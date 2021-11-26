Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

KKR offer prompts Telecom Italia board showdown over CEO's future

11/26/2021 | 05:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia faces another boardroom showdown after Luigi Gubitosi told them he was ready to quit as chief executive if that helped speed their decision over KKR's takeover proposal.

The board of Telecom Italia (TIM), which meets at 1400 GMT on Friday, will also discuss the impact on earnings of a soccer rights deal that has failed to help revenue and contributed to two profit warnings at Italy's biggest phone group since July.

TIM's auditors went over the 1 billion euro deal Gubitosi struck with DAZN to stream Italy's top-flight soccer matches on Thursday and two sources close to the matter told Reuters that they had raised fresh concerns.

One of the sources said a further downgrade to TIM's financial outlook may not be ruled out. TIM is weighed down by debts equal to around four times its core profit.

The company's debt rating, already classified as "junk", was cut further last week by ratings agency S&P.

U.S. private equity firm KKR rushed to submit its offer after the downgrade, another two people close to the matter said, adding that TIM was in danger of breaching bank covenants.

Gubitosi, who has come under attack by TIM's top investor Vivendi, has offered to relinquish his executive powers without stepping down as a director.

That means that his responsibilities need to be reassigned to another director, or else a board member would need to resign to free up a seat for a new CEO.

In a letter to the board, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Gubitosi criticised directors for stalling on KKR's offer to please some of the group's shareholders.

STRATEGIC ASSET

The face-off between Gubitosi and Vivendi is the latest boardroom crisis at TIM, which has had three CEOs since 2015, when the French media group began building its 24% stake.

In the letter Gubitosi rejected speculation that he was close to KKR, and urged the board to grant the New York-based fund access to company data and appoint advisers.

TIM's board first examined KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) non-binding proposal to take it private on Sunday.

KKR, which valued TIM at 33 billion euros including net debt, has asked for a four-week due diligence analysis.

Gubitosi first brought KKR onboard last year, striking a 1.8 billion euro deal that handed the fund a 37.5% stake in TIM's so-called last-mile network reaching into people's homes.

The takeover offer for the whole of TIM comes as Italy prepares to spend 6.7 billion euros of European Union recovery fund to speed up ultra-fast broadband rollout across the nation.

TIM's fixed network, which the government is keen to see upgraded to fibre, is Italy's main telecoms infrastructure and Rome has said its stance on the KKR proposal will hinge on plans for the network.

Rome has special powers to block moves on strategic companies such as TIM but the executive of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has hailed KKR's interest as good news for Italy.

Sources have said KKR, which consulted the government before tabling its proposal, plans to carve out the network and give state investor CDP - currently TIM's second-biggest shareholder - a leading role in overseeing the asset.

($1 = 0.8874 euros)

(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Elvira Pollina


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.89% 0.489 Delayed Quote.28.25%
VIVENDI SE -2.01% 11.2 Real-time Quote.-56.63%
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 15 579 M 17 542 M 17 542 M
Net income 2021 339 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2021 21 016 M 23 663 M 23 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 10 105 M 11 330 M 11 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target -9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.28.25%11 330
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.07%216 857
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 344
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.68%120 607
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.09%100 250
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.67%89 615