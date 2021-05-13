Telecom Argentina S A : Presentación de Resultados 1Q21

Capex for 2021E are USD 600 million.

Very low bad debt level (1.3%) and collecting normally. Strong cash flow generation.

A local legal injunction has allowed us to increase prices.

First Q 2021, closed with a 36.4% EBITDA Margin.

Sustainable reduction of Opex.

Our price increase for the first Q21 has been 20% on average.

Solid cash position inside Argentina.

4 of our 7 buildings to be sold or to be rented.

Financial Debt has been refinanced.

A number of financing alternatives have been used: Local and international bonds, CDB, multilaterals, local financing, vendors.