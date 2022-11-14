Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:33 2022-11-14 am EST
0.2390 EUR   +0.89%
08:12aItaly aims to bring Telecom Italia network under state control
RE
07:31aItalian Industry Minister Asks for Control of Telecom Italia's Network
MT
07:00aItaly govt wants Telecom Italia network under state control
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy aims to bring Telecom Italia network under state control

11/14/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy's new government wants to bring Telecom Italia's (TIM) network under state control to speed up the digitalization of the economy, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday.

"We need the network to be under public control," Urso said at a business conference in Rome, dubbing the privatisation of Italy's former phone monopoly in 1997 a "mistake".

The remarks came as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration reviewed options on how to combine TIM's landline grid with that of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a single national broadband network.

One possibility is the so-called 'Minerva' project, which would involve a takeover bid for TIM by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which controls Open Fiber.

An alternative plan, backed by TIM CEO Pietro Labriola, is a spin-off of its network and later merger with Open Fiber via a memorandum of understanding with CDP.

"The government strategy is to have a state-controlled network", and it will decide "with one voice" how to reach this goal, Urso said on the sidelines of the Rome conference.

Last week, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti urged caution on the Minerva plan, saying it was something that needed to be extensively discussed within the government. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MINERVA S.A. -0.53% 15.1 Delayed Quote.42.08%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.06% 0.2396 Delayed Quote.-45.44%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
08:12aItaly aims to bring Telecom Italia network under state control
RE
07:31aItalian Industry Minister Asks for Control of Telecom Italia's Network
MT
07:00aItaly govt wants Telecom Italia network under state control
RE
11/11Italy's Economy Minister Cautious over CDP Takeover Bid for TIM
CI
11/10Telecom Italia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/10European Midday Briefing: Mood Dims Ahead of U.S. CPI
DJ
11/10Transcript : Telecom Italia S.p.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Telecom Italia acts to rein in energy costs
RE
11/09Telecom Italia profit falls, net debt rises
RE
11/09Telecom Italia's core profit falls 11% in third quarter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 830 M 16 350 M 16 350 M
Net income 2022 -594 M -613 M -613 M
Net Debt 2022 23 540 M 24 313 M 24 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,89x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 4 953 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,24 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-45.44%5 115
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.29%160 853
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.13%134 129
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.71%96 851
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.98%95 991
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-39.51%61 200