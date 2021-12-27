Italy to use TIM-led project as blueprint in national cloud tender

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy will use a proposal
presented by a consortium that includes Telecom Italia (TIM)
as a blueprint in the national cloud tender it plans
to launch in the first weeks of 2022, the digital innovation
ministry said on Monday.
Known as the National Strategic Hub, the infrastructure is
part of the government's strategy to accelerate digital
transformation and guarantee national data security. In its
national Recovery Plan sent to Brussels in April, Rome earmarked
900 million euros ($1.04 billion) for the project.
The ministry said it had received three proposals for the
national cloud and identified that prepared by the TIM-led
consortium - which includes state lender CDP, defence group
Leonardo and government IT agency Sogei - as the one
which "fully and satisfactorily reflects the requirements" set
by Rome in September.
"It is expected that the call for tenders could be published
in the first weeks of 2022, in order to allow the start of the
works within the second half of the year," the ministry added.
While others can submit proposals in line with the
parameters set by the TIM-consortium, that project is seen as a
clear favourite to win the tender. That consortium also has a
right to match any improved rival bid that may be presented.
The other two proposals came from a partnership between
Italian IT group AlmavivA and cloud provider Aruba and a
consortium that includes Italian software developer Engineering
and telecoms group Fastweb, a unit of Swisscom.
