ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Italian government signalled on Saturday it was sticking with a proposed deal for Telecom Italia to sell its network grid to U.S. fund KKR despite the emergence of a rival strategy for the telecoms group.

"Any other initiative is not part of the government's intentions," a government source said, referring to an alternative plan put forward by a London-based investment firm.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Writing by Keith Weir)