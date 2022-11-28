Italy seeks fresh options for TIM as bid for network seen fading

MILAN/ROME, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy's new government is
seeking fresh options for the future of former phone monopoly
Telecom Italia as a planned bid for its landline grid
by state investor CDP due by Wednesday is seen as unlikely to
materialise.
Championed by the previous government of Mario Draghi, the
multi-billion-euro preliminary bid is part of a broader project
to combine TIM's network assets with those of smaller rival Open
Fiber to create a unified broadband champion under CDP's
control.
Due by this Wednesday, Nov. 30, an offer would also be
central to TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's plan to split the
struggling phone group into several units and cut its 25 billion
euro ($26 billion) debt.
But key officials in Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government
have expressed strong reservations about CDP's plans for TIM,
making a non-binding bid from the state lender for the network
unlikely, three sources told Reuters.
Top government officials are expected to meet later on
Monday to discuss plans for TIM, among other issues.
CDP has not yet called a board meeting to sign off any
offer ahead of this week's deadline, another person familiar
with the matter said.
Marking a break with the past, Meloni on Friday entrusted
the government's broadband strategy to Cabinet Undersecretary
Alessio Butti, who has openly criticised CDP's plans for TIM.
Butti has called instead on Treasury-owned CDP to take over
cash-bleeding TIM, whose shares are trading close to record
lows, in full to then sell its service operations, including its
Brazil-listed unit.
Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti last week reiterated
that the government wants to win control of TIM's network which
is deemed of strategic interest, adding such a goal can be
reached in "several ways".
Giorgetti also warned that Butti's plans for TIM needs
to be extensively discussed within the government.
UNION TALKS
The government did not provide any clarification on
whether CDP will bid for TIM's network by the deadline, the head
of Italy's biggest union CGIL said after a meeting with Meloni's
head of staff on Monday.
"We called for a quick decision, even in the event the
government wants to change plans which were drafted so far,"
Maurizio Landini told reporters,
Analysts say designing a new setup for any TIM-Open Fiber
deal would require at least a year, exposing TIM to fresh
uncertainty over its future at a time when rising rates increase
the drain on the group's cash flow from interest payments.
"How the government intends to reach its stated
objective to have a (single) telecommunications grid in public
hands remains unclear," Intesa Sanpaolo wrote in a research
note.
"The timing to find a path starts to narrow considering
that TIM's available liquidity covers debt maturities until
mid-2024 and debt refinancing looks tougher than in the past."
TIM ended 1.2% down on Monday after falling as much as
4% in early trades.
