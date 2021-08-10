Log in
    ETEL   EGS48031C016

TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.

(ETEL)
Telecom Egypt E : posts 88% jump in H1 net profit, revenue up 16%

08/10/2021 | 02:45am EDT
CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt posted net profit of 3.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($249.20 million) for the first half of 2021, up 88% from the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Total consolidated revenue was 17.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the period, up 16% year-on-year, it added.

Telecom Egypt received a second payment from its profit share in Vodafone Egypt worth 3.6 billon Egyptian pounds in July, the statement said

($1 = 15.6500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 34 086 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
Net income 2021 5 958 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2021 28 350 M 1 812 M 1 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,92x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 24 667 M 1 572 M 1 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,96 EGP
Average target price 17,99 EGP
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Hamed Ibrahim Gadalla Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Antar Kandil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mohamed Al-Fowey Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E.25.40%1 572
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.01%228 617
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.71%141 560
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.24%129 504
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.24%98 686
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.18%92 270