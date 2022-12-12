Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:40 2022-12-12 pm EST
0.2090 EUR   +2.70%
12:52pItaly govt to kick off talks with TIM's leading investor on Dec. 15 - sources
RE
11:20aGlobal markets live: Vodafone, Enel, Novartis, Best Buy, Amgen...
MS
05:43aTelecom Italia S P A : Sparkle Launches SASE Connect for the Security of...
PU
Italy govt to kick off talks with TIM's leading investor on Dec. 15 - sources

12/12/2022 | 12:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's government officials will meet Telecom Italia's leading investors Vivendi and state lender CDP on Thursday to kick off talks over plans for former phone monopoly, two sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.

The new right-wing government is looking to identify "the best market-friendly options" for TIM by year end as it seeks to secure control of the company's landline grid after it placed a planned multi-billion bid for the phone group's grid by state lender CDP on hold.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.00% 0.2096 Delayed Quote.-53.13%
VIVENDI SE -0.98% 8.912 Real-time Quote.-24.31%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
12/11US-based KKR Weighs Joint Bid With Italy For Telecom Italia Network
MT
12/09KKR Reportedly Eyeing Bid for Telecom Italia Network in Partnership With Italian Govern..
MT
12/09Telecom Italia in Talks With Investors for Possible Asset Sale After Shelved Grid Deal
MT
12/09Telecom Italia sounds out investor interest as govt reviews network options
RE
12/05Emergency call services, telcos urge EU to protect telecoms networks from power cuts
RE
12/05UniCredit picks new head of group institutional affairs - memo
RE
12/05Telecom Italia S P A : Sparkle Launches a Comprehensive Global Telephony Service...
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 15 765 M 16 614 M 16 614 M
Net income 2022 -1 056 M -1 113 M -1 113 M
Net Debt 2022 23 252 M 24 504 M 24 504 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 4 280 M 4 511 M 4 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,20 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-53.13%4 511
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.02%157 073
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.36%141 722
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.55%101 252
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.14%94 907
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.63%59 054