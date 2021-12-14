Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
KKR says no set deadline to start due diligence on TIM's bid

12/14/2021 | 04:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR said on Monday it expected to be able to take a decision on its takeover approach for Telecom Italia (TIM) only after a due diligence process but it had set no deadline to start its analysis.

Asked by market regulator Consob to clarify whether it would still proceed with the offer if TIM's board failed to take a stance on it, KKR said the board's assessment would not affect the timing of the bid.

TIM, which lost its fourth chief executive in six years a week after KKR submitted its proposal on Nov. 19, is yet to grant KKR access to its books.

Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday that TIM's board was unlikely to allow KKR to start the due diligence analysis when it meets on Friday to discuss the bid.

Former TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi had urged the board to set up a data room for KKR, which he said could be readied in 48 hours, before relinquishing his CEO powers.

"KKR's approach is friendly and KKR intends to engage as soon as possible with TIM's board to win its support for the bid," KKR said in a note.

The U.S. fund has made its offer contingent on backing by TIM and Italy's government. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -3.92% 72.39 Delayed Quote.78.78%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.34% 0.441 Delayed Quote.16.61%
TIM S.A. -1.36% 13.06 End-of-day quote.-10.85%
VIVENDI SE -0.04% 11.26 Real-time Quote.-57.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 580 M 17 575 M 17 575 M
Net income 2021 357 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2021 21 016 M 23 708 M 23 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 9 177 M 10 364 M 10 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,44 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola General Manager
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.16.61%10 364
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.42%211 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.86%121 640
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.66%108 570
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.52%97 561
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.97%85 698