(Alliance News) - Sparkle, TIM Group's global operator, announced Tuesday the expansion of its network in Iraq with the opening of a new point of presence in Erbil in partnership with Novel Point, an Iraqi international provider of connectivity and ICT solutions.

The PoP in Erbil makes use of Novel Point's state-of-the-art data center and Sparkle Seabone's Tier-1 global IP backbone (AS6762) to provide world-class Internet connectivity services to the Iraqi market and neighboring countries, the company notes.

"By connecting to Sparkle's PoP in Erbil," Sparkle points out, "network operators, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers can enjoy reliable, low-latency IP transit services in scalable multiples from 10 GB to 100 GB. In addition, customers get a full range of IP solutions including DDoS Protection services, which offers the ability to protect their network from attacks, and Virtual NAP, which provides virtual access to leading Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need to build proprietary infrastructure."

"With the opening of the PoP in Erbil, Sparkle further expands its global network and acts as an accelerator for the development of value-added digital services in the region," said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

"This strategic engagement, which leverages Sparkle Seabone's robust IP backbone, represents a key opportunity for Iraq to leverage its geographic advantage and align with the government's agenda to strengthen its digital economy," noted Govan Shukri, managing director of Novel Point.

Telecom Italia's stock closed 0.2 percent in the red Tuesday at EUR0.27 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

