Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:09 2023-02-03 am EST
0.2835 EUR   -1.22%
10:46aItaly's TIM suffers internet connection problems
RE
02/03Italy Remains Interested in Telecom Italia Despite KKR's Acquisition Offer
MT
02/03Italy still wants control of TIM's grid after KKR approach
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's TIM suffers internet connection problems

02/05/2023 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The TIM logo is seen at its headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - Thousands of Telecom Italia (TIM) customers across Italy complained of internet outages and glitches on Sunday which the company blamed on problems with an international link.

Users from the northern city of Milan to the Sicilian capital Palermo reported problems, with the issue mainly focused on fixed-line internet services.

Some soccer fans bemoaned interruptions to their streaming of the Serie A game between Spezia and league leaders Napoli.

"An international interconnection problem impacting the service at national level was detected. Analyses are underway to resolve the problem," a TIM spokesperson said.

There was no indication that the problems were caused by hackers, Italy's ANSA news agency reported.

TIM, the former national telecoms monopoly, is at the centre of a takeover struggle, with private equity group KKR having made a non-binding bid to buy its network.

(Reporting by Keith Weir and Elvira Pollina; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -1.48% 57.15 Delayed Quote.24.97%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.22% 0.2835 Delayed Quote.31.07%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
10:46aItaly's TIM suffers internet connection problems
RE
02/03Italy Remains Interested in Telecom Italia Despite KKR's Acquisition Offer
MT
02/03Italy still wants control of TIM's grid after KKR approach
RE
02/03Italy still wants control of TIM's grid after KKR approach
RE
02/03TIM board reconvenes Feb. 24 to decide on KKR bid
AN
02/03Indices down, focus on services PMI
AN
02/02Italian Lender CDP Said to Bid for Telecom Italia's Landline Grid After KKR Offer
MT
02/02KKR Bid for Controlling Stake in Telecom Italia Grid to Value Assets at 20 Billion Euro..
MT
02/02Italy's CDP to go ahead with offer for TIM's grid after KKR's approach - sources
RE
02/02Italian state investor cdp still planning to submit bid for tele…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 736 M 17 077 M 17 077 M
Net income 2022 -1 631 M -1 770 M -1 770 M
Net Debt 2022 23 728 M 25 750 M 25 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,01x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 5 975 M 6 484 M 6 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.31.07%6 484
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.17%174 334
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.66%154 524
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.14%108 746
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.81%100 307
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%65 842