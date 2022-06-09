Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest telecoms group TIM
said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with
Benetton Group to speed up the digitalisation of more than 300
of the clothing retailer's offices, shops and production sites
across the globe.
Under the accord, TIM and its Sparkle cable unit will supply
an infrastructure dubbed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD
WAN) allowing Benetton's employees and shop staff in Europe,
Africa and Asia to securely access the company's information
systems even while on the move, TIM said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)