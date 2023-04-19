CDP and KKR raise bids for Telecom Italia's network

(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Tuesday evening that it has received improved bids for its network from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa-Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Ltd and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

In detail, CDP-Macquarie raised its bid from the initial EUR18 billion to EUR19.3 billion while KKR raised its bid on TIM's network to EUR19 billion plus possible EUR2 billion earn-out in case of a merger of TIM's and Open Fiber's networks.

Now, the ball is in the former monopolist's board, convened for May 4, which will have to decide which bid to accept. Not represented on the board is Vivendi SA, among TIM's largest shareholders, which continues to demand a network valuation of EUR31 billion and which, according to rumors, could drop to no more than EUR26 billion.

TIM's stock closed Tuesday up 1.3 percent at EUR0.3118 per share.

