    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
TIM: Ardian submitted a binding offer for the stake held...

03/02/2022 | 04:58pm EST
TIM annunced that a consortium of institutional investors ("Consortium") led by Ardian, a leading global private investment company, has submitted a binding offer to purchase the majority of the share capital of the holding company Daphne 3 (the "Holding Company"), which holds 30.2% of the share capital of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA ("INWIT").

The proposed transaction is structured as to not trigger any tender offer obligations and is subject to a number of conditions precedent.

The Board of Directors of TIM, positively assessing the offer, mandated Pietro Labriola, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, to negotiate to reach an agreement.

Rome, 2 March 2022

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 15 471 M 17 162 M 17 162 M
Net income 2021 108 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2021 20 584 M 22 833 M 22 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 262x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 7 295 M 8 092 M 8 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 77,0%
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,34 €
Average target price 0,43 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-20.84%8 064
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.29%225 045
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.57%145 250
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.78%102 736
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.68%102 606
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-4.48%86 043