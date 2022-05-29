Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/27 11:41:12 am EDT
0.2804 EUR   +0.36%
Italy's TIM, CDP sign off preliminary accord on single network plan

05/29/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) and state lender CDP have signed off a preliminary agreement on Sunday to combine the phone group's fixed network assets with those of state-backed rival broadband firm Open Fiber, they said on Sunday.

The move aims to pave the way to the creation of a single broadband network, as TIM CEO Pietro Labriola irons out a turnaround plan focused on a full-blown split of the group's landline grid from service operations.

CDP, which is TIM's second largest investor with a 10% stake and holds a 60% stake in Open Fiber, will control the combined network entity, the statement said, adding that the aim of the parties is to negotiate a binding deal by end-October.

Any binding agreement will be subject to the approval of national and EU antitrust authorities, while TIM's shareholders will have to vote on the deal.

The preliminary agreement has the backing of infrastructure funds Macquarie and KKR, which hold minority stakes in Open Fiber and in TIM last-mile network unit FiberCop respectively, and will participate the combined entity.

Italy is keen to create a single broadband network champion to avoid duplicating investments and to speed up a fibre optic roll-out as well promote digitalisation of the economy.

Under pressure for years in its domestic market, debt-laden TIM plans to hive off its landline network, an asset for which analysts pegged valuations at between 15 and 20 billion euros ($16 billion - $21.5 billion).

While the final structure of the deal with Open Fiber has not been decided, options under discussion include an outright sale of TIM's fixed network assets, sources have said.

The combined entity will take up a significant portion of TIM's debt and domestic staff, the same sources added.

TIM and CDP signed a preliminary agreement in 2020 but that plan, which then envisaged TIM keeping a majority stake in the combined entity, run aground due to political, regulatory and valuation issues. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Elvira Pollina and Francesca Landini; editing by Nick Macfie and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 2.94% 56.04 Delayed Quote.-24.78%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 2.92% 183 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.36% 0.2804 Delayed Quote.-35.42%
VIVENDI SE 0.32% 11.03 Real-time Quote.-7.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 614 M 16 728 M 16 728 M
Net income 2022 131 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2022 23 196 M 24 851 M 24 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 -58,8x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 5 860 M 6 278 M 6 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 51 893
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-35.42%6 278
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.87%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 714
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.86%111 348
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.06%101 633
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.78%81 961