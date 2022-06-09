Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.2780 EUR   -0.54%
Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord

06/09/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest telecoms group TIM said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Benetton Group to speed up the digitalisation of more than 300 of the clothing retailer's offices, shops and production sites across the globe.

Under the accord, TIM and its Sparkle cable unit will supply an infrastructure dubbed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) allowing Benetton's employees and shop staff in Europe, Africa and Asia to securely access the company's information systems even while on the move, TIM said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.39% 521.14 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.33% 168.43 Real-time Quote.-3.46%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.68% 0.2776 Delayed Quote.-35.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 638 M 16 791 M 16 791 M
Net income 2022 261 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2022 23 217 M 24 930 M 24 930 M
P/E ratio 2022 -82,2x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 5 854 M 6 286 M 6 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 51 893
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Average target price 0,33 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-35.63%6 286
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.60%216 492
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.16%136 526
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.46%104 541
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.60%99 727
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.16%78 426