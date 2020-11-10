Log in
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's TIM confirms guidance after Q3 profit meets forecast

11/10/2020 | 03:07pm EST

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) on Tuesday confirmed its financial guidance through 2022 after recovering demand in its home market in the third quarter helped Italy's biggest phone group to limit a drop in revenue.

Revenue at Europe's sixth-largest telecom group fell to 3.9 billion euros ($4.6 billion) in the three months through September, down from 4.4 billion a year before but slightly above an analyst consensus of 3.8 billion euros provided by the company.

Domestic revenues, which account for nearly 80% of the total, fell 7% on a yearly basis to 3.2 billion euros in the period, partly thanks to higher ultra-broadband demand.

Organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) after lease costs fell 8% to 1.6 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts.

Italy's economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter after a slump driven by restrictions to fight COVID-19 contagion that were eased over the summer.

A resurgence in the pandemic has now prompted the Rome government to put in place new curbs, but TIM expressed confidence its commercial strategy would eventually allow it to stabilise revenues and core profit.

TIM said it had spun off its data-centre business, which it is in the process of developing further under a strategic partnership with Google into a new company that was expected to start operating in the first quarter of next year.

In addition, fixed-network unit FiberCop, to which TIM is transferring its last-mile network, is set to start operations by the end of March, the group said.

TIM added that it was continuing to discuss with the government and state lender CDP a plan to merge FiberCop with state-backed rival Open Fiber. ($1 = 0.8460 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za and Mark Heinrich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.78% 1730.36 Delayed Quote.31.51%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.36% 0.335 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
VIVENDI SE -1.13% 25.48 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
Financials
Sales 2020 16 097 M 19 022 M 19 022 M
Net income 2020 974 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2020 22 709 M 26 835 M 26 835 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 7 106 M 8 394 M 8 397 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 55 076
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,50 €
Last Close Price 0,34 €
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Operations Officer
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-39.58%8 386
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.67%247 624
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.26.41%122 563
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.75%84 693
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.82%82 318
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 370
