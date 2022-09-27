Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:21 2022-09-27 am EDT
0.1930 EUR   +4.49%
09:58aItalian state lender CDP readies offer for TIM's network after national vote
RE
09/25Factbox: Companies potentially affected by Italy's election
RE
09/22Telecom Italia S P A : TIM joins the 'European Green Digital Coalition', the...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italian state lender CDP readies offer for TIM's network after national vote

09/27/2022 | 09:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP is readying a preliminary offer for Telecom Italia's landline grid, it said on Tuesday, as it presses ahead with plans to create a single broadband company with Open Fiber after a general election on Sunday.

"We are strictly working with our partners to finalize the valuation process of the assets in accordance with the memorandum of understanding entered into on May 29," CDP said in a statement.

CDP is now expected to submit a non-binding offer in the first half of October, two sources familiar with the matter said, cautioning deliberations are ongoing.

TIM and CDP reached a preliminary agreement in May aimed at creating a unified broadband champion merging TIM's assets with those of Open Fiber under CDP control.

That was part of a plan sponsored by the outgoing government led by Mario Draghi and was intended to help improve broadband coverage and speeds across the country, avoiding a duplication of investment.

Under the preliminary agreement sealed in May, CDP and TIM aimed for a binding deal by the end of October.

But differences on the value of assets and political uncertainty linked to the snap election have caused multiple delays to the non-binding offer.

TIM's top investor Vivendi is looking for a valuation of 31 billion euros to back a sale of the grid, a source familiar with the French media group had said.

CDP, which owns a 10% stake in TIM and also controls Open Fiber, values Telecom Italia's landline grid in the region of 20 billion euros including debt, two sources familiar with the matter said, cautioning discussions are still under way.

Other sources pointed to a range of 15-18 billion euros. CDP declined to comment on valuations and timing of the offer.

Nationalist party Brothers of Italy, which led the right-wing bloc that won the election, backs the creation of a unified network champion but has called on CDP to pursue the plan by taking over TIM.

A new government, likely to be led by Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni, is expected to be installed around the end of next month. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 4.11% 0.1924 Delayed Quote.-57.46%
VIVENDI SE 0.54% 8.198 Real-time Quote.-31.42%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
09:58aItalian state lender CDP readies offer for TIM's network after national vote
RE
09/25Factbox: Companies potentially affected by Italy's election
RE
09/22Telecom Italia S P A : TIM joins the 'European Green Digital Coalition', the...
PU
09/21Telecom Italia S P A : FiberCop and Brainbox sign co-investment agreement on fibre
PU
09/20Companies potentially affected by Italy's election
RE
09/20Italy's TIM, Partners Request For $619 Million Price Cut In Oi's Mobile Division Deal
MT
09/19TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 mln haircut in Brazil's Oi deal
RE
09/13Telecom Italia S P A : TIM and FIAP sign digital innovation agreement for the...
PU
09/12Italy's SECO sees double-digit revenue growth next year -CEO
RE
09/12Italy's SECO sees double digit revenue growth next year - CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 700 M 15 145 M 15 145 M
Net income 2022 -222 M -214 M -214 M
Net Debt 2022 23 551 M 22 720 M 22 720 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 3 894 M 3 756 M 3 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 52 003
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,18 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Giovanni Leone Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-57.46%3 756
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-23.94%163 495
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%140 017
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.43%92 885
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.41%85 539
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.24%56 114