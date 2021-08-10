Telecom Egypt E : posts 88% jump in H1 net profit, revenue up 16%

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt posted net profit of 3.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($249.20 million) for the first half of 2021, up 88% from the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Total consolidated revenue was 17.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the period, up 16% year-on-year, it added.

Telecom Egypt received a second payment from its profit share in Vodafone Egypt worth 3.6 billon Egyptian pounds in July, the statement said

($1 = 15.6500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)