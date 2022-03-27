Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Telecom Egypt Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETEL   EGS48031C016

TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY

(ETEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telecom Egypt : cooperates with EIB to secure a 150 million investment to expand mobile broadband network

03/27/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Telecom Egypt signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) - the lending arm of the European Union - to secure a medium-term loan of € 150 million to expand Telecom Egypt's 4G broadband network.

The new developmental facility will be used to support Telecom Egypt in improving its mobile network coverage by deploying around 2,000 new mobile sites and installing additional capacity layers to its existing portfolio of mobile towers. The partnership, currently the EIB's largest mobile network loan in Africa, will strengthen the network across Egypt, including less densely populated areas & enhance competition and affordability of services.

Adel Hamed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to secure this new credit line with EIB after extensive deliberations, including the presentation of our functional plan to improve our mobile network's scale, an objective that comes in line with the bank's priorities for developmental projects. Telecom Egypt will capitalize on its multiple financial resources, newly awarded spectrum and rich portfolio of valuable products, among other factors, to continue serving its growing customer base and strengthen its competitive position in the Egyptian telecom market."

Flavia Palanza, Director, EU Neighborhood Countries, European Investment Bank, said:

"This project will help accelerate large scale investment in mobile networks and ensure affordable access to digital services in Egypt. The EIB identifies the digital transformation as a catalyzer for innovation, employment and sustainable economic growth. We are pleased to partner with Telecom Egypt, a dynamic group engaged in its ambitious network expansion program, to offer a modern and broader access to connectivity throughout Egypt."

Tobias Krause, Deputy Head of Delegation, EU Delegation to Egypt said:

"Digital Transformation is a key pillar of this ambitious new phase of joint cooperation with Egypt. The EU aims to support Egyptian government efforts to secure resilient and affordable access to universal connectivity to the benefits of Egyptian citizens across the whole country. This project shows the commitment of our partners in the EIB, the EU's lending hand, to support crucial inclusive digital infrastructure planning in Egypt. We will continue to work hand in hand with our Member States and European Financial Institutions as Team Europe to support Egypt's human centric digital transition and to foster a sustainable, connected and inclusive economy and society."

Disclaimer

Telecom Egypt Company SAE published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
01:11pTELECOM EGYPT : cooperates with EIB to secure a 150 million investment to expand mobile b..
PU
01:08pTelecom Egypt signs agreement with EIB for 150 mln euro loan -statement
RE
01:08pTelecom egypt signs agreement with eib to secure a medium-term l…
RE
03/03Telecom Egypt Company, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03Telecom Egypt Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
03/03TELECOM EGYPT : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Regarding the Consolidated Financial ..
PU
03/03Telecom Egypt Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/03FY 2021 RESULTS : Telecom Egypt tops unprecedented financial performance with a 33% hike i..
PU
03/02TELECOM EGYPT : and Huawei announce the launch of the first Huawei CDN PoP in Egypt
PU
03/02TELECOM EGYPT : AFR-IX telecom signs landing party agreement with Telecom Egypt for Medusa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40 089 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2022 6 833 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2022 18 115 M 979 M 979 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 29 532 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telecom Egypt Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,30 EGP
Average target price 20,09 EGP
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Hamed Ibrahim Gadalla Director-International & Operations Support
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Director-Corporate Strategy
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Mohamed Al-Fowey Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ahmed Mohammed Jamal Abou Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY3.16%1 597
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.31%215 264
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.63%150 228
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.37%106 903
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.25%104 455
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.84%92 468