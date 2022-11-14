Advanced search
    TECO2   ARP9028N1016

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

(TECO2)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
246.75 ARS   -1.87%
Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q22
PU
Telecom Argentina S A : 1 English translation of the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of September 30, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Transcript : Telecom Argentina S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q22

11/14/2022 | 12:05pm EST
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of September 30, 2022

General Hornos 690

  1. Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Argentina

$: Argentine peso

US$: US dollar

$147.32 = US$1 as of September 30, 2022

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

INDEX

Unaudited consolidated financial statementsUnaudited consolidated statements of financial position Unaudited consolidated income statements

Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income Unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

Corporate information

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Note

2022

2021

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

32,932

32,964

Investments

2

6,260

17,912

Trade receivables

3

29,779

37,456

Other receivables

4

13,178

14,690

Inventories

5

5,058

5,174

Assets classified as held for sale

27.3

791

-

Total current assets

87,998

108,196

Non-Current Assets

Trade receivables

3

101

121

Other receivables

4

2,292

3,463

Deferred income tax assets

13

1,619

1,093

Investments

2

5,139

5,357

Goodwill

6

422,217

629,582

Property, plant and equipment

7

684,718

749,280

Intangible assets

8

222,387

239,336

Right of use assets

9

51,666

55,494

Total non-current assets

1,390,139

1,683,726

TOTAL ASSETS

1,478,137

1,791,922

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

10

61,965

81,760

Financial debt

11

100,664

107,730

Salaries and social security payables

12

31,240

36,974

Income tax payables

13

32,250

23,129

Other taxes payables

14

7,772

6,580

Leases liabilities

15

8,068

10,180

Other liabilities

16

4,730

5,074

Provisions

17

2,316

3,564

Total current liabilities

249,005

274,991

Non-Current Liabilities

Trade payables

10

551

1,821

Financial debt

11

299,286

335,554

Salaries and social security payables

12

2,676

2,567

Deferred income tax liabilities

13

194,740

224,584

Other taxes payables

14

58

-

Leases liabilities

15

15,926

21,235

Other liabilities

16

2,434

2,078

Provisions

17

9,538

15,900

Total non-current liabilities

525,209

603,739

TOTAL LIABILITIES

774,214

878,730

EQUITY

Equity attributable to Controlling Company

690,897

898,957

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

13,026

14,235

TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of

703,923

913,192

Changes in Equity)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,478,137

1,791,922

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

F-1

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

21

148,238

176,175

470,960

536,247

Employee benefit expenses and severance payments

22

(41,651)

(40,040)

(115,470)

(110,453)

Interconnection and transmission costs

(4,672)

(6,251)

(14,574)

(19,544)

Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies

22

(19,043)

(20,205)

(56,503)

(61,220)

Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority

22

(11,425)

(13,491)

(36,272)

(41,368)

Commissions and advertising

(9,721)

(10,153)

(27,731)

(30,255)

Cost of equipment and handsets

22

(6,552)

(8,557)

(21,745)

(27,001)

Programming and content costs

(9,167)

(11,564)

(29,560)

(36,663)

Bad debt expenses

3

(3,909)

(3,587)

(11,781)

(9,814)

Other operating expenses

22

(5,573)

(10,238)

(22,186)

(25,322)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets

22

(260,782)

(60,528)

(369,806)

(172,438)

Operating income (loss)

(224,257)

(8,439)

(234,668)

2,169

Earnings from associates

2.a

166

153

342

384

Debt financial results

23

10,455

14,544

40,936

38,837

Other financial results, net

23

17,477

4,260

34,190

17,152

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(196,159)

10,518

(159,200)

58,542

Income tax

13

(6,224)

(5,297)

(4,298)

(56,666)

Net income (loss) for the period

(202,383)

5,221

(163,498)

1,876

Attributable to:

Controlling Company

(203,003)

4,666

(164,873)

655

Non-controlling interest

620

555

1,375

1,221

(202,383)

5,221

(163,498)

1,876

Earnings (losses) per share attributable to Controlling

Company - Basic and diluted

1.c

(94.26)

2.17

(76.55)

0.30

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.

F-2

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) for the period

(202,383)

5,221

Other comprehensive income - Will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Currency translation adjustments (no effect on Income Tax)

(2,924)

(3,071)

DFI effects classified as hedges

297

135

Income Tax effects on DFI classified as hedges and others

(156)

(37)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(2,783)

(2,973)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(205,166)

2,248

Attributable to:

Controlling Company

(204,985)

2,425

Non-controlling interest

(181)

(177)

(205,166)

2,248

(163,498) 1,876

(6,328) (7,563)

  1. 418 419

  2. (135)
    (6,101) (7,279)

(169,599) (5,403)

(169,474) (4,904)

  1. (499)
    (169,599) (5,403)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

F-3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telecom Argentina SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
