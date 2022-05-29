Italy's TIM, CDP sign off preliminary accord on single network plan

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) and state
lender CDP have signed off a preliminary agreement on Sunday to
combine the phone group's fixed network assets with those of
state-backed rival broadband firm Open Fiber, they said on
Sunday.
The move aims to pave the way to the creation of a single
broadband network, as TIM CEO Pietro Labriola irons
out a turnaround plan focused on a full-blown split of the
group's landline grid from service operations.
CDP, which is TIM's second largest investor with a 10% stake
and holds a 60% stake in Open Fiber, will control the combined
network entity, the statement said, adding that the aim of the
parties is to negotiate a binding deal by end-October.
Any binding agreement will be subject to the approval of
national and EU antitrust authorities, while TIM's shareholders
will have to vote on the deal.
The preliminary agreement has the backing of infrastructure
funds Macquarie and KKR, which hold minority
stakes in Open Fiber and in TIM last-mile network unit FiberCop
respectively, and will participate the combined entity.
Italy is keen to create a single broadband network champion
to avoid duplicating investments and to speed up a fibre optic
roll-out as well promote digitalisation of the economy.
Under pressure for years in its domestic market, debt-laden
TIM plans to hive off its landline network, an asset for which
analysts pegged valuations at between 15 and 20 billion euros
($16 billion - $21.5 billion).
While the final structure of the deal with Open Fiber has
not been decided, options under discussion include an outright
sale of TIM's fixed network assets, sources have said.
The combined entity will take up a significant portion of
TIM's debt and domestic staff, the same sources added.
TIM and CDP signed a preliminary agreement in 2020 but that
plan, which then envisaged TIM keeping a majority stake in the
combined entity, run aground due to political, regulatory and
valuation issues.
