34,190 17,152 Income (loss) before income tax expense (196,159) 10,518 (159,200) 58,542 Income tax 13 (6,224) (5,297) (4,298) (56,666) Net income (loss) for the period (202,383) 5,221 (163,498) 1,876 Attributable to: Controlling Company (203,003) 4,666 (164,873) 655 Non-controlling interest 620 555 1,375 1,221 (202,383) 5,221 (163,498) 1,876 Earnings (losses) per share attributable to Controlling Company - Basic and diluted 1.c (94.26) 2.17 (76.55) 0.30

See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.

