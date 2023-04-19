Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:48 2023-04-19 am EDT
0.3110 EUR   -0.26%
01:20aTelecom Italia Says Network-Assets Suitors Submitted New Offers
DJ
01:12aCDP and KKR raise bids for Telecom Italia's network
AN
04/18Telecom Italia Receives Two New Bids for Netco
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDP and KKR raise bids for Telecom Italia's network

04/19/2023 | 01:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Tuesday evening that it has received improved bids for its network from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa-Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Ltd and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

In detail, CDP-Macquarie raised its bid from the initial EUR18 billion to EUR19.3 billion while KKR raised its bid on TIM's network to EUR19 billion plus possible EUR2 billion earn-out in case of a merger of TIM's and Open Fiber's networks.

Now, the ball is in the former monopolist's board, convened for May 4, which will have to decide which bid to accept. Not represented on the board is Vivendi SA, among TIM's largest shareholders, which continues to demand a network valuation of EUR31 billion and which, according to rumors, could drop to no more than EUR26 billion.

TIM's stock closed Tuesday up 1.3 percent at EUR0.3118 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 1.36% 53.03 Delayed Quote.14.24%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.14% 180.54 Delayed Quote.7.95%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.27% 0.3118 Delayed Quote.44.15%
VIVENDI SE 6.32% 10.075 Real-time Quote.13.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 15 991 M 17 534 M 17 534 M
Net income 2023 -175 M -192 M -192 M
Net Debt 2023 25 029 M 27 444 M 27 444 M
P/E ratio 2023 -19,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 598 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 50 377
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,31 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.44.15%7 235
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.33%187 834
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.15%165 727
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.48%121 331
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.53%100 667
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED45.60%87 219
