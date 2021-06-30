Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Mediaset and TIM: agreement underway to distribute...

06/30/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Mediaset and TIM are announcing the signing of a multi-year agreement for the non-exclusive distribution of the Mediaset Infinity app on the TIMVISION platform.

The partnership will run from 1 July and last three years. TIMVISION customers will have access to dedicated offers to sign up to Mediaset Infinity - the only service in Italy with a pyramid structure. This means a broad content base, ensuring free viewing of the best of Mediaset programmes, culminating in a selection of top-quality on-demand movies and TV series, as well as 104 UEFA Champions League matches per season, in addition to the 17 matches that are free-to-air on Canale 5.

The partnership is an important step forward in the Italian television market's innovation process and for online content in particular. This agreement also aims to give a further boost to the deployment of ultrabroadband and to accelerate Italy's digitisation process.

The partnership with Mediaset Infinity confirms TIMVISION's positioning as the most comprehensive streaming platform, thanks to the numerous agreements signed in recent years (Netflix, Disney+, Discovery+ and Prime Video), as well as the most recent one with DAZN to distribute on TIMVISION the service which includes all Serie A TIM matches through to the 2023-2024 season.

Rome, Milan 30 June 2021

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
