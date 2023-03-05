Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:40:55 2023-03-03 am EST
0.3090 EUR   +1.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Italy's CDP says its board approves bid for Telecom Italia grid

03/05/2023 | 01:08pm EST
ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian state investor CDP said on Sunday its board had approved a non-binding offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia , adding it would be valid until March 31.

CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie to bid for Italy's most important telecommunications infrastructure, for which U.S. investment firm KKR has already made an offer. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 2.06% 56.96 Delayed Quote.20.23%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.33% 185.47 Delayed Quote.11.09%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.18% 0.309 Delayed Quote.42.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 859 M 16 811 M 16 811 M
Net income 2022 -1 587 M -1 683 M -1 683 M
Net Debt 2022 20 317 M 21 536 M 21 536 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 6 528 M 6 920 M 6 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,31 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.42.86%6 920
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED19.81%168 731
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.51%160 688
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.07%112 062
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.98%100 070
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%79 174