TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's economy ministry wants independent ultra-fast broadband network, says source

08/23/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

ROME, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italy's economy ministry wants a single, independent ultra-fast broadband network that is independent of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, granting equal access to all market players, a treasury source said on Sunday.

The state would keep a strong role in the new company, the source added.

The Italian government is trying to negotiate a deal between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber, which is jointly owned by state lender CDP and utility Enel, to merge assets and create a single national champion. But TIM is reluctant to accept less than 50% of any network.

The Treasury source said the ministry was open to the participation of qualified institutional investors in the new network unit.

Earlier this month, TIM postponed to Aug. 31 a decision on the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S. investment firm KKR.

Under the Treasury-sponsored plan, the single ultra-fast broadband network operator could initially be majority-owned by TIM if the value of the assets folded in the new player justified it, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

The broadband champion should maintain a network ownership structure open to new players, the source added. (Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -0.31% 7.731 Delayed Quote.9.32%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.43% 34.82 Delayed Quote.19.37%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.41% 0.3638 Delayed Quote.-34.62%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 979 M 18 849 M 18 849 M
Net income 2020 958 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net Debt 2020 22 641 M 26 707 M 26 707 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 7 642 M 9 003 M 9 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 55 076
Free-Float 72,1%
