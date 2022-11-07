Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:40 2022-11-07 am EST
0.2431 EUR   +10.65%
05:57pBrazil's TIM reports flat Q3 profit, surge in revenue
RE
12:23pEuropean shares at seven-week peak as travel stocks shine
RE
12:01pEuropean ADRs Rise in Monday Trading
MT
Brazil's TIM reports flat Q3 profit, surge in revenue

11/07/2022 | 05:57pm EST
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom operator TIM SA on Monday reported a third-quarter net profit of 473 million reais ($91.73 million), consistent with the same period last year, and alongside strong revenue growth.

TIM Brazil, controlled by Telecom Italia, reported a 24.4% annual increase in net revenue to 5.61 billion reais, aided by the expansion in the firm's mobile phone services; accounting for roughly 92% of its total revenue.

Costs, however, grew 25.5% to 2.95 billion reais, mainly due to inflationary effects on wages, bonuses and incentives, the firm said.

TIM's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 2.7 billion reais, 24.5% above the third quarter of 2021.

($1 = 5.1567 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Isabel Woodford)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 2.89% 5.1657 Delayed Quote.-20.61%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 10.65% 0.2431 Delayed Quote.-49.40%
TIM S.A. 0.00% 13.57 Delayed Quote.3.19%
TIM S.A. 0.38% 26.7 Delayed Quote.-28.97%
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 15 699 M 15 696 M 15 696 M
Net income 2022 -267 M -267 M -267 M
Net Debt 2022 23 558 M 23 553 M 23 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 5 138 M 5 137 M 5 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 52 003
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,24 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-49.40%4 619
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.33%156 401
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.67%130 763
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.29%96 639
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION27.14%93 852
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.12%59 235