Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:06:51 2023-06-13 am EDT
0.2476 EUR   +0.61%
08:37aSparkle : Agreement with Kush Investments on a Virtual...
PU
06:08aBusiness Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
03:44aPiazza Affari in green; banks suffer on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sparkle: Agreement with Kush Investments on a Virtual...

06/13/2023 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, announces the signing of an agreement with the UAE-based Kush Investments firm to provide long-term solution in the upcoming Blue & Raman Submarine Cable Systems to serve the East Africa region.

The agreement, signed in Sparkle's Rome headquarters by Mohammed Yusef, CIO of Kush Investments, and Enrico Maria Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, will provide Kush Investments with a virtual fiber solution connecting Mumbai and Djibouti with Europe (via Palermo, Genoa, Marseille and Milan) and with India (Mumbai), thus expanding the Kush Investments' asset portfolio in the ICT infrastructure sector and allowing the development of new business opportunities and projects in the telecom area in East African countries.

The agreement between Sparkle and Kush Investments also concerns other potential cooperation areas. The two companies in fact are ready to expand their collaboration in the telecom and ICT sector to support the further expansion of East Africa, the continent's fastest-growing region in the last years.

Muhammed Yusef, CIO of Kush Investments, said: "We are excited to be undertaking this investment with our joint venture partners Al Qalaa Investments as part of our collective commitment to build opportunities for innovation and infrastructure development in Africa today. Working with Sparkle is a natural fit and collaboration for us, where together we will drive new solutions via BlueRaman to the digital agenda across the continent. We are pleased to be working collaboratively on this initiative and other areas that focus on unlocking the potential of connecting Africa and driving the continued growth of the digital ecosystem there in the years to come."

"We are extremely pleased of this agreement that, while accelerating the development of international telecommunication infrastructures and contributing to support the impressive digital growth in Africa, represents the beginning of a partnership with Kush Investments to be developed in various fields", said Enrico Bagnasco. "Sparkle is ready and willing to strengthen the cooperation in Africa leveraging its portfolio of digital services as well as to collaborate in the field of education with training programs conceived to share the knowledge of the digital infrastructure sector."

About Kush Investments

Established in Dubai, UAE, at the crossroads of the investment world, Kush Investments is a dynamic investment firm focused on impact investing in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, innovation, financial services, and agriculture across Africa. The firm focuses its catalytic investment focus on driving sustainable economic growth through its five-portfolios, in partnership with leading investors from Africa and the GCC.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top worldwide, offering a full range of infrastructure and global connectivity services - capacity, IP, SD-WAN, colocation, IoT connectivity, roaming and voice - to national and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs, Media/Content Providers and multinational enterprises. A major player in the submarine cable industry, Sparkle owns and manages a network of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa and the Middle East, the Americas and Asia. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 32 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle following its Twitter and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com

Rome, 13 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 12:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
08:37aSparkle : Agreement with Kush Investments on a Virtual...
PU
06:08aBusiness Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
03:44aPiazza Affari in green; banks suffer on Mib.
AN
02:36aEuropeans in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
06/12Enel Names Former Telecom Italia Exec as New Finance Chief
MT
06/12Mib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
06/12The skip's party
MS
06/12Stock markets up; Milan in 27,400 area
AN
06/12Europeans up; Brent falls below USD74.00 area
AN
06/12Telecom confirms receipt of two non-binding offers for Netco
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 073 M 17 282 M 17 282 M
Net income 2023 -271 M -292 M -292 M
Net Debt 2023 24 444 M 26 283 M 26 283 M
P/E ratio 2023 -14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 203 M 5 594 M 5 594 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 50 305
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,25 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.13.78%5 594
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%180 897
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.97%149 704
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.97%101 625
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.46%100 627
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.27%75 373
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer