Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E.

TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.

(ETEL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange - 12/30
11.83 EGP   +2.96%
2021 GUIDANCE : Robust performance and improved margins
PU
12/21Vodafone set to stay in Egypt after STC deal collapses
RE
12/21Vodafone set to stay in Egypt after STC deal collapses
RE
2021 guidance: Robust performance and improved margins

12/30/2020 | 04:59pm EST
Telecom Egypt announces its 2021 guidance, in line with the following KPIs:

• Mid-to-high single digit revenue growth

• EBITDA margin in the early thirties

• In-service CapEx-to-sales ratio in the late twenties, excluding spectrum

Adel Hamed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Our 2021 guidance reflects our expectations of another year of outstanding operational and financial performance, which will continue to support the company in its vision of becoming the leading ICT provider in the market, and transforming Egypt into a premium digital hub.

The year 2020 was challenging for companies all over the world, in light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by the pandemic. The new norm amplified the need for strong and secure data connectivity, and vividly illustrated the importance of digitization.

In 2021, we aim to further enhance our service portfolio, and capitalize on the unprecedented demand for telecom services, with emphasis on data and connectivity services, by offering innovative, best-value-for-money products to our home and enterprise customers. We will also diversify our revenue streams by further expanding into the application layer through fortifying our network infrastructure, and building internationally certified data center facilities. We will also continue to support local MNOs and ISPs with enhanced infrastructure services, in addition to expanding our international presence.

We strongly believe that our strategic direction and business model will support the attainment of robust financial results, and efficient cash flow management.'

Telecom Egypt Company SAE published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 29 603 M 1 888 M 1 888 M
Net income 2020 4 263 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2020 17 430 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 20 195 M 1 284 M 1 288 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,41 EGP
Last Close Price 11,83 EGP
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adel Hamed Ibrahim Gadalla Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Antar Kandil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ahmed Mohammed Jamal Abou Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.17.59%1 247
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.94%243 361
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.37.09%132 913
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.04%95 590
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.67%87 754
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 441
