Italy's CDP says its board approves bid for Telecom Italia grid

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian state investor CDP said on Sunday its board had approved a non-binding offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia , adding it would be valid until March 31.

CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie to bid for Italy's most important telecommunications infrastructure, for which U.S. investment firm KKR has already made an offer. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Alexander Smith)