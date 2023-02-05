Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:09 2023-02-03 am EST
0.2835 EUR   -1.22%
01:13pItaly sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
RE
10:46aItaly's TIM suffers internet connection problems
RE
02/03Italy Remains Interested in Telecom Italia Despite KKR's Acquisition Offer
MT
Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack

02/05/2023 | 01:13pm EST
ROME (Reuters) - Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems.

The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding it was on a massive scale.

Italy's ANSA news agency, citing the ACN, reported that servers had been compromised in other European countries such as France and Finland as well as the United States and Canada.

Dozens of Italian organisations were likely to have been affected and many more had been warned to take action to avoid being locked out of their systems.

Telecom Italia customers reported internet problems earlier on Sunday, but the two issues were not believed to be related.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
