Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Group of Telecom Italia directors ask for special meeting to name new CEO - sources

01/08/2022 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The TIM logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - A group of Telecom Italia (TIM) directors, including representatives of top investor Vivendi, asked the group's chairman to call a special board meeting to appoint a new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said.

Hit by a string of profit warnings last year, the former phone monopoly lost its fourth CEO in six years after Luigi Gubitosi stepped down in November, a week after receiving a 33 billion euro ($37 billion) takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR.

Since then, the CEO powers have been split between the head of TIM Brasil, Pietro Labriola, who has been named general manager, and TIM Chairman Salvatore Rossi.

The group has an ordinary board meeting scheduled for Jan. 26.

Labriola is a leading candidate for the role of CEO and has the backing of Vivendi, sources have previously said.

The French group, which controls a 23.8% stake in TIM, gave a cold response to the KKR offer, saying it is too low.

A power struggle inside TIM has delayed the group's response to KKR, which requested access to company data before making a formal bid.

Labriola, a veteran TIM executive, has been tasked to iron out a new three-year business plan to revamp TIM on a standalone basis, under a strategy that could include a spin-off of its prized fixed network infrastructure, sources have said.

Telecom Italia and Vivendi declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Francesca Landini and Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -1.54% 69.5 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.60% 0.4545 Delayed Quote.4.68%
TIM S.A. -1.43% 12.43 End-of-day quote.-5.48%
VIVENDI SE -0.83% 11.9 Real-time Quote.0.08%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
06:16aGroup of Telecom Italia directors ask for special meeting to name new CEO - sources
RE
01/06Tycoon Bollore says judicial, health woes laid ground for handover of empire
RE
01/04Telecom Italia working on new business plan as assesses KKR offer - sources
RE
01/04Telecom Italia Explores Options Including Asset Spinoffs Amid KKR Offer
MT
01/03Italy Revives Plans To Merge Telecom Italia With Open Fiber
MT
01/03TIM shares up as state investor CDP calls for single network
RE
2021Telecom Italia Consortium's Proposal Emerges as Favorite in Italian Government's Cloud ..
MT
2021TELECOM ITALIA S P A : FiberCop and Springo sign co-investment agreement to...
PU
2021TIM : FiberCop closes successfully a new 1.5 billion loan...
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pfizer, Tesla, JD.com, Warner, Cintas...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 579 M 17 697 M 17 697 M
Net income 2021 360 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2021 20 873 M 23 709 M 23 709 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 9 506 M 10 781 M 10 798 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,45 €
Average target price 0,45 €
Spread / Average Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola General Manager
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.4.68%10 781
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.39%227 687
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.20%135 881
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.36%109 455
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.60%100 963
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.75%87 026