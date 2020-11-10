Italy's TIM confirms guidance after Q3 profit meets forecast

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) on
Tuesday confirmed its financial guidance through 2022 after
recovering demand in its home market in the third quarter helped
Italy's biggest phone group to limit a drop in revenue.
Revenue at Europe's sixth-largest telecom group fell to 3.9
billion euros ($4.6 billion) in the three months through
September, down from 4.4 billion a year before but slightly
above an analyst consensus of 3.8 billion euros provided by the
company.
Domestic revenues, which account for nearly 80% of the
total, fell 7% on a yearly basis to 3.2 billion euros in the
period, partly thanks to higher ultra-broadband demand.
Organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) after lease costs fell 8% to 1.6 billion
euros, broadly in line with forecasts.
Italy's economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter
after a slump driven by restrictions to fight COVID-19 contagion
that were eased over the summer.
A resurgence in the pandemic has now prompted the Rome
government to put in place new curbs, but TIM expressed
confidence its commercial strategy would eventually allow it to
stabilise revenues and core profit.
TIM said it had spun off its data-centre business, which it
is in the process of developing further under a strategic
partnership with Google into a new company that was
expected to start operating in the first quarter of next year.
In addition, fixed-network unit FiberCop, to which TIM is
transferring its last-mile network, is set to start operations
by the end of March, the group said.
TIM added that it was continuing to discuss with the
government and state lender CDP a plan to merge FiberCop with
state-backed rival Open Fiber. ($1 = 0.8460 euros)
