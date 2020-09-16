Telecom Digital : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Telecom Digital Holdings Limited

電 訊 數 碼 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6033)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Telecom Digital Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purpose of approving, among other matters, the first interim dividend (if any) for the year ending 31 March 2021 and the closure of register of members of the Company (if necessary).

By Order of the Board

Telecom Digital Holdings Limited

Cheung King Shek

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

