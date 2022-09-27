Italian state lender CDP readies offer for TIM's network after national vote

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP is
readying a preliminary offer for Telecom Italia's landline grid,
it said on Tuesday, as it presses ahead with plans to create a
single broadband company with Open Fiber after a general
election on Sunday.
"We are strictly working with our partners to finalize the
valuation process of the assets in accordance with the
memorandum of understanding entered into on May 29," CDP said in
a statement.
CDP is now expected to submit a non-binding offer in the
first half of October, two sources familiar with the matter
said, cautioning deliberations are ongoing.
TIM and CDP reached a preliminary agreement in May
aimed at creating a unified broadband champion merging TIM's
assets with those of Open Fiber under CDP control.
That was part of a plan sponsored by the outgoing government
led by Mario Draghi and was intended to help improve broadband
coverage and speeds across the country, avoiding a duplication
of investment.
Under the preliminary agreement sealed in May, CDP and TIM
aimed for a binding deal by the end of October.
But differences on the value of assets and political
uncertainty linked to the snap election have caused multiple
delays to the non-binding offer.
TIM's top investor Vivendi is looking for a
valuation of 31 billion euros to back a sale of the grid, a
source familiar with the French media group had said.
CDP, which owns a 10% stake in TIM and also controls Open
Fiber, values Telecom Italia's landline grid in the region of 20
billion euros including debt, two sources familiar with the
matter said, cautioning discussions are still under way.
Other sources pointed to a range of 15-18 billion euros.
CDP declined to comment on valuations and timing of the offer.
Nationalist party Brothers of Italy, which led the
right-wing bloc that won the election, backs the creation of a
unified network champion but has called on CDP to pursue the
plan by taking over TIM.
A new government, likely to be led by Brothers of Italy
leader Giorgia Meloni, is expected to be installed around the
end of next month.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina
Editing by Keith Weir)