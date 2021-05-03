Telecom Argentina S : Telecom Argentina S.A

Telecom Argentina S.A.

Buenos Aires, May 3, 2021

Comisión Nacional de Valores

Re.: Report of appeal´s resolution and granting of preliminary injunction in the proceedings 'Telecom Argentina S.A. a/EN-Enacom and other re. preliminary injunction (Autonomous)' (Docket No. 12,881/2020)

I am writing to you in my capacity as Attorney-in-fact of Telecom Argentina S.A. ('Telecom Argentina' or the 'Company') in furtherance of the relevant information made public on February 1, 2021.

Regarding this matter, we inform that on Friday afternoon April 30, 2021 the Company received a notice of the decision rendered by the CHAMBER II OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF APPEALS ON ADMINISTRATIVE LITIGATION MATTERS in the proceedings 'Telecom Argentina S.A. a/EN-Enacom and other re. preliminary injunction (Autonomous)' (Docket No. 12,881/2020) - whereby the Court decided by majority to accept the Company´s appeal, revoke the first instance court's decision and, consequently, grant the preliminary injunction requested by Telecom Argentina, ordering the suspension of the effects of sections 1,2 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Decree 690/20 and of ENACOM Resolutions No. 1466/2020, 1467/2020 and 204/21, and their non-applicability to the Company.

The preliminary injunction was granted for a period of 6 months (section 5 of Law N° 26,854) counted from the receipt of the notice and under compliance of a guarantee of AR$ 10,000,000 provided by the Court.

In reaching its decision, the Court considered, among other reasons, that the 'configuration of circumstances prima facie lead to serious and founded questioning of Decree 690/2020's reasonability standard and legitimacy and of ENACOM's resolutions adopted as a consequence thereof, due to the direct adverse effects they have on Telecom Argentina's property rights, which derive from ICT services provision under a free competition system as ruled, authorized and granted (depending on the case), by the National State itself.'

Telecom Argentina S.A. /s/Andrea V. Cerdán Attorney in fact