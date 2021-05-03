Log in
    TECO2   ARP9028N1016

TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.

(TECO2)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 04/30
147.95 ARS   +0.41%
Telecom Argentina S : Telecom Argentina S.A

05/03/2021 | 07:27am EDT
Telecom Argentina S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

1. English translation of a letter dated May 3, 2021 to the Argentine Securities & Exchange Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores)
FREE TRANSLATION

Buenos Aires, May 3, 2021

Comisión Nacional de Valores

Re.: Report of appeal´s resolution and granting of preliminary injunction in the proceedings 'Telecom Argentina S.A. a/EN-Enacom and other re. preliminary injunction (Autonomous)' (Docket No. 12,881/2020)

Dear Sirs,

I am writing to you in my capacity as Attorney-in-fact of Telecom Argentina S.A. ('Telecom Argentina' or the 'Company') in furtherance of the relevant information made public on February 1, 2021.

Regarding this matter, we inform that on Friday afternoon April 30, 2021 the Company received a notice of the decision rendered by the CHAMBER II OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF APPEALS ON ADMINISTRATIVE LITIGATION MATTERS in the proceedings 'Telecom Argentina S.A. a/EN-Enacom and other re. preliminary injunction (Autonomous)' (Docket No. 12,881/2020) - whereby the Court decided by majority to accept the Company´s appeal, revoke the first instance court's decision and, consequently, grant the preliminary injunction requested by Telecom Argentina, ordering the suspension of the effects of sections 1,2 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Decree 690/20 and of ENACOM Resolutions No. 1466/2020, 1467/2020 and 204/21, and their non-applicability to the Company.

The preliminary injunction was granted for a period of 6 months (section 5 of Law N° 26,854) counted from the receipt of the notice and under compliance of a guarantee of AR$ 10,000,000 provided by the Court.

In reaching its decision, the Court considered, among other reasons, that the 'configuration of circumstances prima facie lead to serious and founded questioning of Decree 690/2020's reasonability standard and legitimacy and of ENACOM's resolutions adopted as a consequence thereof, due to the direct adverse effects they have on Telecom Argentina's property rights, which derive from ICT services provision under a free competition system as ruled, authorized and granted (depending on the case), by the National State itself.'

Sincerely,

Telecom Argentina S.A.

/s/Andrea V. Cerdán

Attorney in fact

Disclaimer

Telecom Argentina SA published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 11:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 236 M - -
Net income 2021 31,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 413 M 3 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 23 254
Free-Float 42,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto D. Nóbile Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Pablo Blasi Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto Moltini Chairman
Miguel Angel Fernández Chief Technology Officer
Pablo Esses Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A.-24.76%3 406
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.63%239 255
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.65%137 086
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.80%127 057
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.99%91 297
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.14%91 291
