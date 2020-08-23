Italy's economy ministry wants independent ultra-fast broadband network, says source

ROME, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italy's economy ministry wants a
single, independent ultra-fast broadband network that is
independent of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia,
granting equal access to all market players, a treasury source
said on Sunday.
The state would keep a strong role in the new company, the
source added.
The Italian government is trying to negotiate a deal between
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber, which is jointly owned by
state lender CDP and utility Enel, to merge assets and
create a single national champion. But TIM is reluctant to
accept less than 50% of any network.
The Treasury source said the ministry was open to the
participation of qualified institutional investors in the new
network unit.
Earlier this month, TIM postponed to Aug. 31 a decision on
the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S.
investment firm KKR.
Under the Treasury-sponsored plan, the single ultra-fast
broadband network operator could initially be majority-owned by
TIM if the value of the assets folded in the new player
justified it, a person close to the matter told Reuters.
The broadband champion should maintain a network ownership
structure open to new players, the source added.
