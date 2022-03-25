CVC, other funds circle Telecom Italia's service arm - sources

* CVC to express interest in buying into service business -
source
* Other private equity firms eyeing investment - sources
* TIM expected to ask for further clarifications to KKR -
source
* Board of directors to discuss developments on Tuesday
-source
* Government strengthening anti-takeovers powers
MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners and rival
private equity investors are looking at a potential investment
into the services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM) under a
planned reorganisation of Italy's former phone monopoly, sources
said on Friday.
In the meantime, Italy's government is readying new rules to
force companies owning strategic assets to notify it of any
preliminary discussions with potential suitors.
The new provisions, part of a broader plan to beef up
Italy's existing anti-takeover rules or so-called golden powers,
are primarily aimed at policing any changes to TIM's ownership
structure, two separate government officials told Reuters.
After CVC said it has been looking for some time at the
reorganisation under way at TIM, a source familiar with the
matter said the fund was set to formalise an expression of
interest in TIM's service arm as early as on Friday.
CVC was not immediately available to comment. TIM declined
to comment.
TIM is already assessing a 10.8 billion euro ($11.9
billion)takeover approach from U.S. fund giant KKR.
Newly-appointed Chief Executive Pietro Labriola has unveiled
plans to split TIM's service businesses from its domestic fixed
network operations to unlock value and pursue M&A deals.
A newly-created services entity would include TIM's
enterprise business, such as cloud, IoT and cybersecurity
operations, for which broker Bestinver pegged a valuation of
10.5 billion euros.
SHARES GAIN
Other sources said other private equity firms, including
Apollo Global Management, are looking at a potential investment
into TIM's service operations.
"At least three big funds are assessing TIM's situation with
the view of a potential investment into its service arm," one of
the people said.
Apollo declined to comment.
After tumbling to a record low earlier this month, TIM's
shares jumped as much as 7.2% to hit a three-weeks highs around
0.35 euros on Friday, with traders and analysts citing
speculative appeal linked to private equity interest.
The KKR approach was pitched at 0.505 euros.
TIM, whose top investor Vivendi criticised KKR's
offer as too low, is seeking to revive a long-held project to
merge its fixed line assets with those of Open Fiber.
Such a move is supported by TIM's second-largest investor,
state lender CDP, which own a 60% stake in Open Fiber.
A source familiar with the matter said TIM, which left KKR
waiting for nearly four months without an answer before engaging
in formal talks earlier this month, is preparing another letter
to request further clarifications from KKR.
The same source said TIM board of directors will be updated
on the KKR developments at a meeting next Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir)