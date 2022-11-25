Advanced search
Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy - draft

11/25/2022 | 04:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Optical fibre cables of Telecom Italia are seen in a telephone exchange in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome's strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to decide whether to submit a preliminary offer for Telecom Italia's (TIM) landline grid, under a plan championed by Meloni's predecessor Mario Draghi.

The multi-billion euro offer would be part of a broader plan to merge TIM's network with smaller rival Open Fiber, which is controlled by CDP.

Butti criticised such a plan and called on CDP to take control of TIM as a way to pursue the goal of combining the former phone monopoly network assets with those of Open Fiber.

TIM's top investor is French media company Vivendi with a 24% stake and the second largest is CDP with a 10% stake.

Meloni's office declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
