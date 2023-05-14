Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Telecom Egypt Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETEL   EGS48031C016

TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY

(ETEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2023-05-10
23.11 EGP   -0.13%
08:47aEgypt sells $121.6 mln stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt
RE
04/18TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17Telecommunications Law Review In Egypt
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Egypt sells $121.6 mln stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt

05/14/2023 | 08:47am EDT
CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's government sold a 9.5% stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt for 3.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($121.6 million), the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday, breathing life into a privatisation programme that had seemingly stalled.

Egypt desperately needs privatisation proceeds to meet a series of foreign debt obligations over the coming few months.

Telecom Egypt's is the second sale of state assets since Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly promised on April 29 to press ahead with the sales programme and sell assets worth $2 billion by the end of June.

Under a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package signed in December, Egypt promised the International Monetary Fund it would roll back the state's involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role.

The stock exchange said on Sunday the sale of 162.2 million shares of Telecom Egypt had been executed for a total 3.75 billion pounds.

The finance ministry said the shares were sold at 23.11 pounds each in a subscription that was 3.11 times oversubscribed. Another 0.5% of the shares are now being offered to Telecom Egypt employees until May 25.

The two-part sale will reduce the government's stake in Telecom Egypt to 70% from the previous 80%, with the other 20% floating on the Egyptian Exchange. Two local investment banks, CI Capital and Ahly Pharos, were managing the sale, according to market sources.

The ministry statement did not say what portion of the shares were sold to local buyers as opposed to non-Egyptians. Egypt has been looking to raise foreign currency through its asset sales.

Al Mal newspaper said on Thursday that Moon Capital, based in New York, was among the bidders. ($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CI CAPITAL HOLDING FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS (S.A.E) 0.85% 4.73 End-of-day quote.-18.87%
PAINTS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY PACHIN S.A.E. 0.83% 37.81 End-of-day quote.35.33%
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY -0.13% 23.11 End-of-day quote.-7.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 50 119 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net income 2023 9 778 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2023 24 200 M 783 M 783 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,04x
Yield 2023 4,33%
Capitalization 39 450 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telecom Egypt Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,11 EGP
Average target price 32,34 EGP
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Nasr El-Din Mohamed Ali Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Director-Corporate Strategy
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Mohamed Al-Fowey Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ahmed Mohammed Jamal Abou Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY-7.93%1 277
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.54%179 854
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.57%158 028
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.21%116 973
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.20%103 492
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.09%78 853
