Telecom Digital : Date of Board Meeting

09/16/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Telecom Digital Holdings Limited

電 訊 數 碼 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6033)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Telecom Digital Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purpose of approving, among other matters, the first interim dividend (if any) for the year ending 31 March 2021 and the closure of register of members of the Company (if necessary).

By Order of the Board

Telecom Digital Holdings Limited

Cheung King Shek

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheung King Shek, Mr. Cheung King Shan, Mr. Cheung King Chuen Bobby, Mr. Cheung King Fung Sunny, Mr. Wong Wai Man and Ms. Mok Ngan Chu and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Yu Lung, Mr. Lau Hing Wah and Mr. Chan Yuk Ming.

Financials
Sales 2020 1 087 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2020 80,2 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 167 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 880 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 641
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart TELECOM DIGITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Telecom Digital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
King Fung Cheung CEO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
King Shek Cheung Chairman
Wing Tsz Lee Chief Financial Officer
Ngan Chu Mok Executive Director
Wai Man Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM DIGITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.74%114
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-12.25%10 467
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED52.83%1 557
T-GAIA CORPORATION-21.78%1 097
CONEXIO CORPORATION-25.86%511
MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE S.A.E.-15.08%359
