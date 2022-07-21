Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:54 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.2210 EUR   -4.25%
03:10pMoody's cuts Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'B1'
RE
07:42aAs Italian PM Draghi resigns, what risks being left undone?
RE
07/18TIM : Telsy Board of Directors is renewed with more than...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moody's cuts Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'B1'

07/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'B1' on Thursday, citing expectations its leverage will remain high and free cash flow will stay negative over the next two to three years.

Telecom Italia's shares fell over 6% on Thursday, hitting an all-time low as the Italian government's collapse is likely to hamper plans for the creation of a single network.

Italy's biggest telecoms company could cut more than 9,000 jobs by 2030 and is ready to offload its fixed network business to reshape the debt-laden former telecoms monopoly.

Moody's retained a 'negative' outlook for the company and its entities. (https://bit.ly/3BoSFnd)

"The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated since we downgraded [Telecom Italia's] rating to Ba3 in March, reducing the visibility on Telecom Italia's operating performance and its expected deleveraging path", Moody's said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.47% 295.235 Delayed Quote.-25.97%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -4.55% 0.2203 Delayed Quote.-47.26%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
03:10pMoody's cuts Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'B1'
RE
07:42aAs Italian PM Draghi resigns, what risks being left undone?
RE
07/18TIM : Telsy Board of Directors is renewed with more than...
PU
07/14REPEAT & CORRECT : Brookfield, DigitalBridge to Buy Stake in Deutsche Telekom's Tower Busi..
DJ
07/14Brookfield, DigitalBridge to Buy Stake in Deutsche Telekom's Tower Business for $6.64 B..
DJ
07/13Private Equity Giant CVC Refutes Claim of Sweetened Bid for Telecom Italia's Enterprise..
MT
07/08EUROPE : European shares tepid as miners fall on China COVID worries
RE
07/07European Stocks Gain Thursday; UK's Boris Johnson Steps Down
MT
07/07Telecom Italia To Axe 9,000 Jobs By 2030 Amid Restructuring Plan
MT
07/07TRANSCRIPT : Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 555 M 15 872 M 15 872 M
Net income 2022 -65,0 M -66,4 M -66,4 M
Net Debt 2022 24 684 M 25 188 M 25 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 -32,7x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 4 608 M 4 695 M 4 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 51 893
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,23 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-47.26%4 937
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.23%206 077
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.16%137 430
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.98%99 919
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%95 705
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.92%77 663