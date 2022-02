The labour groups have raised concerns over a potential break up of the company and a fallout on jobs as the former phone monopoly studies a split of its network assets as an alternative to a takeover approach by fund KKR.

Employees of all the TIM group companies will strike on Feb. 23 and not work extra shifts between Feb. 21 and March 22, unions SLC-CGIL, FISTel-CISL and UILCOM-UIL said in a joint statement.

