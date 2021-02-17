Log in
TIM: Apulia first region in italy with no digital divide

02/17/2021 | 06:03am EST
Apulia is the first region in Italy to close the digital divide. In the last few days, TIM has completed the plan to provide ultrabroadband coverage via the FTTx network (namely with FTTC technology up to 200 Mbps and FTTH technology up to 1 Gigabit/s), reaching 99.4% of households that use the fixed network, while the remaining 0.6% is also covered by satellite or FWA ultrabroadband connections.

This speed-up will allow citizens and businesses in Apulia to access the latest generation technologies and the most advanced digital services.

Despite the COVID-19 emergency, in recent months, TIM has continued its fibre optic network deployment plan and, in the case of Apulia, infrastructural work has been carried out in around 200 municipalities to construct new networks or expand existing ones, ensuring ultrabroadband connections for citizens and businesses.

To promote the adoption of new technologies and accelerate the country's transition to digitalisation, TIM will shortly be proposing to AGCOM and all other telecommunications operators a territorial action aimed at switching off the copper network (PSTN) in the province of Taranto and migrating all the city's lines to the ultrabroadband FTTx network, with a view to extending it to the entire region.

Since the start of the COVID-19 emergency, TIM has speeded up its fibre coverage plan in over 3,500 Italian municipalities, mainly in the country's white areas. As of today, TIM's fibre network is available to over 91% of Italian households that use the fixed network, in addition to ultra-broadband coverage via FWA, mobile (4G/5G) and satellite.

In addition, starting in April, FiberCop, a subsidiary of the TIM Group, will accelerate construction of the secondary fibre optic network to cover 76% of the country's black and grey areas with Fiber To The Home (FTTH) technology by 2025. FiberCop's new infrastructure will enable the development of FTTH solutions using the 'open' co-investment model provided for by the new European Electronic Communications Code.


Bari, 17 February 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 11:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 891 M 19 167 M 19 167 M
Net income 2020 1 112 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
Net Debt 2020 22 815 M 27 519 M 27 519 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,50x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 8 389 M 10 159 M 10 119 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 52 464
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,51 €
Last Close Price 0,38 €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.1.78%10 159
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-7.74%224 078
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.51%119 817
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.41%99 684
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.10%84 945
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY13.02%63 818
