Italy's economy ministry wants independent single ultra-fast broadband network - treasury source

ROME, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italy's economy ministry wants a
single, independent ultra-fast broadband network independent of
former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM), granting
equal access to all market players, a treasury source said on
Sunday.
The state would keep a strong role in the new company, the
source added.
The Italian government is trying to negotiate a deal between
phone group TIM and Open Fiber, which is jointly owned by state
lender CDP and utility Enel, to merge assets and
create a single national champion, with TIM reluctant to accept
less than 50% of any network.
The Treasury source said the ministry was open to the
participation of qualified institutional investors in the new
network unit.
Earlier this month, TIM postponed to Aug. 31 a decision on
the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S.
investment firm KKR.
