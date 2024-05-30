BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators gave unconditional approval on Thursday to U.S. investment firm KKR's 22-billion-euro ($24 billion) acquisition of Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network.

The deal is significant as it marks the first time that a big telecoms operator in a major European country is divesting its landline grid, potentially paving the way for others to follow suit.

The Commission's announcement confirmed a Reuters' story last week.

($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)