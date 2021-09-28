Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETEL   EGS48031C016

TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.

(ETEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telecom Egypt E : 2Africa Extended to the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan

09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced today the addition of a new segment - the 2Africa PEARLS branch - extending to the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan. This extension will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to over 45,000 kilometers, making it the longest subsea cable system ever deployed.

Now connecting three continents, Africa, Europe and Asia terrestrially through Egypt, 2Africa creates unique connectivity by adding vital landing locations in Oman (Barka), UAE (Abu Dhabi and Kalba), Qatar (Doha), Bahrain (Manama), Kuwait (Kuwait), Iraq (Al-Faw), Pakistan (Karachi), India (Mumbai), and a fourth landing in Saudi Arabia (Al Khobar). The new 2Africa branch joins recently announced extensions to the Canary Islands, the Seychelles, Comoros Islands, Angola, and a new landing to south-east Nigeria.

As with other 2Africa cable landings, capacity will be available in PEARLS landings at carrier-neutral facilities or open-access cable landing stations on a fair and equitable basis, encouraging and supporting the development of a healthy internet ecosystem.

To further support a burgeoning global digital economy, the expanded system will serve an even wider range of communities that rely on the internet for services from education to healthcare, and businesses, providing economic and social benefits that come from increased connectivity. As announced in May 2020, 2Africa was planned to directly bring seamless international connectivity to 1.2 billion people. Today, with 2Africa PEARLS, 2Africa will be providing international connectivity to an additional 1.8 billion people--that's 3 billion people, representing 36% of the global population.

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) will deploy the new system utilizing new technologies such as SDM that allow the deployment of up to 16 fiber pairs, double that of older technologies and bringing greater and more cost-effective capacity.

Disclaimer

Telecom Egypt Company SAE published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.
04:02aTELECOM EGYPT E : 2Africa Extended to the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan
PU
09/23TELECOM EGYPT E : Centra technology's walter rutledge wins award for decades of hypersonic..
AQ
08/18TELECOM EGYPT E : New branches for the 2Africa subsea cable system
AQ
08/17TELECOM EGYPT E : Facebook, Telecom Operators, Add Four New Branches to the 2Africa Subsea..
AQ
08/16TELECOM EGYPT E : 2Africa Consortium Announces New Cable Branches
AQ
08/10Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
08/10TELECOM EGYPT E : posts 88% jump in H1 net profit, revenue up 16%
RE
08/10TELECOM EGYPT E : posts H1 net profit of 3.9 bln Egyptian pounds, revenue up 16%
RE
08/09Q2 2021 RESULTS : Operating cash flow doubles on strong fundamentals
PU
07/29TELECOM EGYPT E : launches VoLTE service in Egypt through its 4G network
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 964 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2021 5 309 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2021 22 167 M 1 415 M 1 415 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,73x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 23 916 M 1 522 M 1 526 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,01 EGP
Average target price 18,63 EGP
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Hamed Ibrahim Gadalla Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Antar Kandil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mohamed Al-Fowey Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.17.44%1 522
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.46%225 512
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.01%135 001
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.45%123 769
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.96%104 220
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.49%97 522