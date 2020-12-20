Log in
Telecom Egypt E : and Orange Egypt sign a number of commercial agreements

12/20/2020 | 09:43am EST
Telecom Egypt and Orange Egypt signed an amendment to their mobile-to-fixed termination agreement, and an annex to the current agreements extending to 2022 governing international voice services, with the aim of improving their commercial and service quality terms. Additionally, the companies signed another agreement to resolve some pending commercial disputes and develop mechanisms to avoid similar obstacles in the future. These steps come within the framework of the existing strategic cooperation between the two companies aimed at providing premium services to the Egyptian telecom market.

Adel Hamed, TE's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'We are very pleased to sign these agreements with Orange Egypt as we strive to empower our partners to the benefit of the telecom sector as a whole. These agreements streamline our relationship with Orange Egypt and grow the business between the two companies further.'

Yasser Shaker, Orange Egypt Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Signing these agreements strengthens our long-term relationship with Telecom Egypt as a strategic partner and, on the other hand, helps us continue providing top-grade services to our customers.'

Disclaimer

Telecom Egypt Company SAE published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 14:42:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
