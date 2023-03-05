Italy's CDP says its board approves bid for Telecom Italia grid

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian state investor CDP
said on Sunday its board had approved a non-binding offer for
the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia
, adding it would be valid until March 31.
CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund
Macquarie to bid for Italy's most important
telecommunications infrastructure, for which U.S. investment
firm KKR has already made an offer.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by
Angelo Amante; editing by Alexander Smith)