Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/23 01:56:52 pm
0.385 EUR   +1.18%
01:42pTIM : BoD approves slate for renewal
PU
04:06aTIM : resignation of director Lucia Morselli
PU
02/22TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Soccer-Telecom Italia and DAZN team up in Serie A rights race
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: BoD approves slate for renewal

02/23/2021 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meeting today chaired by Salvatore Rossi, the TIM Board of Directors completed the process begun on 20 January this year to present a slate for renewal of the Board of Directors for the coming three years, approving it unanimously.

In accordance with the guidance on the optimum qualitative and quantitative composition of the Company's administrative body and in compliance with the procedural steps previously communicated to the market (guidance and procedure available at the following link), the Board of Directors is presenting a slate of 10 candidates for the appointment of a Board consisting of 15 members:

  • Salvatore Rossi, born in Bari on 6 January 1949 (Chairman) *
  • Luigi Gubitosi, born in Naples on 22 May 1961 (Chief Executive Officer)
  • Paola Bonomo, born in Marostica (Vicenza) on 15 May 1969 *
  • Franck Cadoret, born in Marseilles (France) on 17 March 1957
  • Luca De Meo, born in Milan on 13 June 1967 *
  • Arnaud de Puyfontaine, born in Paris (France) on 26 April 1964
  • Cristiana Falcone, born in Rome on 26 February 1973 *
  • Giovanni Gorno Tempini, born in Brescia on 18 February 1962
  • Marella Moretti, born in Turin on 4 November 1965 *
  • Ilaria Romagnoli, born in Rome on 20 September 1967 *

* Independent

This is a shortlist consisting of 4 women and 6 men, for a total of 6 independent directors. The intention has been to combine the value of continuity with that of renewal: alongside 6 Directors in office (including the Chairman and CEO, who are expected to be confirmed in their respective roles) 4 candidates with a diversified background in terms of training and professional and work experience will be brought in.

The additional proposals are in line with the existing situation:

  • board composition of 15 Directors;
  • 3-year term of office, until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2023;
  • total annual remuneration of 2,200,000 euros gross (excluding Directors holding special offices), entrusting the newly appointed Board of Directors with the actual total amount and its division among the individual Directors.

Salvatore Rossi, Chairman of TIM, stated: 'I would like to express my most heartfelt and sincere thanks to the outgoing Board for the work it has done during the three years of its term of office which is drawing to a close. This result was achieved thanks to the high professional and human value of the members of the Board. I would also like to express my personal satisfaction with the methods employed in the process that led to the selection of the slate by the Board which will be submitted at the next Shareholders' Meeting in view of the renewal of the Board. A slate

made up of professionals with great experience and weight,' he added, 'which will provide the necessary continuity with the appropriate renewal of the outgoing Board, benefiting the delicate transformation of the company and the objectives to digitise the country.'

The documentation relating to the candidates is currently being published on the Company's website at (www.gruppotim.it/en.html).

Rome, 23 February 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
01:42pTIM : BoD approves slate for renewal
PU
04:06aTIM : resignation of director Lucia Morselli
PU
02/22TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Soccer-Telecom Italia and DAZN team up in Serie A rights ..
RE
02/22TIM : resignation of director Massimo Ferrari
PU
02/22TIM : agreement with DAZN confirmed
PU
02/22TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Soccer-Telecom Italia and DAZN to team up in Serie A righ..
RE
02/18TIM : Shareholders' Meeting called for 31 March
PU
02/17TIM : Apulia first region in italy with no digital divide
PU
02/09OPERAZIONE RISORGIMENTO DIGITALE : a live event on aware...
PU
02/09TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Sparkle to Provide High-Speed International Connectivity...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 841 M 19 240 M 19 240 M
Net income 2020 1 154 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net Debt 2020 22 835 M 27 736 M 27 736 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,43x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 8 305 M 10 098 M 10 087 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 52 464
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,51 €
Last Close Price 0,38 €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.0.82%10 087
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.91%233 595
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.83%115 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.54%97 764
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.00%85 290
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.64%61 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ