  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Telecom Egypt Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETEL   EGS48031C016

TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY

(ETEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-06-19
14.94 EGP   -0.93%
03:15pTELECOM EGYPT : and GRID Telecom sign a head of agreement for a new subsea link between Egypt and Greece
PU
06/14Telecom Egypt Signs Deal With Aqua Comms For EMIC-1 Subsea Cable
MT
06/14Telecom Egypt Provides Aqua Comms with Landing and Crossing Services for the EMIC-1 Subsea Cable
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telecom Egypt : and GRID Telecom sign a head of agreement for a new subsea link between Egypt and Greece

06/21/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Telecom Egypt, Egypt's first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, and Grid Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) of Greece, signed Heads of Agreement to connect Greece and Egypt by extending a branch from a major subsea cable system, which is currently being laid across the Mediterranean Sea. The agreement was signed at Telecom Egypt's headquarter in Cairo by the Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Adel Hamed, the Chairman and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis and the Director of Grid Telecom, George Psyrris.

The planned connectivity between Egypt and Greece will serve the increasing data traffic between Africa, Asia and Europe creating a new reliable telecommunications corridor interconnecting the three continents. It will be the shortest possible path crossing the Mediterranean basin to reach the Balkans region as well as other important destinations like Genoa and Marseilles over hybrid terrestrial and submarine networks.

Earlier this year, on the 9th of February, Telecom Egypt and Grid Telecom signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Athens which had set the ground for the exploration of different connectivity options between Greece and Egypt, as well as the optimal utilization of Telecom Egypt's and Grid Telecom's state-of-the-art networks and international reach, through their existing and future optical fiber links to neighboring countries.

The Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Adel Hamed, commented:

"With the increasing demand for connectivity regionally and around the globe, Telecom Egypt is working on improving and extending its international network and continuously investing in new cables. Our collaboration with Grid Telecom will increase our network's resiliency and reach."

The Chairman and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, stated:

"The Southeast Mediterranean incubates major synergies that will contribute to the wider region's emergence as a significant hub for both data and energy. In this context, with the fact that Egypt is a key hub location for all subsea cables from East to West, we are very pleased that the cooperation between IPTO's subsidiary Grid Telecom and Telecom Egypt, will bring a new international route that will enhance the strategic role of Crete island as a neutral open-access node on the intersection of three continents."

Disclaimer

Telecom Egypt Company SAE published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 19:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
06/06Telecom Egypt, Etisalat Misr Enter $911 Million Partnership for Technological Services
MT
06/06Telecom Egypt Company and Etisalat Misr Signs Six New Commercial and Strategic Agreemen..
CI
06/02TELECOM EGYPT : and Etisalat Misr sign a number of agreements with a total value of EGP 17..
PU
05/30Q1 2022 RESULTS : Strong double digit revenue growth continues
PU
05/30Telecom Egypt Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/20TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/182Africa Deployment Underway with First Landing in Genoa, Italy
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 41 013 M 2 189 M 2 189 M
Net income 2022 7 557 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 24 753 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telecom Egypt Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,94 EGP
Average target price 20,65 EGP
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Hamed Ibrahim Gadalla Director-International & Operations Support
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Director-Corporate Strategy
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Mohamed Al-Fowey Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ahmed Mohammed Jamal Abou Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY-10.91%1 358
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.64%205 909
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.66%134 572
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.56%100 421
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.64%96 988
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.21%71 035