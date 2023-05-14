Egypt sells $121.6 mln stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's government sold a 9.5%
stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt for 3.75
billion Egyptian pounds ($121.6 million), the finance ministry
said in a statement on Sunday, breathing life into a
privatisation programme that had seemingly stalled.
Egypt desperately needs privatisation proceeds to meet a
series of foreign debt obligations over the coming few months.
Telecom Egypt's is the second sale of state assets since
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly promised on April 29 to press
ahead with the sales programme and sell assets worth $2 billion
by the end of June.
Under a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package
signed in December, Egypt promised the International Monetary
Fund it would roll back the state's involvement in the economy
and allow private companies a much greater role.
The stock exchange said on Sunday the sale of 162.2 million
shares of Telecom Egypt had been executed for a total 3.75
billion pounds.
The finance ministry said the shares were sold at 23.11
pounds each in a subscription that was 3.11 times
oversubscribed. Another 0.5% of the shares are now being offered
to Telecom Egypt employees until May 25.
The two-part sale will reduce the government's stake in
Telecom Egypt to 70% from the previous 80%, with the other 20%
floating on the Egyptian Exchange. Two local investment banks,
CI Capital and Ahly Pharos, were managing the sale, according to
market sources.
The ministry statement did not say what portion of the
shares were sold to local buyers as opposed to non-Egyptians.
Egypt has been looking to raise foreign currency through its
asset sales.
Al Mal newspaper said on Thursday that Moon Capital, based
in New York, was among the bidders.
($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr
Editing by Christina Fincher)