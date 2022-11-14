Telecom Argentina S A : Financial Statements 3Q22
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of September 30, 2022
General Hornos 690
Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Argentina
$: Argentine peso
US$: US dollar
$147.32 = US$1 as of September 30, 2022
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
INDEX
Unaudited consolidated financial statementsUnaudited consolidated statements of financial position Unaudited consolidated income statements
Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income Unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows
Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
Operating and Financial Review and Prospects
Corporate information
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Note
2022
2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
32,932
32,964
Investments
2
6,260
17,912
Trade receivables
3
29,779
37,456
Other receivables
4
13,178
14,690
Inventories
5
5,058
5,174
Assets classified as held for sale
27.3
791
-
Total current assets
87,998
108,196
Non-Current Assets
Trade receivables
3
101
121
Other receivables
4
2,292
3,463
Deferred income tax assets
13
1,619
1,093
Investments
2
5,139
5,357
Goodwill
6
422,217
629,582
Property, plant and equipment
7
684,718
749,280
Intangible assets
8
222,387
239,336
Right of use assets
9
51,666
55,494
Total non-current assets
1,390,139
1,683,726
TOTAL ASSETS
1,478,137
1,791,922
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
10
61,965
81,760
Financial debt
11
100,664
107,730
Salaries and social security payables
12
31,240
36,974
Income tax payables
13
32,250
23,129
Other taxes payables
14
7,772
6,580
Leases liabilities
15
8,068
10,180
Other liabilities
16
4,730
5,074
Provisions
17
2,316
3,564
Total current liabilities
249,005
274,991
Non-Current Liabilities
Trade payables
10
551
1,821
Financial debt
11
299,286
335,554
Salaries and social security payables
12
2,676
2,567
Deferred income tax liabilities
13
194,740
224,584
Other taxes payables
14
58
-
Leases liabilities
15
15,926
21,235
Other liabilities
16
2,434
2,078
Provisions
17
9,538
15,900
Total non-current liabilities
525,209
603,739
TOTAL LIABILITIES
774,214
878,730
EQUITY
Equity attributable to Controlling Company
690,897
898,957
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
13,026
14,235
TOTAL EQUITY(See Consolidated Statements of
703,923
913,192
Changes in Equity)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,478,137
1,791,922
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
F-1
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency, except per share data in Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
21
148,238
176,175
470,960
536,247
Employee benefit expenses and severance payments
22
(41,651)
(40,040)
(115,470)
(110,453)
Interconnection and transmission costs
(4,672)
(6,251)
(14,574)
(19,544)
Fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies
22
(19,043)
(20,205)
(56,503)
(61,220)
Taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority
22
(11,425)
(13,491)
(36,272)
(41,368)
Commissions and advertising
(9,721)
(10,153)
(27,731)
(30,255)
Cost of equipment and handsets
22
(6,552)
(8,557)
(21,745)
(27,001)
Programming and content costs
(9,167)
(11,564)
(29,560)
(36,663)
Bad debt expenses
3
(3,909)
(3,587)
(11,781)
(9,814)
Other operating expenses
22
(5,573)
(10,238)
(22,186)
(25,322)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of fixed assets
22
(260,782)
(60,528)
(369,806)
(172,438)
Operating income (loss)
(224,257)
(8,439)
(234,668)
2,169
Earnings from associates
2.a
166
153
342
384
Debt financial results
23
10,455
14,544
40,936
38,837
Other financial results, net
23
17,477
4,260
34,190
17,152
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(196,159)
10,518
(159,200)
58,542
Income tax
13
(6,224)
(5,297)
(4,298)
(56,666)
Net income (loss) for the period
(202,383)
5,221
(163,498)
1,876
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
(203,003)
4,666
(164,873)
655
Non-controlling interest
620
555
1,375
1,221
(202,383)
5,221
(163,498)
1,876
Earnings (losses) per share attributable to Controlling
Company - Basic and diluted
1.c
(94.26)
2.17
(76.55)
0.30
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
See Note 22 for additional information on operating expenses per function.
F-2
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In millions of Argentine pesos in current currency - Note 1.d)
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) for the period
(202,383)
5,221
Other comprehensive income - Will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation adjustments (no effect on Income Tax)
(2,924)
(3,071)
DFI effects classified as hedges
297
135
Income Tax effects on DFI classified as hedges and others
(156)
(37)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,783)
(2,973)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(205,166)
2,248
Attributable to:
Controlling Company
(204,985)
2,425
Non-controlling interest
(181)
(177)
(205,166)
2,248
(163,498) 1,876
(6,328) (7,563)
418 419
(135)
(6,101) (7,279)
(169,599) (5,403)
(169,474) (4,904)
(499)
(169,599) (5,403)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
F-3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Telecom Argentina SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 17:04:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Sales 2022
3 436 M
-
-
Net income 2022
111 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
2 032 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
40,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 313 M
3 313 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,56x
EV / Sales 2023
1,38x
Nbr of Employees
22 234
Free-Float
26,0%
Chart TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
246,75 ARS
Average target price
325,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target
31,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.