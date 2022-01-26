Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: 2022-2024 industrial plan guidelines presented to BoD

01/26/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM announced that the Board of Directors ("Board") met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi. During the meeting TIM CEO Pietro Labriola presented the guidelines of the 2022-2024 industrial plan, which he will submit to the Board on March 2.

The CEO highlighted the need to pursue a transformation process of the offering and services for the consumer segment; and to focus on the enterprise services such as Cloud, IoT, and Cybersecurity, leveraging the Group's expertise and deep technological know-how, as well as the control of operating costs and operating profits. Furthermore, the CEO underscored the need to guarantee a stable, long-lasting growth outlook for the network infrastructure, in the interest of all stakeholders.

In this context, the Board unanimously agreed to give the CEO a mandate to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, with specific reference to the Group's infrastructure assets, including solutions that go beyond vertical integration.

The Board acknowledged that the ad-hoc Committee ("the Committee"), appointed to analyse the indicative and non-binding expression of interest sent by KKR & Co. ("the expression of interest"), is continuing to work with the Committee's financial advisers to analyze the expression of interest and compare it with the Group's outlook and strategic alternatives that will be considered under the plan.

Rome, 26 January 2022

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
03:27pTIM : 2022-2024 industrial plan guidelines presented to BoD
PU
09:07aTelecom Italia Likely To Grant Preliminary Approval For New CEO's Draft Overhaul Plan
MT
08:05aTelecom Italia set to back new CEO's draft plan in test for KKR bid
RE
01/25Iliad launches fixed-line broadband in Italy
RE
01/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vodafone, Iliad, Unilever, KKR, Tesla...
01/23Telecom Italia Appoints New CEO Amid KKR Takeover Bid
MT
01/22Exclusive-Vodafone and Iliad in talks to combine Italian units - sources
RE
01/21PIETRO LABRIOLA : KKR's bid target Telecom Italia appoints veteran manager Labriola CEO
RE
01/21Telecom Italia Appoints Pietro Labriola as CEO
CI
01/21TIM : the Board Appoints Pietro Labriola as Group CEO
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 530 M 17 535 M 17 535 M
Net income 2021 283 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2021 20 723 M 23 398 M 23 398 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 8 572 M 9 672 M 9 679 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,41 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola General Manager
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-6.20%9 625
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.81%222 062
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.10%143 232
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.25%102 177
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.56%101 038
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.09%85 398