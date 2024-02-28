MILAN (Reuters) - Italian finance police have seized around 250 million euros ($271 million) from Telecom Italia (TIM) over alleged fraud through the unauthorised activation of services to customers, Milan prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Police also made further seizures of money from six content service providers who work with TIM, bringing the overall sum seized to 322 million euros.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.

According to the statement from prosecutors, a user only needed to visit a webpage or consult an app on their mobile phone to become subscribed to services that charge a weekly or monthly fee.

A total of 23 individuals are under investigation, prosecutors said, with the alleged fraud having taken place between 2017 and 2020.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Keith Weir)